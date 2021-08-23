Raksha Bandhan 2022: Choose Rakhi Colour As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: 21 March - 19 April -

A Red coloured rakhi will be appropriate for them as Mars is their ruling planet. It will not only soothe them emotionally but bring peace and tranquility to their life. This will make one more caring towards their siblings and their bond will grow stronger over time.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May-

A White coloured rakhi along with white sweets will be perfect for them as Venus is the ruling planet. This will bring well-being, and remove tension and anxiety from your brother's life. Also, their life will be full of happiness.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June-

A Green coloured rakhi is a must for them as the ruling planet is Mercury here. This will ensure that all the issues in your brother's life are wiped out completely. It will also help them to move forward, progress and achieve success.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July-

A Yellow coloured rakhi must be tied by sister on brother's wrist as the Moon is the ruling planet here. This will not only make your brother affectionate towards you but will solidify your relationship with him. This will also bring stability and bliss in your relationship. You can also feed your brother yellow sweets.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August-

Sisters must tie a Red coloured rakhi on their brother's wrist since Sun is the ruling planet here. This will work like magic in their life and their life will be filled with happiness. Also, they will find themselves surrounded by great opportunities. This will certainly make your bond stronger.

Advertisement Advertisement

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September-

Tie a Green coloured rakhi on your brother's wrist since Mercury is the ruling planet here. This will not only energise them but will bring good fortune. He will be able to grab more opportunities in his life and will work hard for it. He will never give up on anything or anyone easily.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October-

A White coloured rakhi will be auspicious for your brother since Venus is the ruling planet here. This will ensure that your brother will have peace and happiness in his life. It will certainly calm them down and increase their will power. Also, giving white sweets to your brother will provide added benefits.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November-

Wrap a Pink coloured rakhi around your brother's wrist as Mars is the ruling planet here. This colour is a symbol of love and affection, will make them cheerful and they will forget all their worries. Due to this, peace will also prevail in their life. Your brother will enjoy good health and longevity.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December-

Yellow means optimism and therefore, this colour will bring happiness and hope to your brother's life. This will make them have a positive approach towards life and therefore, they will easily achieve success. Jupiter is the ruling planet here and therefore, this will add more charm to your brother's life.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January-

A Dark Blue is the colour for your brother as Saturn is the ruling planet here. This will help them to calm down and be peaceful. They will always be loving towards you and will never leave your side no matter what. You will see the change yourself.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February-

A Blue coloured rakhi must be tied around your brother's wrist since Saturn is the ruling planet here. This will help your brother to eradicate all problems and will help them to be peaceful. Blue is a symbol of compassion and dynamism, therefore, it will create magic in their life.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March-

A Yellow coloured rakhi is what you need for your brother as Jupiter is the ruling planet here. This will make them cheerful and add happiness to their life. They will be full of optimism and therefore, nothing can stop their success. This will remove all troubles from their lives. Also, giving them yellow sweets will be an added benefit.