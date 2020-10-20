Navratri 2022 Day 5: Know About Mata Skandamata, Puja Vidhi And Her Significance

The fifth day of Navratri is known as Panchami and on this day, people worship Goddess Durga (Parvati) in Her manifestation of Skandamata. In this form, She is the mother of Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikeya. Lord Skanda is the eldest son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

She is seen riding a lion and holding infant Skanda with Her right arm. This year Skandmata will be worshipped on 30 September 2022. To know more about the deity, scroll down the article to read more. Navratri Day 4: Know About Mata Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi, Significance And Mantras Puja Vidhi On this day, devotees should wake up early and freshen up.

Then you should take a bath and wear new or clean clothes.

After this, give a sacred bath to the idol of Goddess Durga.

Then place the idol on a lotus flower.

Offer Her red flowers and bhog to the Goddess.

Now you need to perform the complete Sadhna of pure chakra.

For this, you need to sit on a blanket or a seat consisting of Kush.

Then close your eyes and perform the Stuti of the Goddess. Significance Of Skandamata Mata Skandamata is the four-armed manifestation of Goddess Durga.

She holds lotus flowers in Her upper hands.

Her left hand is always in the Abhay Mudra for blessing Her devotees with contentment, salvation, prosperity and strength.

She carries infant Skanda in Her lap and holds him with Her right hand.

She is also known as the 'Goddess Of Fire'.

Her complexion is as white as milk and She sits on a lotus flower therefore, She is also known as Padmasana.

It is believed that She holds divine intelligence and fulfils the wishes of Her devotees.

Those who worship Mara Skandamata selflessly and devotedly gain treasures of life. For example, She will grant immense wisdom and intelligence to even an illiterate person, provided he worships Her with pure intention.

She blesses childless couples with beautiful and intelligent children.

One can attain salvation by simply worshipping Goddess Skandamata.

On this day, people should offer red flowers and blog to the Goddess.

Wearing yellow clothes on this day can bring you blessings from the Goddess. Also read: Navratri: Important Elements Used For Making Goddess Durga's Idols Mantra ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नम: Oṃ Devī Skandamātāyai Namaḥ सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माश्रितकरद्वया. शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी. Sinhasangata nityam padmashritkardvya, Shubhdastu sada Devi Skandmata Yashswini Advertisement More NAVRATRI News Navratri 2022 Day 9: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Pink Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas

Navratri Akhand Jyoti: Know The Rules And How To Keep The Lamp Lit For Nine Days Navratri 2022 Day 8: Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon, Peacock Green Navratri Outfits Guide By Bollywood Divas

Navratri 2022: How Does Fasting Affect Your Body? Navratri 2022 Day 7: Orange Navratri Outfit Ideas From Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor

Navratri and Durga Puja 2022: Know The Similarities And Difference Between The Two Popular Festivals Ananya Panday To Sonam Kapoor, 8 Easy Navratri Hairstyles To Steal From Bollywood Divas

Navratri Fasting Tips: 8 Ways To Have More Energy During Navratri Fast