Raksha Bandhan 2022: Dos And Don’ts While Celebrating Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is the day that renews the unwritten bond of love between siblings, especially a sister and brother, and an ideal first step towards the practice of selfless love that puts self behind the needs of others.

This beautiful bond is celebrated for its signjficance on the last day of Shravana month or full moon day of this month. This year, the festival will go on for two days, i.e, 11 August and 12 August.

The auspicious time that arrives between 08:51 pm to 09:13 pm on 11 August during Pradosh time or from 05:17 pm to 06:18 pm during Bhadra Punchha is most propitious to tie the Rakhi around your brother's wrist. You may also perform the rituals up to 07:16 am in the morning of 12 August.

Raksha Bandhan is a day eagerly awaited day for siblings in India. While sisters pray for the brother's longevity, the brother promises to protect the sister for life. The Raksha bandhan thali would ideally have Akshat, roli, Chandan, sweets, coconut. Rakhis, diya and kalash. It is also common to see girls getting mehndi or henna designs done on their hands during the festival. Let us know more about the things one should practice and refrain from while celebrating the beautiful festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Dos for Raksha Bandhan

Girls wake up in the early hours of the morning, to cleanse themselves and the entire house on the day the festival. A puja thali is prepared as well.

Ingredients are be placed on the Puja thali and are gathered, arranged artistically. Diya is lit on this day and sisters visit their brothers' houses for the Rakhi ritual.

Here, firstly, your brother should be made sit on a wooden chowki that is facing east.

Apply the tilak first on the brother's forehead, and then tie the Rakhi to Lord Ganesha to ensure longevity and prosperity for your brother, and then tie it on his hands. Wish him well on this day. The brother's face should be facing the east as you are tying the rakhi on his hand.

It is important for both the siblings, while rakhi, is being tied, to cover their heads with a large handkerchief or a similar sized cloth.

See that you choose rakhis with auspicious marks on them, such as swastika.

Tie Rakhi to the right wrist of your brother, wishing him a long life.

Aarti follows after the Rakhi is tied after which the sister, if younger, should seek his blessings. If you are the elder sister, then bless him wholeheartedly for his long life and prosperity. They can also feed each other a piece of sweet from the thali.

It is customary for the brothersto gift their adorable sisters something that is pleasing and which reflects their deepest emotion toward their sister,, after this procedure is over.

You must time the event at Aparanha muhurat, that is late afternoon, to conduct the rakhi ritual.

Don'ts For Raksha Bandhan

Don't hand a brother sharp object as gifts, no matter how pure your intention is. It is strictly considered a taboo.

Rakhi should not be broken prior to the event.

The Bhadra kaal or Rahu kaal are inauspicious for tying Rakhi. All auspicious events are generally avoided during this mahurat.

Rakhi rituals should be treated with respect and comply with the tradition.

The siblings must be aware that Rakhi is an auspicious ritual and hence the brother must be seated only on a wooden chowki and not on the couch.

Although it is normal and casual to indulge in occasional fights, Rakhi should not be an event that allows ungainly comments and criticisms, from both sides.

On this day, try to keep your opinions to yourself without forcing them on your sibling(s). Reserve those opinions for an ordinary day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.