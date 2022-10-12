October 2022: Festivals And Vrats In This Month

India is a melting pot of cultures and traditions which is most famously known for its colourful and ritualistically unique festivals that a civilization can ever come up with. Unity in diversity is the mantra with which the festivals start and conclude.

October 2022 comes in with its series of celebrated and significant festivals. We are, as the Hindu Panchang, in the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. Kartik month is going to usher in after the full moon on October 9, 2022.

October is considered a very important and auspicious month, especially in India as a few of the most colourful festivals right from Dussehra, Diwali, to Karva Chauth, among others will be observed and celebrated. The Durga Puj and moonsighting on the Karva Chauth bring up the spirit of festivity in people. Dussehra is when Lord Rama killed Ravana as a sign of the triumph of good over evil . Explore this series below for more information on the festivals.

1. Bilva Nimantran on Saturday, 01 October 2022

Durga Puja starts with the Bilva Nimantran ritual which is mandatorily observed. In this ritual, Goddess Durga is welcomed into the Bilva tree and then invited to the Puja for the next 4 days.

2. Kalparambha on Saturday, 01 October 2022

Kalparambha is done on the previous day of Kolabou Puja or Navpatrika Puja. The day of Kalparambha is also known as Akal Bodhon which means invoking Goddess Durga in an untimely manner.

4. Saraswati Avahan on Sunday, 02 October 2022

Saraswati Avahan is the first day of Saraswati Puja during the Navratri. Avahan involves invoking of Goddess Saraswati.

5. Navapatrika Puja on Sunday, 02 October 2022

Navpatrika Puja day, the first day of Durga Puja, is otherwise known as Maha Saptami day. She is invoked into a cluster of nine plants called Navpatrika.

6. Mahatma Gandhi 02 October 2022

The 153rd Birth Anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi falls on this day. Gandhi was the one who initiated freedom movements - Champaran Satyagraha agitation, Non-co-operation Movement, and Namak Satyagraha (Salt March) which led to Indian independence.

7. Saraswati Puja on Monday, 03 October 2022

Saraswathi puja is the second day of Navratri which is also known as Saraswati Pradhan Puja Day. Pradhan Puja day is the main Saraswati Puja day.

8. Durgashtami on Monday, 03 October 2022

Mahashtami, or Maha Durgashtami, is the second day of Durga Puja. All nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during this time.

9. Sandhi Puja on Monday, 03 October 2022

Sandhi Puja is done just as Ashtami Tithi ends and the Navami Tithi begins. Devi Chamunda appeared during this time to kill demons, Chanda and Munda.

10. Maha Navami on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Mahanavami is the third and final day of Durga Puja which was the day Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura.

11. Saraswati Balidan on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Saraswati Balidan day happens to be the third day of Saraswati Puja during Navratri.

12. Saraswati Visarjan on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Saraswati visarjan day is the final and fourth day of Saraswati Puja. This ritual is also known as Udvasan.

13. Ayudha Puja on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Ayudha Puja is performed on Navami Tithi during Navratri. Most of the time, it falls on Maha Navami. Other names for Ayudha Puja are Shastra Puja and Astra Puja.

14. Ashwina Navratri Balidana on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Uday Vyapini Navami should be the day the balidan on Mahanavami is conducted. The best time as per scriptures to perform Balidan is Aparahna Kala.

15. Bengal Maha Navami on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Bengal Maha Navami is observed as per Para-Viddha rule which says that Mahanavami should be observed when it continues at least for one Muhurata after Sunrise.

16. South Saraswati Puja on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Saraswati Puja is done on the last day of Navratri, which is on Ayudh Puja in South India. On the next day of Saraswati Puja children aged 4 or 5 learn their first alphabets through Vidyarambham ceremony.

17. Buddha Jayanti on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Buddha Jayanti is the day Buddha was born. He espoused the cause of nonviolence and founded Buddhism.

18. Durga Visarjan on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

Durga Visarjan is done at an appropriate time either during Aparahna (अपराह्ण) time or Pratahkala (प्रात:काल) while Dashami Tithi is going on. Most of them break nine days Navratri fasting after Durga Visarjan.

19. Vijayadashami on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

Vijayadashami commemorates the victory of Lord Rama over Demon Ravana and also the triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura.

20. Vidyarambham on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

On the next day of Saraswati Puja children aged 4 or 5 learn their first alphabets through Vidyarambham ceremony.

21. Madhvacharya Jayanti on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

This year commemorates the 784th Birth Anniversary of Sri Madhvacharya, who was the famous seer of South India and founder of the Madhva cult.

22. Mysore Dasara on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

On this day, the traditional Dasara procession is held on the streets of Mysore. An image of the Goddess Chamundeshwari is placed on a golden howdah on the back of a decorated elephant and led in a procession with the rest of the paraphernalia.

23. Papankusha Ekadashi on Thursday, 06 October 2022

Papankusha Ekadashi relieves one from sins and fasting on both days of Ekadashi is prescribed for staunch devotees who seek love and affection of Lord Vishnu.

24. Kojagiri Puja on Sunday, 09 October 2022

Lakshmi Puja on Purnima Tithi in month of Ashwin is known as Kojagiri Puja or the Bengal Lakshmi Puja. Kojagiri Puja Purnima is more commonly known as Sharad Purnima in most parts of India.

25. Sharada Purnima on Sunday, 09 October 2022

Sharad Purnima is one of the most famous Purnima(s) in Hindu Panchang. It is the only day of the year, when moon displays all his sixteen kalas.

26. Valmiki Jayanti on Sunday, 09 October 2022

Valmiki is revered as the first poet, great sage who wrote Ramayana epic that consists of 24,000 verses and 7 cantos (Kandas) including the Uttara canto.

27. Meerabai Jayanti on Sunday, 09 October 2022

Meera Bai was anardent devotee of Lord Krishna and one of the significant saints that the Vaishnava Bhakti movement saw.

28. Atla Tadde on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Atla Tadde, is celebrated by married women of Andhra Pradesh who seek longevity of their husbands. It is the same as Karva Chauth with a difference.

29. Karwa Chauth on Thursday, 13 October 2022

Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi which includes fasting for Lord Ganesha. Karva Chauth is observed by married women for the longevity of their husbands.

30. Ahoi Ashtami on Monday, 17 October 2022

During traditional times, on Ahoi Ashtami, mothers used to fast from dawn to dusk for their son's wellbeing. In modern India, the fast is observed for the well-being of both female and male offspring.

31. Radha Kunda Snan on Monday, 17 October 2022

On Ahoi Ashtami, a holy dip in the Radhakunda is mandatory and very significant. Women with problems of infertility seek refuge in Goddess Radha Rani, the consort of Lord Krishna.

32. Tula Sankranti on Monday, 17 October 2022

Tula Sankranti predicts that thieves would experience good times, that the price of commodities would be the same as it is now, fear and anxiety will prevail in the country, overall health of people will be satisfactory. And affinity between nations and stock of grains would increase.

33. Govatsa Dwadashi on Friday, 21 October 2022

Govatsa Dwadashi comes in one day before Dhanteras. Cows and Calves are worshipped on the Govatsa Dwadashi day.

34. Rama Ekadashi on Friday, 21 October 2022

Ekadashi fasting on both the days as per the Smartha and the general sampradaya is prescribed for those who seek the affection of Lord Rama.

35. Dhanteras Puja on Saturday, 22 October, 2022

Dhantrayodashi, which is another name for Dhanteras is the first day in the list of Diwali festivities. Chogadia muhurtas are not chosen to perform this puja as they are only advised for travelling purposes.

36. Yama Deepam on Saturday, 22 October 2022

A Deepak, for Yama, the God of death is lit outside the home on Trayodashi Tithi during Diwali to ward off untimely death of family members. This ritual is known as Deepdan for Yamraj.

37. Kali Chaudas on Sunday, 23 October 2022

Kali Chaudas also known as Bhut Chaturdashi is the day when Kali puja is observed mainly in Western states especially Gujarat.

38. Deepavali Hanuman Puja on Sunday, 23 October 2022

The bad spirits prevail more powerfully during the night of Kali Chaudas. Lord Hanuman, is worshipped on this day to bless us with strength and protection from all these spirits.

39. Lakshmi Puja on Monday, 24 October 2022

Traditionally, most Puja are performed after keeping a day long fast. Hence, the devotees of Goddess Lakshmi observe fast on the day of Lakshmi Puja. The fast is broken after Lakshmi Puja in the evening.

40. Naraka Chaturdashi on Monday, 24 October 2022

Five days Diwali festivity starts on Dhantrayodashi and ends on Bhaiya Dooj day. During Diwali, abhyanga snan is advised for the three days of Chaturdashi, Amavasya and Pratipada.

41. Kedar Gauri Vrat on Monday, 24 October 2022

Kedara Gauri Vrat is mainly observed in Southern states, especially in Tamil Nadu. Also known as Kedara Vratham, it is observed on the Deepavali Amavasya and coincides with Lakshmi Puja day during Diwali.

On the day of Diwali, people should get up early in the morning and pay their respects to the departed ancestors and worship the kuldevathas. Shradh can also be performed on this day. Traditionally, most Pujas are performed after completing the fast.

43. Chopda Puja on Monday, 24 October 2022

Chopda Puja is mainly observed for success in business and Diwali is the best time to seek Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi's blessings.

44. Sharada Puja on Monday, 24 October 2022

Deepavali Puja is also known as Sharda Puja and Chopda Puja in Gujarat. Sharda Puja is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

45. Kali Puja on Monday, 24 October 2022

Kali Puja is celebrated on new moon day during Diwali. While most people in India worship Goddess Lakshmi on Amavasya people in West Bengal, Orissa and Assam worship Goddess Kali on new moon day.

46. Solar eclipse of 25 October 2022

This eclipse is partial and it would be visible on October 25th, 2022. It would be the second Solar Eclipse of 2022.

47. Govardhan Puja on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Govardhan Puja day arrives on the next day after Diwali Puja. This was the day Lord Krishna defeated Indra. Sometimes the time gap between Diwali and Govardhan puja may be only a day.

48. Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Bhaiya Dooj, is the day for sisters who pray for the long life of their brothers. They perform the Tika ceremony and receive gifts from their brothers. Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya.

49. Nagula Chavithi on Friday, 28 October 2022

Nagula Chavithi is observed on the fourth day after Deepavali Amavasya during Karthika masam. Nagula Chavithi is when Nag devatas are worshipped by married women to seek blessings for their children.

49. Skanda Shashthi on Sunday, 30 October 2022

It is believed that Lord Murugan defeated Demon Surapadman on the very same day of Soorasamharam which is observed every year to mark the victory of good over evil.

50. Chhath Puja on Sunday, 30 October 2022

The Sun God, Surya, the god of prana or life force, is worshipped during the Chhath Puja to seek well-being, prosperity and progress. Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath.

