Mudiya Purnima 2022: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations

Mudiya Purnima or Mudiya Puno festival is celebrated in commemoration of the death anniversary of Shrila Sanatan Goswami Pada who lived around 500 years ago. Mudiya means 'mundan', or shaving of the head, and 'Puno' means 'Purnima'. It is celebrated on Guru Purnima, the day on which Sanatan Ji attained Mahasamadhi. Sanatan Goswami (1488 AD -1558 AD) was the eldest of the Six Goswamis, and he was believed to be the reincarnation of Radharani's friend or sakhi Lavang Manjari. For more interesting details, go through the article.

Mudiya Purnima 2022: Date

Mudiya Purnima is celebrated on Guru Purnima Day on 13 July 2022.

Mudiya Purnima 2022: History



Sanatan Goswami (1488 AD -1558 AD) was the leading disciple of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. He worked miracles and led philanthropic activities in Vrindavan, His four books serve as four cornerstones for Gaudiya establishment and tradition. Sanatan belonged to a south Indian brahmin family that was born and brought up in Bengal. While young, they worked for ruler Hussain Shah and were forced to wear Islamic robes. He was also nicknamed Sakar Malik at that time. Sanatan knew several languages, but he was completely immersed in his love for Radha Krishna. He used to indulge in Harinam, read scriptures and meditate without anyone's knowledge. During the day he was at shah's court and at night, at his village, Ramkeli which he used to assume, was Lord Krishna's Brindavan.

Once the brothers met Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and were absorbed into his panth or fold. They were renamed Sanatan Goswami and Roop Goswami. He also was thrown into jail because he stopped working for the Muslim King but soon he found his way out of jail by bribing the guard. Sanatan left for Vrindavan, made it his permanent residence and stayed there, illuminating the lives of Brajvasis. He lived at Dwadash Aditya Tila, the place where Radha met Krishna for the first time. He performed Madhukari by collecting food from people and lived in a simple hermitage. One day while performing Madhukari he accidentally met with a great Krishna Bhakta, by the name Madan Mohan, whom Sanatan did not recognize as such but later, realized it from Lord Krishna in a dream visitation. Madan Mohan chose to become Sanatans close friend and disciple.

Sanatan performed several miracles thereafter. Sanatan Goswami entered mahasamadhi on the Guru Purnima, and thereafter this day was recognized as Mudiya Puno, or Mudiya Purnima in Braj. Puno means Purnima and mudiya means the process of shaving the head. This was so because all the brajwasis, after Sanatans death, felt orphaned and shaved their heads to signify bereavement and performed Govardhan parikrama in his memory. Out of Sanatans four books, the masterpiece was the book of Brihad Bhagwatmritam. In summer, as the Vrindavan gets very hot, the devotees devise some ways to keep Radha and Krishna cool and comfortable. So, they conduct Jal Yatra. On the evening of Jyestha Purnima, a fountain-like structure is installed on Radhas chowki and Radha and Krishna are bathed in Yamuna water. A Kalpavriksh is arranged on the chowki. Krishna is decked with white dhoti.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mudiya Purnima 2022: The Celebrations

Mudiya is a five-day festival that starts on Ashadha Navami. Mudiya procession is marked by the exuberance and an overwhelming spirit of celebration. The Mudiya saints go around dancing, singing, and wearing their traditional robes. The sound of the chimes and songs blend in perfect rhythm, infused with the intoxicating elixir of Lord Krishna's love and sankeertan. Devotees from all over the country have already headed to Govardhan at this time, together, in hordes.

This time, the procession will be conducted as usual on guru Purnima and the very next day, the entire Girirajji's Braj Vasundhara witnesses the vibrant culture of Mudiya charged by the devotional fervour and frenzy. As the sounds of the sweet tinkling chime rent the air, it is Mahant Ramakrishna Das of Radha Shyam Sundar temple and in the evening, the Mahant Gopal Das of Mahaprabhu temple begins to lead the mudiya procession. Sur music and tradition are at their resonant best here that captivate the hearts of the crowds of mudiya devotees. To be an involved part of this occasion, scores of people visit Uttar Pradesh from other states.

During the mudiya Shobha yatra, which starts at 10 am, in the morning, Gaudiya saints will go around the Mansi Ganga and the sankeertan along with the airing of the film about Sanatan Goswami heightens the excitement in Bhakthas. The saints, jump around, in attractive folk attires and go around the Manasi Ganga, chanting harinam all the way.

According to Mudiya Sant Gopal Das, it was the arrival of the revered Sanatan Goswami of the Gaudiya sect in Goloka Dham in 1556, till date, that made him go through the circumambulating ritual on Mudiya Purnima. They shave their heads, in remembrance of Sanatanji and secondly a Shobha yatra is taken out and the devotees soaked in their profound feelings for Krishna and Sanatan, bring the event to a close at night. Even under British rule, the Mudiya fair had not stopped being celebrated.

Mudiya Purnima 2022: The Dhio-Dhio Festival



The Dhio Dhio festival is one more typical byproduct of Gaudiya Vaishnava culture. It also finds a mention in the Vrindavan Dhamanuragavali manuscripts. FS Grouse, who was the District Magistrate of Mathura under British rule, has mentioned this in his booklet. Parikrama of Govardhan walking around the mountain, bathing in Manasa Ganga and then visiting the temple and Mukharvind and Danghati spots are the chief features of this annual ritual. Mudiya Purnima parikrama was the concept of Sanatana Goswami.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons