Pancha Bhoota Sthalams: Temples For Five Primordial Elements

The Jambukeshwarar Temple in Trichy represents the water element in Panchabhootas. The Linga installed here, is known as Appu Lingam or ‘Water Lingam' as there is a stream of water that flows underneath the Lingam that engulfs it all the time.

Legend: Hence the presence of the water element is justified. Goddess Parvati, in her Akhilandeshwari incarnation, penanced in the forests of Jambu for long, during which time, she made a Linga out of the flowing streams of water which was then called Appu Lingam. At the next instant, Lord Shiva appeared and imparted her the ultimate spiritual knowledge.

In this temple, since Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati, manifested as Guru and Shishya, the divine wedding or the Girija Kalyanam, which is otherwise conducted in other temples, is not followed on Shivaratri. The divine idols are placed opposite to each other, and not adjacent. Since Goddess Parvati worshipped Lord Shiva here, in order to commemorate the event, a priest dresses up in a womanly attire and conducts the puja to Lord Shiva in a manner that reminds the devotees of Goddess Akhilandeshwari's puja to Lord Shiva during bygone times. Wisdom and intellect are granted as boons to those devotees who visit here and worship.

Built by Kocenganna Chola, this temple dates back to 1800 years.

Spread across 18 acres of land, it is touted to be the thirteenth largest temple in India.

Inscriptions from the Chola times can be found engraved on the walls of the temple.

The Uchi Kala Pooja is conducted every afternoon. During the pooja, the priests dress up in a saree to perform abhishekam on the appu lingam, which is a very interesting event that draws thousands of pilgrims.

The stream of water underneath the Lingam is never known to dry up.

d. Pancha Bhoota Sthalams: Thillai Nataraja Temple

The Thillai Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram personifies the sky or ether element. Lord Shiva is worshipped as a formless deity whose town of Chidrambaram has its own story to tell. This place hides a plethora of mysteries in side it. The Chidambara rahasyam or the mysteries of Shiva, are reflected in the architecture of this temple.

Legend: Lord Shiva, when, once up on a time, was roaming about in the thillai vanam (mangrove forests), he found that sages who believed in black magic had made this forest their home. When the wives of Rishis looked visibly enthralled by Lord Shiva's looks, the rishis, enraged, invoked serpents which were picked up and worn as jewels by Lord Shiva on his body. They then created a tiger and then an elephant which were subdued by Lord Shiva. Finally, they invoked Muyalakan, the demon that represents the human arrogance and ignorance. Lord Shiva crushed him under his feet and performed the dance of Ananda Tandava. This is the posture of the deity at the Thillai Nataraja temple.

5 Mysterious Facts About Thillai Nataraja Temple

1. Being the fifth largest temple, Thillai Nataraja Temple spreads over 40 acres of land. This temple is situated in the heart of Chidambaram town.



2. The word "Chidambaram" is derived from the word "Chit (consciousness) and ambaram (sky).



3. It is the only temple in this series where in Lord Shiva is depicted as an idol but it also worships Lord Shiva as a crystal Linga and as formless form.



4. The Chola King Parantaka had contributed a gold-plated roof to the gopuram of the temple.



This temple is believed to be located right in the centre or the heart of the universe.

e. Pancha Bhoota Temples: Kalahastishwarar Temple

Located on the banks of the swirling waters of Swarnamukhi river, the Kalahastheeshwara Temple is known to personify the air element. Vayu lingam, which represents Lord Shiva, is said to receive the worship here.

Legend: Known worldwide as the Southern Kailash, Sri kalahasti derives its title from Sri (spider). Kala (serpent), and hasti (elephant) Lord Shiva was pleased with these creatures.

The lamp that is lit inside the sanctum, does not extinguish despite the presence of the wind. When the entrance to the main deity room, which does not have windows, is shut, the Vayu Lingam is seen to move a bit. White in colour and self-manifested, the Vayu Lingam is the result of the prayers of Vayu God who had prayed to Lord Shiva to be present in all living creatures, in the form of almighty. Lord Shiva appeared as Karpoora linga, which is even today, pristine white in colour, and can be seen as an evidence to the tale.

5 Mysterious Facts About The Kalahastheeshwara Temple