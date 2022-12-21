Pausha Putra Ekadashi 2023: Date, Time, Rituals, Legends, And Practices To Avoid

Hindus celebrate a total of 24 ekadashis in a year and Pausha Putrata Ekadashi which is celebrated in Pausha masa is one of them. People fast regularly on ekadashis to accrue punya and for their sins to be forgiven. The fasts of Ekadashi are dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the one who preserves the world. Lord Vishnu is one in the Holy Trinity that is responsible for creation, sustenance and destruction.

Pausha Putra Ekadashi 2023:Date and Time

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is celebrated on the 11th tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Pausha month. As per the Gregorian calendar, In the year 2023, the Pausha Putrada Ekadashi falls on January 2, 2023.

1. Paush Putrada Ekadashi Monday, 02 Jan 2023

2. Ekadashi starts on 01 January, 2023, at 07:11 pm

3. Ekadashi ends on 02 January 2023, at 08:23 pm

4. The time for breaking the fast 03 January 2023, 6:31 am to 8:40 am

5. Dwadashi ends on Parana Tithi 03 January 2023, 08:41 am

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Rituals

1. Rise in the early hours and meditate on Lord Vishnu..

2. Take a holy bath and wear fresh clothes..

3. Place an idol of Lord Vishnu in your puja mandir.

4. Spread a red or an yellow cloth over it..

5. Tie a red cloth to a Kalash, and worship it.

6. Sprinkle Lord Vishnus idol with holy water and cover it with clothes.

7. Offer prasad of sweets and fruits to Lord Vishnu.

8. Do Deeparati and Dhooparati to Lord Vishnu.

9. Fast the entire day.

10. After hearing the vrat katha in the evening, you can consume fruits.

Advertisement

Pausha Putra Ekadashi 2023: Importance

The Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, is a festival that is observed chiefly by women for a good son, for their wellbeing and welfare of their family. Since as per the beliefs, it is is important to have a son, the putrada Ekadashi is practiced widely. A son is known to take care of their parents in old age and usher them towards liberation after death.

Pausha Putra Ekadashi 2023: Legends Associated With It

Lord Krishna, narrated the story of Putrada Ekadashi for the first time to King Yudhishthar (the eldest Pandava). Once a king by name Suketuman who ruled Bhadravati., was kind and generous but did not have offspring and hence remained unenthusiastic about everthing. He had done all the right deeds and lived for the cause of dharma. He had no heir to look after his kingdom after he died.

Unable to contain his sorrow, he sped to the forest and began to stroll in the forest to calm himself. Once he reached the bank of a lake, he saw a few sages whom he asked if there is any remedy for his problem for which they suggested Pausha Putrada Ekadashi vrat. The king followed it verbatim and soon the queen was blessed with a male progeny. Hence thereafter, the fast of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is followed by couples who wish to have a son.

Pausha Putra Ekadashi 2023: Practices To Avoid

1. All bad deeds must be avoided on this day just to evade evil consequences.

2. Gambling practiced on this day will destroy the entire lineage of that person who indulges in it.

3. Stealing on this day will incur sins for seven generations.

4. On Ekadashi one should consume only sattvic food or fast totally to get blessings..

5. Abusive language must not be used on this day and one has to be polite with everyone.

6. One must not get angry or lie needlessly on this day.