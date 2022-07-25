Narali Purnima 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Mantra To Chant, History And Significance

Narali Purnima is a ceremonial day and is of immense significance to the Koli or the Fishermen community that lives in the coastal regions of Konkan and Maharashtra. It is held on the full moon day of the Shravan month which is around July or August.

Local fishermen offer coconuts during their worship to lord Varuna with a belief that this offering will calm the turbulent sea during full moon and subsequently allow them to carry out their usual activities at sea. It is on the same day, that other festivals such as 'Shravani Purnima,' 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Kajari Purnima are celebrated. Read to know more.

Narali Purnima 2022: Date And Time

Purnima Tithi commences at 10:38 am on 11 August 2022 and ends at 07:05 am on 12 August 2022.

Narali Purnima 2022: Puja Rituals, Worship Method

Rituals Performed By Fishermen:

When the Purnima is around the corner, it is time for the fishermen to repair their old worn-out fishing nets, dab some fresh paint on their boats or purchase new boats. Fishing nets are made painstakingly, and boats are decorated with dangling flower garlands. As the sea is perceived as God providing livelihood, Lord Varuna is worshipped alongside their freshly painted boats. Sea is divinity personified for these fisherman as it provides them their bread and butter. Once the puja concludes, these happy go lucky fishermen cruise into the sea with their ornately decorated boats, have a short trip and return back, for frolic, fun and a bit of song and dance moves to match their frenzy.

Rituals Performed By Brahmins:

The Brahmins, on the other hand, perform rituals of Shravani Upakarma by keeping a strict fast on this day. At the most, they are allowed to follow a grainless diet. They survive on coconuts for the entire day. Narali bhaat or coconut rice, is a local favourite that is prepared in their houses. It is called Phalahaar vrat (a diet, which can't be categorized as a regular meal). which they carry out by consuming only coconut or coconut-based dishes all day long.

Narali Purnima 2022: Mantra

The following Mantra must be recited on this day to invoke the blessings of Lord Varuna:

|| Om Vam Varunaya Namah ||

Narali Purnima 2022: History

Etymologically, the word Narali is derived from Naral, which means coconut and Narali Purnima, translates to "coconut on the full moon day." It is essentially the festival for the rural fisherfolk, in Maharastrian and Konkani regions, whose main concern is to prevent any mishaps that occur at the sea when it gets turbulent. With the arrival of Narali Purnima on 12 August 2022, the spirit of the festival is heightened especially at Maharashtra and Konkani regions.

On the full moon day of the Shravan, mantras and coconuts are offered in worship to the ocean as the festival begins. Coconuts are tossed into the sea as a way of worshipping the sea goddess or the Lord Varuna who provides them the means of livelihood. They earnestly pray for a rewarding fishing season, a smoother journey, and protection from the unpredictable tides of the sea.

People who are into the salt production business, also take their refuge in Lord Varuna. The festival marks the end of the monsoon season in Maharashtra and beginning of the fishing and the water-trade amongst the fisherfolk. To add to it, they generally notice some favourable changes in the strength and direction of the wind, once the pujas to Lord Varuna are completed. According to the regions, the mode of celebration may vary but the spirit, the sentiment and the rituals are the same across all categories of the fishing community along the coastal regions.

Narali Purnima 2022: Significance

When moon, during its transit, moves to 180 degrees opposite the Sun in ecliptic longitude, on every full moon day, the sea responds with flood tides. So, it would be risky for fishing or transportation activities, during this time, for the fishermen. They pray to Lord Varuna to calm the high tides in order to resume their activities. Sea is believed to be the abode of Lord Varuna, who is also the Dikpal (God of the sea and West direction).

Incidentally, the 27 asterisms produce 27 types of waves out of which the Yamalahari, Prajapati and Suryalahari waves have the highest impact on living beings on earth. In this case, the Yamalahari waves get attracted to the coconut water. During the monsoon, oceanographers also stop fishing at the shoreline as this period is not conducive for fishing. Here, coconut symbolizes process of creation.

