Sangrand Dates 2022: Dates, Sangrand vs Sankranti, Seasonal Variation

Sangrand is also spelt and pronounced as Sangrand. It is Sankranti pronounced in a different way, as 'Sung-raa-n'd'which means the first day of all months in the Hindu Calendar in India and Nepal. Sangrand is actually the first day of each month.

Of all the Sankranti, Makar Sankranti is given special importance as this is the first day of the year (in the Hindu Calendar), but amongst Sikhs, all the 12 Sangrand are treated with equal importance in all Gurudwaras across the globe. The Sun's movement from one asterism to that of another is celebrated as Sangrand or Sankranti as per Indian astronomical instructions. Let us go through the article to know more about Sangrand dates and the details associated with it.

Sangrand Dates 2022: Dates

List of all Sangrand Dates in 2022-23 CE

SL NO. DAY DATE EVENT 1. Friday 14 January 2022 Sangrand 2. Saturday 12 February 2022 Sangrand 3. Monday 14 March 2022 Sangrand 4. Thursday 14 April 2022 Sangrand 5. Saturday 14 May 2022 Sangrand 6. Wednesday 15 June 2022 Sangrand 7. Saturday 16 July 2022 Sangrand 8. Wednesday 17 August 2022 Sangrand 9. Saturday 17 September 2022 Sangrand 10. Monday 17 October 2022 Sangrand 11. Wednesday 16 November 2022 Sangrand 12. Friday 16 December 2022 Sangrand

Sangrand Dates 2022: Sangrand vs Sankranti

The Sikhs who have followed the Bikram/Vikram Samvat have now shifted their preferences to Nanakshahi Samvat that is celebrated in the Gurudwaras. Accordingly, the first day has also shifted as per the Nanakshahi Samvat.

Sangrand is the starting day of every month as per the solar calendars. Sangrand for this month is going to be on 16 July 2022, on Saturday which belongs to the Sawan month. Each Sankranti is marked as the beginning of a month in the solar calendar, and it means the transmigration of the Sun from one zodiac sign to the next.

and this is the Sawan month Sangrand (Sawan di Sangrand). The Nanakshahi calendar is based on the "Barah Maha" (Twelve months). It displays the list of holidays and festivals that Sikhs celebrate. One can find detailed information related to the Nanakshahi calendar in the Dhansikhii. Sawan is the fifth month of a year as per both Hindu and the Nanakshahi calendar. It is a month that welcomes the rainy season, and it is heavily clouded throughout this month. Although it spells some relief from the blistering heat of the Jeth & Harh months, around 30% of rainfall occurs in Sawan month in the Punjab state.

As per the Sikh beliefs, Sangrand is not a natural phenomenon that is arranged or meant to be so by nature. It is the human beings who have created the zodiacal signs. We are the ones who have ascertained that the sun moving from one zodiac sign to another, is termed as Sankranti. Sangrand as a word does not occur anywhere in Gurbani and so do the twelve signs upon which the Bikram sangrand is based.

Bikrami panchangs mention the time duration that is close to Sankranti or on the next day if Sankranti occurs during the night. Sankranti occurring at night is an ideal time to indulge in charitable activities. Gurmat (council of tenets of the Guru) does not give any importance to Zodiac signs and does not believe in the Hindu theories that rely on auspicious and inauspicious timings.

Advertisement Advertisement

The people from the Sikh community gather in the Gurudwaras every Sunday in countries outside India as well. Sikhs recite Barahmaha on every Sangrand as well. Paksh and months are not decided by stars and planets, it is the way the movements of the sun and moon combine to form Paksh and lunar months. The Solar month is the result of the movements of the Sun. Also, any mention of this cannot be found in Gurbani. Bikram calendar certainly existed a thousand years before Guru Nanak stepped into the annals of Sikh history. Guru Sahiban just made use of those terminologies such as tithi, ghatipala etc as they were prevalent terms during their time. The calendar cannot certainly be based on Gurbani as it existed much before his time.

Sangrand Dates 2022: Seasonal Variations

As per the Hindu Calendar, there is a total of six seasons in a year, each of two months duration. In Ruti Slok Bani these six seasons find a mentioned. Towards the beginning of Siddhantic astronomy, the spring months were Chet and Vaisakh. Now the starting point of both these months has shifted by 24 days, and Vaishakh has inched towards the summer season by 24 days. In another 500 years, the summer season will begin when Vaisakh commences.

After the passing of 2100 years, as per the Bikram calendar, Chet will separate from the Basant season and the summer may probably begin with Chet. It will take just 500 years for Vaisakh to stop being included in the Basant season as per the Bikrami calendar. In the Nanakshahi calendar, the month-season equation will remain the same forever. Sawan-Bhadon equation will be changed as well. This association will cease to exist in another 2100 years, and by then, Sawan will have moved into August / September, and Bhadon into September / October, if the Bikram calendar remains the same way.

The Basant season will shift, in the next 500 years, from 1 Phagun to the end of the Chet. After 2100 years Chet will move away from the Basant season and shift to the summer season. According to the Bikram calendar, in another 500 years, the Basant season will be from 1 Phagun to the end of Chet. And yet after another 2100 years, the month of Chet will move out of Basant season and move into the summer season. It must be noted here that the spring season mentioned above is according to the year based on six seasons as per Gurbani, and not according to the year that is made of four seasons, as per the Gregorian calendar.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons