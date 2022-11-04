Ram Raja Temple Or Orchha Temple: Know About Its Timings, Architecture And Significance

Built-in the 16th century, Orchha Temple is also known as Ram Raja Temple and is popular among devotees because it is the only place where Rama is worshipped both as a God and a King. This was actually the palace of the queen of Madhukar Shah who converted this into a temple, as per the dictum of Lord Ram in a dream visitation.

There is absolutely no place, where Rama is referred to as Ayodhya Ram, Dasharath Ram, or Kaysalya Ram. There might be several reasons behind this occurrence. Probably, it is due to the fact that he spent too less time in the company of his parents although he spent a long time as a monarch. He is known to have spent a considerable portion of his time in exile with Sita where he showed his supernatural prowess during his single-handed combats with the Rakshasas in the impassable jungles. Memories about his life and his feats while in exile linger for a longer time than that of his reign as the king as his exile has been a topic for endless debates.

He assumed kingship only after he had fulfilled the purpose of his incarnation, that of the destruction of the evil Ravana. Although he played his role to perfection as a King and administrator in Ayodhya, he was, by natural circumstances, unable to be the king that he was born to be, for a long time. A portion of his life, from the materialistic point of view, was lost to be never regained. He played his roles, as a father, brother, son, husband and king, and the incarnation of Vishnu with aplomb. Hence the Ram temples that we have seen are dedicated to the Sita Ram aspect of Lord Rama. He spent most of his life, as Sita Ram and comparatively less time as Raja Ram. When he assumes the throne as Raja Ram, his kingly duties were the major priority for him and at other times, he was Sita Ram. Know more about the temple.

Ochhra Temple: Architecture

The temple is constructed in the 16th century and it is a monument raised inside the Orchha Fort Complex. You can see Raja Ram, Goddess Sita, Laxman, Maharaj Sugreev and Lord Narasimha. Durga Maa idol is established on the right side. Hanuman and Jambwant are seen praying to Lord Rama just below Sita. Rama is seen to be wielding a sword in one hand and a shield in the other, in a seated position in padmasan with his left leg crossed over the right thigh.

It has a mysterious background according to which the idols that were to be installed in the Chaturbhuj temple had been placed on the ground for some time. But once they were placed, the idols refused to be picked up and could not be moved. Hence a temple was constructed around these idols that were set inside the sanctum, against a back drop of colourful walls, marble courtyard and an out of the world architecture that exudes serenity and calm.

Ochhra Temple: Interesting Facts

Rama in this temple, is treated as a royal first and then as god. As any head of a state, he receives guard of honour from policemen who have been appointed to guard the temple day and night, conduct guard of honour to Lord Rama every day. The bhog or prasad and other amenities served to Lord Rama in this palace are only fit for kings and emperors of the present day. People within this temple, treat Lord Ram with armed salutation every day. The policemen who conduct the guard of honour are the appointed priests for the temple of Raja Ram.

Lord Rama is believed to have visited the queen of Orchha in the form of a baby. The present temple is actually the palace of this queen, where he settled for good, in the form of an idol.

Most commonly known as Orchha temple, this sacred place welcomes over 750000 devotees every year, and over 25000 foreign devotees. On a daily basis, around 3000 devotees visit the temple and on especially days of festivals, like Makara Sankranti, and Vivah Panchami, the number of footfalls is at the maximum.

Ochhra Temple: Legend Associated With It

As per the local legend, Lord Rama is believed to have appeared in the dream of the ruler Madhukar Shah who accordingly, brought the idol of Ram from the indicated place and placed it in his palace before installing it and enshrining it. Actual destination for this Rama idol was the Chaturbhuj temple in Orchha. When the priests tried to move the idol in the palace of Madhukar shah just to coronate it and consecrate it, it just refused to budge an inch at which juncture, the king was reminded of his dream wherein Lord Rama had assured him that he would stay at the place where he was first placed. Thus, the palace was turned into a temple and the kingly avatar of Lord Rama is worshipped here. The palace, on the outside, is decorated with religious symbols and looks like a temple, inside it, it is stark with an appearance of a regal palace.

Ochhra Temple: How To Get There

Orchha town is situated approximately 80 kilometres (50 mi) away from Tikamgarh town, which is the district headquarters of the Tikamgarh district about 15 kilometres away from the Jhansi town.

Orchha is well-connected to the places like Jhansi, Gwalior and Khajuraho via road transport. Buses and taxis are available to hire to commute to Ochhra temple. The nearest railway junction to Orchha that is 16 kms away in Jhansi. Usually, they choose taxis and cycle rickshaws on rent as means of transportation. One can bicycle their way to this temple, if fit and interested. One can roam about the entire Orchha on foot as it is easy and enjoyable and holds the traveller's interest due to its rich past and history.

Gwalior airport is nearest to Orchha which is about 113 kilometres from Orchha and the other is the Khajuraho airport which is at a distance of 155 kilometres from this city. You can hire a taxi or a bus to commute from the airport to Ochhra city.

Ochhra Temple: When To Visit It

Orchha is best visited during the Monsoon season, which is when its architectural grandeur unravels at its best. The clouds and the sprinkles of mist all around, rejuvenate our aesthetic senses and pique our religious curiosities. Winter is also a good time but summers are best avoided due to the scorching heat that saps your energy and enthusiasm to explore. Ram Raja Temple is undoubtedly serene, and sports a marble courtyard and walls splashed with myriad colours.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons