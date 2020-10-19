Navratri 2022 Day 4: Know About Mata Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi, Significance And Mantras

Mata Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. She is believed to be the fourth manifestation of Goddess Durga (Parvati) and is also known as Adiswarupa or Adishakti. This year She will be worshipped on 29 September 2022. To know more about Mata Kushmanda, scroll down the article to read more.

Who Is Mata Kushmanda?

Mata Kushmanda is the form of Goddess Durga that has eight arms having a bow, arrows, chakra, gada, lotus flower, Japa Mala, Amrit Kalash and a Kamandal. Through Her divine Kalash, She grants elixir to Her devotees. She is seen riding a tiger and having a divine smile on Her face. The Chaturthi Tithi of Navratri will begin at 1:27 AM, September 29, and end on 12:08 AM, September 30.

Kushmanda Puja 2022: Rituals And Puja Vidhi

On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees of Goddess Durga should wake up early and freshen up.

They should then clean their houses and take a bath.

After wearing clean or new clothes, they should offer a holy bath to the idol of Goddess Durga.

Decorate Her idol with flowers and new cloth.

Offer Her milk and sindoor (vermillion).

Now apply tilak to the Goddess and light a Diya.

Offer Her green cardamoms, fennel seeds and white pumpkin.

Perform the aarti and then distribute the prasad among your loved ones and poor people.

Kushmanda Puja 2022: Legends Associated With This Day

It is said that when there was nothing in the universe but darkness, the world didn't seem to exist. Then a ray of divine light came and it seemed to have no definite origin. The light illuminated each and every corner of the universe and then the light started taking a definite form. Suddenly, it took the form of a divine lady having eight arms. She was smiling silently and looked ethereal. With her silent and divine smile, She produced a cosmic egg that further spread light and life to the universe. Soon, the planets, sun, moon, stars and life came into existence.

But then the world needed a constant source of light to sustain life and therefore Goddess Kushmanda made the sun the source of light and Herself became the one who resides within the core of the sun. She's the one who gives cosmic energy to the sun. Therefore it is said that Goddess Kushmanda is the source of power for Lord Surya.

Kushmanda Puja 2022: Significance

Mata Kushmanda loves the Bali (sacrifice) of Kushmanda (white pumpkin).

Her name is derived from three Sanskrit words namely, Ku meaning little, Ushma meaning warmth and Anda meaning egg. Hence She is the one who produced the universe with a small cosmic egg.

Due to Her association with the formation of the universe and Kushmanda, She is known as Mata Kushmanda.

It is said She blesses Her devotees by curing diseases. She also blesses one with good health, prosperity, strength, long life, intelligence and contentment.

Those who worship Goddess Kushmanda overcome their fears and worries.

Those who are unable to have children should worship Mata Kushmanda and seek Her blessings.

On this day, people should wear orange or green colour clothes as both symbolise fertility and brightness.

She is also fond of Malpua, a sweet dish.

Mantras

1. Dhyan Mantra

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रूधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधानाहस्तपद्याभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha, Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me

2. Beej Mantra

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah