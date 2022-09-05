Pitru Paksha 2022: Precautions That Pregnant Women Must Abide By

Pitru Paksha holds immense significance in Hinduism and it is way of paying homage and gratitude to the departed ancestors every year. Pitru Paksha means 'the forthnight of the ancestors'. It is a 16-day lunar period in the HIndu calendar. The last day of Pitru Paksha is known as Mahalaya Amavasya. This year, Pitru Paksha will begin on Saturday, 10 September 2022 and will end on Sunday, 25 September 2022.

Usually, we take everything for granted, including our parents and ancestors and overlook that we are nothing without their presence. Also, we often forget that the comforts we gained were at the altar of their toils and sacrifices. We could not possibly be born in their absence and we enjoy a life that was gifted by them to us including creature comforts. Mahalaya is when we offer our gratitude to them in a heartfelt manner.

During this time, the new crops, as first produce, are offered to ancestors by the way of pinda dan. Our ancestors are really relieved when they see us doing good deeds and charitable activities as tarpan alone would not suffice.

These rules apply to pregnant woman as well as they need ancestral blessings for their unborn baby. There are certain restrictions for the pregnant women, which if followed judiciously would yield a good life and bring blessings for the entire generation.

On Mahalaya Amavasya, it is believed that all sorts of ethereal beings, including one's ancestors would come down to visit the earth, especially their family and relatives, which can create undue trouble for your unborn baby. Let us learn more about the precautions that a pregnant woman must abide by during Pitru Paksha.

1. Pregnant women should not frequent secluded places or jungles. Such places are usually infested with evil spirits, whose impact can be detrimental on the health of a mother and her unborn baby.

2. It must avoid visiting the crematorium as evil spirits there would affect your baby in ways unknown to you.

3. It must be strictly kept in mind that elderly people are to be respected and not hurt, especially when you have conceived as your ancestors may get irate and you may incur their curses.

4. Pitru Paksha period is a strictly vegetarian event where a pregnant woman must not consume meat. If flouted it will certainly hurt their ancestors and the evil energies may affect their peace and wellbeing.

5. Applying makeup and perfume during the time of pregnancy would cause undue troubles for your baby. Hence, they are best avoided.

6. Late night travelling is strictly prohibited for pregnant women because it is believed that evil forces are most powerful during the nights.

7. After dusk, they must not travel unless accompanied by some family members.

8. During the day, they must not step foot into dark or deserted lands as evil energies occupy these areas.

9. Avoiding meat, onion, and garlic during Pitru Paksha is said to help a pregnant woman greatly.

10. At the time of pregnancy, a woman should treat animals like cow, dog or crow with love and care and never mistreat them. It is highly likely that ancestors come in those forms to visit you.

11. Pregnant women must never belittle the needy and poor as it hurts and angers their ancestors who may then curse them for their deed.

12. A pregnant woman must not flout the rules of dharma or whatever is forbidden as per the scriptures during these times as ancestors are watching over them and would be highly displeased.

13. They must never indulge in physical relationship as the unborn baby will face health problems.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons