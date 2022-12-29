New Year 2023: Feng Shui Icons That Gear You Up For Career Success

Red as a colour, in all its shades, relates directly to fire, energy, fame, and passion. It can be used to invite prosperity, wellbeing and luck. It is the most auspicious colour in feng shui that is extensively used in its remedies to strengthen the luck of the seeker. Surround yourself with the Feng Shui objects and colours that bring up the happiness and prosperity quotient.

You can keep these following things in the new year to attract wealth. There are six of them which focus on red which represents the fire element in Feng Shui. If you feel like procrastinating, which means that you will not be doing it ultimately, you can consider buying a red wallet which is enough to turn your luck around in the new year.

3. A new Red Wallet. A new wallet means new wealth and the red colour draws the prosperity and luck towards you. You could also choose an appealing red shade like Burgundy, to attract wealth this year. To attract more wealth, pick up a bill worth 5000/- or 10000/- and hide it in your wallet.

2. Red Clothes. Red in any way attracts good luck and foretells good tidings. So why not use a red outfit or even a accessory on the New year's day and attract the prosperity that you want to be yours for this year? If you do not particularly like the red shade in your dresses, you could think of using accessories like a red scarf, ear studs or even red undergarments.

1. Red Shoes. Step out in the direction of success and prosperity this new year in your Red shaded shoes and you can use the same for trampling the frustrations that you may encounter in the upcoming year. You can think of a high heeled shoes or shoes of any height, shaded in red.

4. Gold Jewellery. Gold is a significator of abundance and wealth, so new piece so gold jewellery actually, if purchased, signifies growth and affluence. It is best to buy a new first-hand jewellery rather than a resold one for its glow and energy. The resold one will carry the former owner's negative experiences and influences that can be quite contagious.

6. New Watch. A new watch should be purchased and not received as gift from someone. If it is gifted, ask them to give you gift coupon using which you can purchase a new watch. A new watch always indicates positivity and activates the chi in your life.

5.. Large Tote Bag. Buy the largest possible Tote Bag as they carry the blessings the new year. The larger the better. A big bag shows your hopes that are as large and they would be soon filled with things that you want.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.