Sahasrarjun (Rajarajeshwara) Temple: Architecture, Best Time To Visit, History And Significance

The holy city of Maheshwar, during ancient times, was called Mahishmati. The city is over thousands of years old and very rich in history and culture. There is a belief that Mahishmati Sahasrarjun Templebeen the spot of penance for Devasuras, rishi munis, and ascetics of today, the glory of the city of Maheswar or Mahishmati, has been extolled in Ramayana, Shrimad Bhagwat, Shivpuran, Skandapuran, Vayupuran etc.

This city has been closely connected with lord Shiva in every era. Also, known as Gupt Kashi, Mahishmati houses a series of Shivlings and pagodas on the ghats, the most important of which is the Rajarajeshwar temple.

Located in the vicinity of Ahilyeshwar temple, and at a distance of 1.5 km away from the Maheshwar Bus stand at Maheswar, Madhya Pradesh, an ancient Pagoda or temple of Sahasrarjun (Rajarajeshwara) temple stands aloft, representing beauty from all angles. This temple is most frequented by devotees that visit the Maheswar area.

The temple is within the boundary of the Maheshwar Fort on the north bank of the Narmada River near Ahilyabi Ghat. This is one of the many temples of Lord Shiva and this temple is accessible from Ahalyabai Ghat. Maheshwar is a spiritual hub that houses over 100 temples that spread along the right bank of the Narmada River. This temple is where the Sahasrarjun Karthaveeryarjun entered into a trance. Scroll down the article to know more.

Sahasrarjun (Rajarajeshwara) Temple: Historical Background

As per the description from the mahant of the temple, the Sudarshana chakra once upon a time, grew proud of his valour. So Lord Vishnu suggested that he rule the Mahishmati city in the name of Sahasrarjuna or Kartaveeryarjuna. According to the scriptures, Kartaviryarjun defeated the king of Lanka, Ravana and kept him hostage in Maheshwar for 6 months.

Once, Kartaviryarjun while on an expedition saw the Kamdhenu in the hermitage of Jamadagni rishi and wanted to acquire it. In the fight that ensued between the rishi and the Kartaveeryaarjuna, the Rishi got killed by mistake. Furious about this, the son Parashurama rishi severed a thousand arms of Kartaveeryarjuna. Finally, the king merges with the Linga. Lord Shiva then, blesses him that he should be worshipped in the form of Lord Shiva hereafter in Maheshwar city.

Sahasrarjun (Rajarajeshwara) Temple: Architecture

Along with the artistic statue of Shiva-Parvati made of Ashtadhatu, in the temple premises, we can see Goddess Mahishasura Mardini, Lord Vishnu-Garuda, Lord Surya and Ganesha are seated along with Riddhi-Siddhi in the form of Shiva Panchayatan. Apart from the brilliant design on the walls, the ceiling inside the sanctum sanctorum is decked with multi-faceted mirrors.

The interiors of the temple are have glass pieces etched and decorated. The same set of steps have to be climbed down to reach the temple as well as the ghats. The pristinie landscapes of this place prove to be the perfect escape from the daily grind in cities. This temple is surrounded by several small shrines whose powerful blessings attract scores of devotees every time.

Sahasrarjun (Rajarajeshwara) Temple: Lost Things Found

This temple is essentially dedicated to Lord Shiva, who is referred to as Rajarajeshwara here. Blessed by Lord Shiva, Maheshwar is an important pilgrimage centre for Lord Shiva worshippers. It is believed that Lord Shiva blessed this place with a powerful boon. If you have lost something valuable, and seek health, longevity, lost valuables, or even lost honor, this is the place to submit your prayers. The result will always be in your favour.

People believe that if a particular mantra is chanted few times, then it can bring back stolen property and things. Huge crowd gathers here throughout the year, especially during Shravan month.

Sahasrarjun (Rajarajeshwara) Temple: Mantra To Chant

Om Karthaveeryarjuno nama Raja baahu sahasravan

Thasya smarana mathrena Gatham nashtam cha labhyathe ||

कार्तवीर्यार्जुनो नाम राजा बाहुसहस्रवान् ।

तस्य स्मरण मात्रेण गतं नष्टं च लभ्यते ॥

Sahasrarjun (Rajarajeshwara) Temple: Stotra

Om Karthaveeryarjuno nama Raja baahu sahasravan

Thasya smarana mathrena Gatham nashtam cha labhyathe || 1 ||

Kartha veeryaha , khala dweshi, krutha, veeryo sutho ,bali,

Sahasra bahu, shatrugno, rakthavasa dhanurdhara || 2 ||

Raktha gandho, Raktha malyo, Raja , smarthur , abheeshtada,

Dwasaaithani namani Kartha veeryasya ya padeth || 3 ||

Sampad sthathra jayanthe jana sthathra vasamgatha,

Aanayathayasu doorastham kshema labha yutham priyam || 4 ||

SAhasra bahum, mahitham, sasaram sachapam,

Rakthambaram vi vidha Raktha kireeta bhoosham,

Choradhi dushta bhaya nasanam , ishta daantham,

Dhyayen maha bala Vijrumbitha Kartha veeryam || 5 ||

Yasya smarana mathrena Sarva dukha Kshayo bhaveth,

Yan naamani Maha veeraschaarjuna krutha veeryvan || 6 ||

Haihayadhi pathe , stotram sahasravruthi karitham ,

Vanchithartha pradham nrunam swarajyam sukrutham yadi || 7 ||

Ithi Karthaveeryarjuna dwadasa nama stotram sampoornam ||

Sahasrarjun (Rajarajeshwara) Temple: Akhand Dhuni

Also known as Rawaneshwar temple, it is a very unique architectural creation with rich design on the walls and the celling inside the sanctum in which one can also find monolithic 11 Akhanda lamps inside this temple, that are still burning today, 24/7, using 1.25 kg of desi ghee per lamp on a dailly basis. This tradition is kept alive by devotees who contribute ghee in large amounts to keep the flame burning in the Akhand deep.

The temple has such a large accumulation of ghee donated by devotees, that it has acquired a two storied building to store it. It is believed that the kajal prepared from the ghee of Akhanddeep, is known to ward off the effects of the evil eye. Lighting the 11 Akhand Jyoti Deepaks is an important tradition that devotees to this temple follow.

Sahasrarjun (Rajarajeshwara) Temple: Best Time To Visit

The best time to visit the temple is during the winter season when the weather is pleasant. October to March the climate is favourable for visit. Monsoon is also good as it rains and calms the Sun scorched lands of Maheshwar. Timings: 7:00 am - 6:00 pm and the entry is free.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.