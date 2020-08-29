Muharram Quotes, Messages, Wishes That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Muharram is one of the important festivals observed by people belonging to the Muslim community. Also, it is the first month according to the Islamic Calendar. This year, Muharram, also known as Ashura, will be observed on 31 July 2022. This is the day that commemorates the day when Hussain Imam, the grandson of the Prophet of Muhammad was killed and beheaded during the Battle of Karbala. It is said that Hussain died while fighting against tyranny and injustice. To pay homage and acknowledge the sacrifice of Hussain, people celebrate Muharram. They also narrate the story to their children and give them the essential lessons.

This Muharram, share these quotes, messages and wishes with your loved ones.

1. "Muharram is the month in which justice rose against injustice and truth stood up against falsehood and proved that in the course of history, the truth has always triumphed over falsehood."

2. "Muharram is the first month in an Islamic year and is important for those who have faith in Allah."

3. "This Muharram, let us seek blessings from Allah by praying to Him and doing good deeds for mankind."

4. "May all the thanks and praise be to Allah. To whom belongs all that is in Heavens and in the Earth. Have a blessed Muharram and a great year ahead."

5. "Let us believe in the messenger of Allah and follow the light which has been sent down with Him. Have a blessed Muharram."

6. "This Muharram let us believe in Allah and the divine light sent to us by Allah Himself."

7. "May Allah bless you on this Muharram, the first month in the Islamic Calendar and one of the four sacred months of the year."

8. "May peace and blessings of almighty God be bestowed upon you and make your life cheerful."

9. "This Muharram, I pray to the Almighty to brighten your life and bless you with a long and prosperous life. Have a great Muharram."

10. "All people are great. We only have to look on to their behaviour and not on one's physical appearance."

11. "The best thing after the fasts of Ramadan is the sacred month of Muharram. May Allah bless all His beloved people with happiness and eternal peace."

12. "To God belongs to the east and the west wherever you look, is the face of God. May the Almighty bless you on the occasion of this Muharram."