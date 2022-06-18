Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date, Time, Benefits, Fasting Rules. History, And Significance

Lord Shiva is best worshipped during the 3-hour period, that is, one and a half hours before and after sunset on the pradosh vrat day, which actually starts with fasting. Pradosh implies dusk and pradosh vrat is the vrat performed during sunset. Devotees either fast for the entire day and the night, or they fast from sunrise to sunset. Parana is done strictly in the evenings after Shiva puja. Charitable acts are encouraged on this day.

Although it is not a part of the vrat to nibble something occasionally to suppress your cravings, you can surely consume a diet that is light on the stomach. Pradosh vrat is for everybody, irrespective of gender and creed. The vrat menu ideally includes Tikkis, kuttu puri made of buckwheat flour, sweet potato chips, fruit salad, and mango juice. Let us further explore the mystery behind the Pradosha vrat performed for Lord Shiva.

Pradosha Vrat 2022: Date And Time

Pradosh vrat is observed on Ashadha, Krishna Trayodashi, and this month, the ravi Pradosh vrat starts on Sunday, 26 June 2022 at 01:10 am and ends on 27 June 2022 at 03:26 am.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: Remedies And Benefits

1. Pradosh vrat performed on a Monday, removes obstacles that hinder your work and fulfils all wishes.

2. Pradosh vrat coinciding with a Tuesday relieves you from diseases and the bad effects of Mars.

3. Pradosh vrat done on a Wednesday gives healthy and intelligent children. It is very beneficial to people in the education sector.

4. Pradosh vrat on Thursday silences your enemies and gets you blessings from your ancestors.

5. Pradosh vrat done on Friday eradicates poverty and enhances marital happiness and luck.

6. Pradosh vrat performed on a Saturday blesses you with progeny, freedom from mental afflictions and Shani dosha.

7. Pradosh vrat done on Sunday confers long life and good health. It helps you make a mark for yourself and relieves you of heart disease.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: Fasting Rules

The day must begin with the worship of Lord Shiva whose puja is to be carried out till the sunrise of the next day. Lord Shiva's temple is to be visited in the evening. Lord Shiva along with his Parivar (family) is worshipped. Amid the roaring chants and stotras, the Kalash water and sacred ash from the sanctum Sanctorum of Shiva are applied to the foreheads of all devotees assembled there. After the puja Pradesh vrat Katha or shiva Purana is read aloud. Maha Mrutyunjaya mantra is chanted.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: History And Significance

The benefits of performing this vrat are elaborately explained in the Skanda Purana. By observing this vrat, with faith, one is bound to achieve contentment, affluence and physical and mental wellbeing. It is also observed with an intention of achieving spiritual uplift and fulfilling one's desires. Hindu scriptures extol the significance of this vrat which is religiously followed by followers of Lord Shiva. It is believed that a darshan of Lord Shiva on this day is enough to dissolve all your previous sins and bestow you with bounty and good luck.

The same Purana offers a legend lined with Pradosh Vrat. It provides evidence to the fact that this vrat was celebrated even in ancient times.

A long time ago, there lived a Brahmin Widow who begged along with her son, for her livelihood. On one of those tiring days, she came across a boy in a pathetic condition standing on the bank of Vidarbha. When asked, the boy honestly told her it was due to his father's defeat and subsequent death at the hands of his enemies that the boy Dharmagupta was reduced to begging. This greatly disturbed the woman, who decided on the spot that the boy should be taken care of and brought him to her house.

The Brahmin woman took him to Maharshi Shandilya and narrated his entire story to him. Hearing the pathetic story, the Rishi felt piteous towards him and suggested that performing the Pradesh vrat would be the perfect remedy to address the problem. She started her vrat along with her children on the same day. One day, as her children were playing with Dharmagupta in a forest, it grew dark and the brahmin boy returned to his home while Prince Dharmagupta stayed back for a few more minutes. During this time, he found a nymph from the heavens by the name of Anshumati with whom he fell in love. The girl called him for a short meeting with her father. The nymph's father was the king of Gandharvas who enquired about the boy and got to know that he was a prince, in exile. Pleased that his daughter had picked a worthy suitor for herself, the father arranged the marriage between the two of them. The brahmin woman was overjoyed at the development, relieved that her vrat had finally been answered.

The celebration begins at Sandhya kala an hour before sunset. The entire family of Lord Shiva is worshipped, the lord's mantra is chanted, and blessings are sought. This is when Lord Shiva drank poison during the Samudra Manthan time on the Trayodashi. During Samudra Manthan, the snake Vasuki spat the most dangerous venom, Halahala, powerful enough to destroy the universe. As it wreaked havoc all around the place, the devas were devastated and approached Lord Shiva, who was their last resort.

Lord Shiva, with one gulp, consumed the poison which could not pass beyond His throat. The skin of Shiva's throat acquired the colour of the venom, and he woke up from his stupor. This spectacular incident happened on a Trayodashi day. As a response to the gratitude of the devas, he danced the fierce Tandava nritya. Devtas called it the day of Pradosha and introduced a vrata in Lord Shiva's name. Lord Shiva was in a very benign mood that finally saved the entire world from devastation and ruin.

This day is a day of overwhelmingly positive vibrations and anything new started on this day, is believed to result in success. This is a day that is geared toward success, well-being, happiness and celebration. People look forward to new beginnings or ventures on this day as there is a belief that they will turn out to be successful.



Pradosh Vrat 2022: Celebration

Lord Shiva, if worshipped with Bilva leaves, blesses the devotee with all that he requires. One ought to visit Lord Shiva temple that is close by and offer worship there. If possible, they also must remain awake the whole night and sing the keertans of the lord.

