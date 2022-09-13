Pitru Paksha 2022: Personality Traits Of Babies Born During This Phase

Mahalaya is almost here this year, with its usual set of dos and don'ts to follow and poignant remembrances of our departed ancestors, who, we hope, will come to visit us, in our homes, to bless our lives with their beneficence and goodwill.

This is a period for the exchange of goodwill, and your offerings or Tarpans that spell peace for their souls. According to the Hindu Panchang, this year Pitru Paksha will be observed from 10 September 2022 to 25 September 2022. Pitru Paksha will begin on the Poornima day of Bhadrapada month and end on the Amavasya of Ashwin month.

If you have sorely missed your 'pitrus' or ancestors, who have left an undying impact on you, this is the time to feel their presence and share your nostalgic trip with them. The souls as per traditions, visit the earth at this time, to give us their blessings for our prosperity. We need to follow the dictums of dharma and be at our best in all ways so that the ancestors are at peace and confer us peace. Tarpan and pind daan that we do, reach them in their own way and appease them. The children born in this period also carry ancestral blessings with them and display unusual personality traits. Read on!

Pitru Paksha 2022: Traits Of The Children

Although it is the time for us to connect to our ancestral souls via tarpans and shradhs, as per scriptures and asterisms; performing auspicious celebrations is not considered to give good results in our lives. Pitru Paksha is an inauspicious occasion for most auspicious events, but in its own way, it carries deeper meanings. Amavasya especially is good for worship and spiritual practices. Many people are of the opinion that children born on Amavasya of Mahalaya are troublesome packages.

On the contrary, Pitru paksha-born kids, are highly creative spirits, that use this trait profitably to succeed in certain areas of their life. They are also backed by ancestral blessings to uplift them in times of distress and put them back on the winning track. It is usually seen that the moment an Amavasya or a Pitru paksha child is born in the family, things start looking up for the family in every way.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Post Marriage Suggestions

Married life, as per some resources, may swing in the extremes of good and bad. It is all due to the carping and constantly wagging tongue that these people get into trouble always. They have this typically rude communication that offsets and lends a blow to the relationship. Probably, they seem to think that louder you are, the better you are heard and understood, but facts state otherwise.

You are more prone to be misunderstood if you allow yourself to speak bitterly. Due to Jupiter's malefic placement in the birth chart, especially in the girl's birth charts. They tend to exhibit a wily tongue. They may do so much for humanity, but get rarely acknowledged for that due to their overbearing and stinging talk that may sound like a hard slap on the cheeks for some sensitive people.

You may be wrong in your views, but saying it gently will help your conversations. You may be right, but screaming it aloud, will fail to make desired impact on the listener. No one likes to be dominated, and it is sweetness that makes others obey you and not your hard words. They must remember that tongue is the magic wand that can create or wipe out relationships the moment they are formed. Even when you are angry with your spouse, it pays to keep your tongue in check.

People say that an Amavasya and Pitru Paksha birth is inauspicious but the kids born in this period have reasons to defend themselves. It is really auspicious to born in this period and there is nothing inauspicious about this patch.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.