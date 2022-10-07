Papankusha Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, Legend, Rituals, Mantras, Parana Vidhi, Celebrations, And Significance

Ekadashi has been given the title of Vratraj, which means "King of all fasts". Of all the Ekadashis, the Papankusha Ekadashi, which is observed for the Padmanabha form of Lord Vishnu, is a unique vrat as it rids a person of all his sins just like an Ankush ( a brass or steel goad) would drive away the elephant to the desired destination.

As its name suggests, Papankusha Ekadashi occurs on the next day of Dussehra. This was the day the meeting of Lord Rama with Bharata happened in Treta Yuga. There are totally 24 Ekadashi observances to be made during the year, where one is observed on the Krishna Paksha and another on the Shukla Paksha.

This time Papankusha Ekadashi is going to be observed on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina i.e., 06 October 2022. Observed on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha during Ashwin month, it cleanses the soul, mind and body and is equal to performing one thousand Ashvamedha and one hundred Surya yagnyas.

Once upon a time, as per the request of Yudhishtira to explain the significance of Papankusha Ekadashi, Lord Krishna enlightened him with the facts about this vrat. Hear the story of Ekadashi after the conclusion of the vrat and chant the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya' as much as possible.

Papankusha Ekadashi 2022 : Date And Time

Devotees observe fast and worship on 06 October. As per Hindu panchang, Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month will start from 12 noon on 05 October, which will last till 09.40 am on 06th October. As per Udaya Tithi, Ekadashi fast will be observed on 06 October.

The ekadashi tithi begins on 5 October 2022 at 12:00 pm and the ekadashi tithi ends on 6 October 2022 at 09:40 am.

Papankusha Ekadashi Vrat: Legend

Krodhana, a hunter, who lived in the Vindhyachal mountain ranges, was a wicked soul who indulged himself in wicked acts without any remorse. When his end approached, Lord Yama asked his guards to bring him over to his court. Krodhana, utterly mortified, due to this occurrence, approached Sage Angiras who guided him to do the Papankusha Ekadashi on the stipulated day and time. As a result of this, the Guards of Lord Yama could not get anywhere near him, and he reached Vishnuloka as a result.

Papankusha Ekadashi Vrat: Celebrations And Rituals

Devotees should observe a strict fast, if possible a nirjala fast. on the Papankusha day and the vrat should be observed till the Ekadashi tithi ends. The worshipper should rise in the early hours, complete the morning rituals, wear clean clothes, and then offer Arghya to Suryadev. He should sit on a clean seat on which an yellow or red cloth is spread. Then the deitie's picture and Kalash should be installed. Fasting for Papankusha starts from the 'Dashami' day. A single 'simple' meal is consumed before dusk. The entire time must be spent in reciting Vedic mantras and bhajans. Chanting Vishnu Sahasranam is extremely propitious on this day.

The idol of Lord Vishnu seated on a Garuda is to be chosen for the worship. Firstly, he should offer Panchamrit (Milk, Curd, Sugar (Boora), Honey and Ghee) along with Tulsi Patra to please Lord Vishnu. Puja, it is believed, is incomplete with the offering of Tulsi leaf, especially in Lord Vishnu Pujas. Lord Vishnu is worshipped with flowers, betel leaves, lamps, and incense sticks. The puja should be done in the evening just before sunset and prasad offered to Lord Vishnu. . Though the fast is fully broken on Dwadashi Tithi but people, who cannot starve, can consume the prasad in the evening after the puja concludes.

Prasad should be of sattvic type- fruits, milk products and fried potatoes etc. After the evening aarti, prasad should be distributed amongst the family members. After distributing bhog prasad, devotees can break their fast by having satvik meal. Break the fast by having a sattvic meal and visit the temple of Lord Vishnu that evening. Those who arrange Brahmin Bhojan and daan on this day, are assured of heaven after death. Once all the rituals are finished, devotees perform aarti. The fast concludes on the eve of Dwadashi which is the next day. While observing the Vrat, the devotees must not lie or indulge in sinful acts. The observer of this fast should not sleep at all during the day and night.

Papankusha Ekadashi Vrat: Mantra And Stotras

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya mantra

Vishnu Sahasranama stotra

Vishnu Ashtothram stotra

Mantra:

Shantakaram Bhujangasayanam Padmanabham Suresham

Vishvadharam Gagan resembles Meghavarna Shubhangam.

Laxmikanta Kamalanayanam Yogibhirdhyanagamyam

Vande Vishnu Bhavabhayharam Sarva Lokake Natham.

Yam brahma varunaindru rudramrutah stunvani divyai stavaivedeh.

Song padakramopanishadai garyanti yam samaga: ..

Tadgaten manasa pashyati ya yoginos in meditation.

Yasyatam na vidu: surasurgana daivay tasmai namah..

Papankusha Ekadashi: Parana Vidhi

Parana is the procedure of breaking the fast which should be completed before Dwadashi tithi ends. Parana should not be broken during Harivasara timing. Do not time parana for noon time. Best time for parana would be in the morning. If morning is not possible, you could conclude your fast after midday but before evening time.

Papankusha Ekadashi Vrat: Significance

This vrat rids one's past sins.

The observers are promised a good spouse, happiness, good health, and affluence. Contentment, and fulfilment of all worldly desires.

The major benefits are that it bestows salvation and divine blessings.

The person who observes a sleepless vrat on the day and night of Papankush vrat reaches the kingdom of heaven.

Negative effects of the moon can be reduced or even eliminated.

Charity is very much advised, to be done on this day, as it accrues auspicious results. As per the Padma Purana, a person who gives away gold, sesame, land, cow, food, water, shoes and an Umbrella can never see the yamaloka during their birth cycles. Brahma Vaivartha Purana extols the benefits of performing this vrat.

