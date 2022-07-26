Sawan Bel Patra Worship: Ritual Rules, Worship Method, Mantra To Chant, And Significance

Bel Patra or Bilva leaf is a highly medicinal plant with equally mysterious connotations. Colloquially it is also referred to as Wood Apple with its botanical name being Aegle marmilos. Bael tree is very dear to Lord Shiva, whose puja is not complete without the offering of Bel Patra leaves, especially in the month of Sawan. This year, the second Monday of Sawan falls on 25 July 2022.

Bilva leaves are second in importance to only Rudraksha when it comes to the puja of Lord Mahadev. It usually grows in India, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Southeast Asian countries. Bel Patra is a trifoliate leaf, (which means three leaves in a cluster) whose auspicious effects on human life are described in Atharvaveda, Iatareya Brahman and Shatapatha Brahman. The leaves also represent the Hindu Trinity and the three kalas or time frames. Let us delve further to know the facts.

There are certain regulations that need to be followed while worshipping Lord Shiva with Bel Patra.

Bel Patra Worship: Puja Rituals

However, there are certain regulations to be followed while offering the Bel Patras for the puja to be really effective.

The Bel leaf should be devoid of chakra and vajra Make sure the leaf should not show Chakra marks made by insects and the thick portion on the stalk, resembling Bajra.

Leaves should strictly be unbroken, clean and offered along with Jal abhisheka to Lord Shiva.

While picking up the Belpatra for worship, always touch the reverse side which is smooth surface of Belpatra.

Hold the Belpatra with your ring finger, thumb, and middle finger and offer it to Lord Shiva by the middle leaf.

When you do the Jalabhisheka to Lord Shiva, see to it that you pour the Bel leaves as well, with the holy water that is that you must offer the Bel leaves along with it. As you do the jalabhisheka by pouring holy water on the Shivlinga a stream of water along with Bel leaves.

Clusters of three leaves eleven leaves are considered very propitious for the puja. Leaves should be even and not torn.

Bel leaves should not be broken especially on certain days, as Chaturthi, Ashtami, Navami, Chaturdashi and Amavasya, during Sankranti and on Mondays do not favour plucking of Bel leaves. You are permitted to break them on the previous days and keep them ready for puja the next day.

Bel Patra, once offered to Lord, need not be disposed off after puja as Belpatra can never be impure. It could be washed and reused.

Always pluck and cut them only when it is dusk and not during the daytime.

Pluck the leaves from the tree in a very delicate manner, plucking one by one, so that the branch will not be harmed.

Remember Lord Shiva before plucking the Bel leaf from the tree. If you do not get bel leaves, at least see a bel tree that is nearby and bring to mind the glories of Lord Shiva.

You could also write the name of Shiva on Bel Patra before offering it.

Bel Leaves Worship: 108 Bel Leaves Offering Ritual

It is believed that offering 108 bel Patra to Shivling will rid you of all financial problems.

Bilva Patra which is not plucked on Ashtami, Chaturdashi, Amavasya, Purnima and during Sankranti, can be purchased on any day.

Bel Patra is best offered on a Monday on a Pradosh tithi or on Chaturdashi tithi.

The ideal time to make the offering is morning or during pradosh period (starting 1.5 hours before sunset).

The worshipper should wear white robes. And offer deepa, bhasma, aak flowers, dhoop, and white coloured sweets in puja to Lord Shiva.

Offer Bel Patra one by one with each recitation of 'Om Namah Shivaya'.

After offering the Bel Patra, Bilvashtakam stotram should be chanted.

Worshipping Lord Shiva with Bel Patra eliminates all negative vibrations, and confers good health and prosperity. Light a lamp under the Bel tree, to advance your worldly and spiritual knowledge.

Mantra To Be Chanted While Plucking Bel leaf:

Lakshmyaascha stana utpannam Mahaadeva sadaa priyam, Bilva vriksham prayachchhaami eka bilvam Shivaarpanam.Darshanam bilva vrikshasya sparshanam paapanaashanam, Aghorapaapasamhaaram eka bilvam shivarpanam.

Meaning: Born out of the heart of Goddess Lakshmi, the Bel tree is very dear to Lord Mahadeva. So, I ask this tree to give one Bilva leaf to Lord Shiva. Even the darshan of the Bel tree will free one from the sin. The most lethal karma is eliminated from your life when you offer a Bel leaf to Lord Shiva.

Bel Patra Worship: Significance

Bel Patra is known to be home to various forms of Goddess Parvati. Mother Girija resides in the roots, Mother Maheshwari in the stem, Mother Dakshayani in the branches, Mother Parvati in the leaves, Mother Gauri in the flowers and Mother Katyayani in its fruits. Goddess Lakshmi's blessings are ensured if a bel tree is planted in the house.

Offering Bel leaves to Lord Shiva during Shivaratri accrues the merit of a thousand Yagya sacrifices. 100 lotuses can be as holy as one Neel Kamal and 1000 Neel Kamals can be as equally sacred as 1 Bel Patra. The most lethal sins committed by human beings are pulverized by the very offering of Bel Leaves to Lord Shiva.

Lord Shiva does not require any huge sacrifices from the devotees. All he requires is a Bel leaf, offered in utmost faith and devotion in order to be pleased. During Jalabhishek on the Shivlinga, the devotees usually offer a combination of Cannabis Datura and Bel Patra, Worshipping the Shiv ling that is placed under a Bel tree in the month of Sawan/Shravan, gives results equivalent to one crore Kanyaadaans. While performing the puja as mentioned above, recite Shiva Tandava stotra (in the Shravan month) for additional results.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.