Ravan Dahan On Vijayadashami: Time, Rituals, Weapon Worship, Effigy Burning, Celebrations, And Significance

Dussehra is of paramount significance and as standing evidence of the historical epoch that saw the revival and victory of Dharma over Adharma. Rama, a symbol of Dharma or righteousness, eliminated Ravana, the symbol of evil, in a bitter war that was fought between Rama's forces and Ravana's demon army.

Dharma (symbolised by Rama) had been challenged by adharma (Ravana) wherein Rama intervened in the situation and reestablished dharma on planet earth. Seetha was the prime example of Dharmo Rakshati rakshitaha. (Dharma will protect those who follow it). The dharma which she followed protected her from the clutches of the Ravana, the symbol of adharma, through Lord Rama who gave the final verdict.

By rescuing seta, he not only followed the dharma of a husband but also dispensed justice to his subjects as an able king who saved them out of the peril called Ravana and this was the prime reason behind his incarnation as Rama. The day Rama killed Ravana has been celebrated as Vijaya Dashami. As the nine days of Sharadiya Navaratri come to a close, the festival of Dussehra begins on the tenth day. According to the Panchang, the holy festival of Dussehra is celebrated every year on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. The festival of Vijayadashi is also known as Ayudha Puja. As a tradition, people make an effigy of Ravana on this day and burn it in order to indicate that triumph of good over evil continues up to this day in time.

Chiefly it is to celebrate the death of adharma which came personified in the form of Ravana. Also, as per the religious lore, it was on Vijayadashami that Goddess Durga conquered and subdued the demon Mahishasura. Through both these victories Lord Rama and Goddess Durga proved that the divine always intervenes on time, to save the lives of the good. . Ravan dahan is done on Dashami in order to mark the event of his death under the hands of Lord Rama on this day.

Vijayadashami 2022: Time And Shubh Mahurat

As per the Hindu calendar, the festival of Dussehra is observed on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. This year, Dashami Tithi will start from 2:21 pm on 4 October, 2022, till 12 pm on 5 October According to the Udayatithi, Vijayadashami will be celebrated on 5 October.

Dashami date starts - 04 October 2022 from 2:20 pm

Dashami date ends - 05 October 2022 at 12:00 noon

Shravan Nakshatra starts - 04 October 2022 from 10:51 pm

Shravan Nakshatra ends - 05 October 2022 at 09:15 pm

Vijay Muhurta - 5 October 2022, 02:13 pm to 2:54 pm

Amrit Kaal - 5 October 2022, from 11:33 am to 01:02 pm

Durmurhurta - 5 October 2022, 11:51 am to 12:38 am

Vijayadashami 2022: Rituals

Leaves are to be plucked from the Shami tree and kept in your puja mandir. Light a diya too. This procedure ensures happiness and prosperity in your home. Due to this Goddess Lakshmi is also pleased. Then tie some Akshat, betel nut and some shami leaves in a red cloth and bundle it up. Offer this bundle to the eldest member of your house and take it back from them as prasad. Go around the idol of Lord Rama for prescribed number of times in pradakshina to get the divine blessings.

Vijayadashami 2022: Weapon Worship

On this day, weapon worship takes an important role in the lives of people. Those owning weapons in the house for purposes of self-defense, pray to God for protection by worshiping weapons on this day. Also starting a new venture or a job on this day, or purchasing and worshipping a new vechicle or weapon is treated as sacred and auspicious.

In Indian mythology, worshipping weapons holds a deeper meaning than being associated with tools used in a warfare or conflict. It is also representative of our constant battle with ego and ignorance and with the final burning of the Ravana effigy. It is believed that the ego and ignorance can be conquered by the ray of wisdom that releases us from its shackles of as well. This is what the weapon worship symbolises.

King Vikramaditya worshipped Goddess Harsiddhi on the day of Dussehra. Chatrapati Shivaji also received his legendary sword Bhavani, on this day by her. After worshipping Goddess Shakti for nine days of Navratri, on the final 10th day, weapons are worshipped so that Goddess Chandika blesses everyone with victory in their lives.

Also, there is a tradition of worshipping Shaktiroopa Durga along with weapons on this day. Vijayadashami is the perfect day to start any new endeavour. On this day, the armed forces worship their weapons. Ramlila is staged for 14 days before Dussehra in which the leela of Lord Rama is vividly displayed on stage and this ends on the day Ravana gets killed. Let us know more about the tradition of Ravan Dahan on Vijayadashami.

Vijayadashami 2022: Burning the Effigy Of Ravana

On Vijaydashami or Dussehra, a huge effigy of Ravana is made using straw and crackers and is decorated well with jwellery and clothes made from clothes and papers.

This day is celebrated almost everywhere across all the regions in this country. A person dons the role of Lord Ram and sets the effigy on fire after which there would be a deafening applause followed by screams of cheer of people gathered around the place. It is then burnt to show the victory of good over evil. Fairs, stalls are set up which children and adults enjoy alike. Sweets are shared with loved ones and feasts are also organised to celebrate this day. . It is said that Barara in Ambala, usually makes the largest mammoth sized Ravana every year. Fancy names are given to the Ravana effigy in several places as well such as Ravana of terrorism, Ravana of pollution etc. Ravan Dahan, as per astrology has to be done only post sunset. As per scriptures, night time is the most opportune time to burn his effigy. So, the Dussehra puja should also preferably begin at sunset. Burning the Ravana effigy, one is believed to be free of diseases, defects. grief, and adverse planetary combinations. Ravana burning is deemed very important for these important reasons.

Vijayadashami 2022: Effigy Burning And Famous Dussehra Celebrations Across India

a. Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) Dussehra

Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, is the place where it is very grandly celebrated. Dussehra is observed for seven days at Dhalpur Maidan of Kullu. It is a very well attended gathering wherein local deities also attend this fair. Yatras or processions are taken out with local deities on chariots.

b. Mysore Dussehra

Decorated huge Elephants, and floats, and the extravagantly illuminated streets and buildings in the city of Mysore, wakes up every religious mind to a new dawn and opens their eyes to the power of dharma. Firstly, to begin with, prayers are offered at the Chamundeshwari temple.

c. Delhi's Dussehra

Delhi's Dussehra adds a welcome twist to the celebrations. On the day of Dussehra, huge effigies are made and they are set on fire by the prime minister. Large effigies are burnt at Ramlila Maidan and Subhash Park in Delhi.

d. Dussehra of Barara of Ambala

The tallest ever effigy of Ravana is burnt in the Barara of Ambala. This Ravana effigy has entered the LImca book of Records as well. Last year, the effigy of Ravana was 210 feet which was presumably the tallest in the country.

Vijayadashami 2022: Significance

For progress In business and Job:

Chant the mantra 'Om Vijayayai Namah' on the day of Dussehra to progress in business and job. As per scriptures, it is auspicious to sight a Neelkanth bird on this day and then to consume betel leaves.

For marriage:

It is believed that Vijayadashami is the day with the best mahurat for conducting weddings. If there is no good mahurat for marriage during this time, then one can just choose Vijayadashami to get married.

Other Benefits:

Dussehra means the tenth day. Apart from Dussehra day, the other two auspicious days are Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, and Kartik Shukla Pratipada. Any new work is started on this day would spell victory for the doer. It is on the day of Dussehra, that the negative energies are banished to usher in the new divine and positive energy. Positivity exudes from every corner of your life on this day.

