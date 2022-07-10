Murudeshwara Temple: Timings, History, Legend, And What Makes This Karnataka Temple So Special

On the coast of the Arabian Sea, in Karnataka, a famous temple is present which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Known as the Murudeshwara Shiva Temple, here Lord Shiva is worshipped in the form of a Shivlinga. Built on Kanduka hill, this temple is famous for its second tallest Lord Shiva statue in the world, and because of the rich history and legend associated with it.

The temple has been revamped to look a bit modern except for the sanctum sanctorum which remains in its pristine form. The Mridesha linga, which is the main deity of the temple, is actually a part of the original atma linga of Lord Shiva, as per the local legends. The town was named after the Mridesha Linga, as Mrideshwara but it was later renamed as Murdeshwara after the temple construction was completed. Let us scroll through the article to explore interesting facets of the Murudeshwara Temple.

Murudeshwara Temple Timings:

Timings: 3:00 AM - 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Time Required to visit the temple: 2-3 hrs

Dress Code: For men- Only Dhotis, no T-shirt, jeans, and pants | For women, only Saree and Churidar with dupatta

Entry Fee: Free

Murudeshwar Temple: Legend Associated With It

According to folklore, once Ravana, the mighty and mythical Demon King of Sri Lanka, prayed earnestly to Lord Shiva, pressuring him to hand him over his 'atma linga' (Soul of Shiva). Lord Shiva was so overwhelmed by his devotion that he granted him the linga under a condition that the linga must not touch the ground, till it reaches Lanka, which meant that Ravana cannot rest till he reaches Lanka. Ravana carried the atma linga from Mount Kailash all the way to his kingdom, Lanka. In the meanwhile, Lord Ganesha, who sensed the danger, came to Ravana and tricked him into keeping the Atma Linga on the shores of the sea at Gokarna. Enraged by this, Ravana tried to pick up the Linga, but he could not even shake it. Fuming in rage, Ravana used all his might to destroy the linga as a result of which a few broken pieces of linga were scattered all over the place. The cloth, that was used to cover the linga, flew towards Kanduka Giri and here is where Murudeshwar temple was built to celebrate the presence of Lord Shiva.

Murudeshwar Temple: Rituals, Tradition And Worship Method

After taking a ritualistic cleansing bath, head directly to the main temple to have a darshan of the lord after which one will be required to buy the laddu prasadam. You could then proceed towards the Gopuram, to catch some enchanting glimpses of the idol of Lord Shiva on one end and the vast Arabian sea behind that. The top of the 18-storey Raja Gopura provides the much sought-after panoramic view of this. An elevator is present and two lifts to ride up to the summit, at a price of just 10 Rs. The Gopura is 249 feet tall and regarded as the tallest gopura in the world. The 20- story tall Gopura is guarded by two life size huge concrete elephants near the steps that lead to the temple.

There are several sculptures built on the surface of the Kanduka hill, including the Geetopadesha, Sun chariot, and the sculpture of Lord Ganesh receiving the Atma Linga from Ravana. The 123-feet tall, Shiva statue, not only symbolizes the sanctity of Murudeshwar, but also serves as a landmark of the temple. As you climb up the hillock, you can spot a Jattiga statue on a horse. There is a fort behind the temple which is a sight to behold. Maha Shivaratri, is the chief and the most significant festival that attracts thousands from even the neighbouring states of Karnataka. Museum and two lifts.

The temple is built atop the Kanduka Hill that is enveloped by the rough and roaring waters of the Arabian Sea on all the three sides. Gopura, which is nothing but the main entrance to the temple, stands at an earth-shattering height of 123 feet on the top of which you can catch a breathtaking view of the Shiva statue near the shore. The construction of the temple is inspired by the Dravidian style of architecture with Chalukya and Kadamba sculptures, and it is structured in granite. Inside the sanctum, you can see the Linga of Lord Shiva, 2 feet below the ground. Inside the temple there is a museum with rare etched carvings that cover the entire surface of the cave. A noteworthy feature of this temple is that lunch is arranged for free, at the main temple, where anna prasadam is distributed to all the devotees around 11 am.

Murudeshwar Temple: When To Visit, What Makes It So Special

People who have a deep interest in India's spiritual history, must consider visiting Murudeshwara temple, especially because of the stunning tall statue of Lord Shiva. Since the destination is jammed on the weekends, it is best to choose weekdays specially in the winter months, from November to February. Nearby Hotels are there to extend hospitality and they keep you engaged throughout your short vacation at Murudeshwar.

Murdeshwar is not just for ardent devotees. Watersports at Murdeshwar Beach will keep you glued to the entrancing aquatic experience. The enigmatic and unending view of the Arabian sea lends a finesse to the actual temple landscape. A private company established there, allows you to visit the Netrani island that is close by, where you can scuba dive to your hearts content. You can also book a boat to navigate through the daunting waters of the Arabian sea. Charge per head varies from ₹100-250 and depends on the amenities provided. Also, you can splurge on some clothes and artistic handicrafts at the seaside shops near the beach.

