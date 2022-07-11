Sawan Month 2022 Upay: Do These Remedies To Bring Happiness And Prosperity In Life

It is festival all the way during Shravan month for the Lord Shiva devotees. Starting from 14 July, Shravan month is here to create memories, to help forget bruises of the past and erase the negativities of the present. In total, 5 sawans are going to be observed on 5 Mondays this month.

Worshipping Bholenath in the Sawan month effortlessly wipes away the tears and sufferings of his devotees. Sometime during this month, Kanwar yatra is also observed.

So, let's make the best use of this month that spells wish fulfilment. Astrologically speaking, certain measures, that fortify your fortunes, and protect your peace and prosperity have been advised. Whoever adheres to these measures, will definitely find relief from ailments and doshas (defects of all kinds).

Sawan is the first in the stretch of 4 Chatrumasya months during which no auspicious beginnings will be celebrated. Sawan starts on 14 July 2022 on Thursday and closes on 12 August 2022 on Friday. First Sawan aligns with Monday on 18 July second Monday on 25 July Third Monday 01 August 2022, and Fourth Monday on 08 August 2022. Read on to know more about remedies that work.

Astrological Remedies For The Sawan Month

Astrology advises us to offer broaches or anklets to Goddess Parvati on Shivratri of Shravan for achieving progress in job and business and for multiple sources of income. Similarly offering saffron mixed kheer to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati will open up avenues for additional wealth.

To end problems in married life, the couple should together offer Abhishek of Panchamrit in the month of Sawan. To fortify your finances, offer Lord Shiva, an abhishek with pomegranate juice.

Write Om Namah Shivaya mantra on 21 Bilva leaves and offer in it worship to the Shivling. This will remedy your misfortunes and domestic discord.

In the month of Sawan, sprinkle Gow mutra (Cow urine) in all corners of the house every morning and burn guggul incense to bring an end to the domestic unrest. Gow mutra, as some research findings indicate, is an effective cure for many physical ailments. It is packaged and sold in ayurvedic shops as medicine.

Facing the east, on any day in the Sawan month, fill a small conch shell with lentils and 7 shells and place them in any corner of your home. Then chant the powerful mantra of 'Om Ganapataye Namah' for a stipulated period. Surely you will see and experience the difference within a few days. Then place the cowries and conch shells in the almirah where you normally store your valuables and money. Now donate the lentils to complete this observance. Your wealth would augment remarkably.

Remedy for marital bliss: This remedy would surely interest those of you interested in making crafts and clay items. Make a Shivling out of clay in Sawan month with your own hands, and on Monday, offer abhishek to Shivling with milk to which saffron and turmeric have been added.

Bholenath, in his beloved month of Sawan, prefers Jal Abhishek, and blesses devotees who perform this. However, in the month of Sawan, several types of grains are offered to Lord Shiva. It is easy to please Bholenath with strict adherence to these observances as he would remove all ills from the devotee's life.

A handful of Akshat (rice) offered to Lord Shiva confers very auspicious results. Financial safety and security are ensured by following this. If you have some pending payments, they will reach you by the time you complete this observance. Rice should not be broken.

Offer black sesame seeds to Bholenath as it saves you from perils and puts an end to your struggles and anguish. Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva on Monday is known to remove psychological problems as well. Physical fitness would be granted. Misfortunes of an unexpected nature would also diffuse, and you will be blessed with happiness.

Offering Pigeon Pea and Toor dal for the entire Shravan month protects your wealth, happiness and prosperity as well as relieve you from sorrows.

If you have a specific desire that needs to be fulfilled, and you are facing obstacles on the way, offer a handful of Moong to Bholenath. You will get quick results. If it is not possible to do it for the entire month, you can still consider offering Moong to Lord on all Mondays of the Sawan month.

Showering Barley or wheat on Shivlinga ensures materialistic happiness and progeny.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons