October 2022: Auspicious Dates With Muhurat For Housewarming, Weddings, Purchasing Vehicles And More

October 2022 has arrived with its share of good and average tidings for us. In Hinduism, shubh muhurats are integral to any new beginnings, events and memories that we celebrate, apart from the birth and death timings which are beyond us to fix. Deciding shubh muhurats for every event ensures that we get the maximum beneficial outcomes. Muhurats have to be seen for everything except for extreme situations like sickness or war.

Muhurat can be used as an alternate course of action in case your birth chart is not known or if you suffer from any dosha. People, who have otherwise failed due to impediments in their tasks, have got them done by fixing muhurats. Let us know the auspicious dates related to house warming, weddings, child naming ceremony, purchasing vehicles, education and more.

Auspicious Dates For Griha Pravesh Or House Warming

For Griha Pravesh 2022, the month of October generally do not have prescribed muhurats except for 3 very auspicious days The Anuradha Nakshatra starts from Thu, 27 October, 12:11 pm to Fri, 28 October, 10:34 am. Another auspicious muhurat in October for Griha Pravesh falls in Uttara Ashadha on 31 October 2022.

Date- 7 October 2022 | Day- Friday| Nakshatra- Purva Bhadrapada| Tithi- Trayodashi| Time- 06:17 pm on 7 October 2022 to 05:24 am on 08 October 2022

Date- 14 October 2022| Day- Friday| Nakshatra- Mrigashirsha| Tithi-Panchami/ Shashthi |Time- 08:47 pm to 06:22 am on 15 October 2022

Date- 20 October 2022| Day-Thursday| Nakshatra- Ashlesha| Tithi- Dashami, Ekadashi| Time- 06:25 am to 06:25 am, on 21 October 2022

Date- 21 October 2022| Day- Friday| Nakshatra- Magha, Purva Phalguni| Tithi- Ekadashi Dwadashi| Time- 06:25 am to 06:26 am, on 22 October 2022

Date- 27 October 2022| Day- Thursday| Nakshatra- Vishakha, Anuradha| Tithi- Dwitiya, Tritiya| Time- 06:29 am to 06:30 am on 28 Oct 2022

Date- 28 October 2022| Day- Friday| Nakshatra- Anuradha| Tithi- Tritiya| Time- 06:30 am to 10:42 am

Auspicious Dates For School Admissions And Academics

Auspicious dates for School admissions during October 2022 will be on 5, 6, 7, 19,21, 27, and 28.

Auspicious Dates For Child Naming Ceremony

Auspicious dates for the naming ceremony for kids during the month of October 2022 are on 5, 6, 7, 19, 21, 27, and 28.

Auspicious Dates For Business, Marriage Ceremonies And Property Registration

As per Panchang, no auspicious muhurats are earmarked for this month of October for starting a business and conducting marriage ceremonies or property registration.

Apart from the fair, average to good days, days best avoided for any auspicious occasion in the month of October are 1, 13, 15, 16, 23, and 25 October.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.