Margabandeeshwarar Temple: Deity To Worship, Architecture, Legend, Significance And Benefits

Margabandhu Stotram was written by Appayya Dikshitha (1520-1593)., a great interpreter of the Advaita school of philosophy. This stotra is dedicated to Margabandeeshwarar, the God at Vellore, whose protection during a journey is guaranteed if it is recited prior to starting the journey.

Pray to Lord Shiva for his mercies before you travel so that he will not only fulfil your wishes instantly but also extend his complete protection by being there throughout the travel and remove your fear and anxiety associated with it. There is an associated legend behind the creation of this stotra, which we will read about in the succeeding paragraphs.

Dating back to about 1300 years, this ancient and biggest temple of Vellore is built by Chola kings. It is situated on the banks of the river Palar and is home to the ruling deity of Virinchipuram, the Margabandeeswarar who resides in this temple with his consort Maragathambihai. Interestingly, both the deities face the east direction.

Margabandeeshwarar Temple: Architecture

This temple is 110 feet high, 7-storeyed-east-facing Rajagopuram that draws one's attention first. There are 5 prakarams with beautifully carved Prakara walls. The very first mandapa houses the Dwajasthambam, Bali Peetam and Nandi. You can spot two Dwajasthambams one for the main shrine and another and the other for the Amman shrine. In the outer prakaram as we step out of the inner one, is a small shakti manadapa and a mandapa with 14 pillars. Adjacent to them is the Simha Theertham with a few steps to get down to reach the pond.

While two Rajagopurams can be found on either side, the other two miniature Rajagopurams are present on the walls of the temple. The southern entrance holds special significance as it is frequented only by the celestials and rishis at night and no human is allowed inside this. There are very big Mandapams on the three corners of the outer prakaram - two Kalyana Mandapams at two corners and another mandapam at the third corner. All the Mandapams have enormous pillars and sculptures that have been intrinsically and artistically carved out.

While the North west corner has a 1008 Mahalinga shrine that houses about 1008 small lingams inside it. Similarly, there is a 108 Mahalinga shrine in a similar fashion on the north east middle prakaram. The second kalyana mandapam lies adjacent to the 1008 Mahalinga shrine. There is a dance hall that faces the front side and two big dwarapalaks that never fail to enchant. Margabandeeshwar is in self-manifested form with titled top portion. A group of yuga lingams along with pancha mukha sadashiva lingam and Karikkal Ammaiyar idols are present in the north west corner. There is a vimanam structure found here. The Amman shrine has an inner prakaram.

Margabandeeshwarar Temple: Legend

Lord Brahma, born as Shivasarma in a priestly family lost his father during his early growing years. The entire puja responsibility fell on the poor boy's shoulders. His relatives who had planned to confiscate the little boy's rights to the temple warned him that his lands will be taken away if he does not conduct puja to it. The next day on the morning of Kartika month, Shiva Sharma after taking bath in the Brahma teertham was initiated into the upanayam by Lord Shiva himself who came in the guise of an elderly man. The temple door opened on its own for Shiva Sharma and pujas began as usual.

Another story In Shiv Purana mentions about a duel between Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. The duel was organised to see who is capable of reaching up to the extent of Lord Shiva's feet and the head, While Lord Vishnu confessed that he could not get to see the head and foot of Lord Shiva, Lord Brahma lied that he had a successful darshan of Lord Shiva. But finally, unable to prove his arguments right, he surrendered to Lord Shiva, in honest submission and conducted abhisheka to him. Lord Shiva then tilted his head a bit downwards to receive the abhisheka from Lord Brahma. So even today, Margabandheeswarar lingam is seen slightly tilted downwards here.

Once, when Dhanabalan, merchandise of a pepper merchant from Kuntala desha had been looted by thieves, he turned to Lord Shiva who came in the guise of a soldier, retrieved his belongings by chasing away the thieves, and escorted the merchant up to Kanchipuram, till he reached his destination. This is the reason why he is called Margabandu in Sanskrit language, where Marga means 'way' and Bandhu means 'company'.

Margabandeeshwarar Temple: Significance

Receiving worship from none other than Goddess Parvati, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu, the temple of Margabandheshwarar finds its due mention in the epics like Arunachala Puranam, Siva Rahasyam, and Kanchi Puranam among several others. Eye-catching sculptures and figurines, and the artistically constructed Prakara walls are the chief attractions that beckon devotees from far and wide here.

Out of the three surrounding holy ponds namely Simha Theertham, Sooli Theertham and Brahma Theertham, Simha Theertham has received the Beejakshara pratishtha by Sri Adi Shankaracharya.

Also known as the 'Bhaskara Kshetram', this Lingam in the temple is touched by the rays of the Sun, who is said to worship the Linga in the month of Phalguni. Virinchi is Lord Brahma, and the town was named Virinchi Puram as it was worshipped by Virinchi or Brahma. As per the legends, the holy ponds were created by Goddess Parvati.

Appayya Dikshithar, Thirumoolar, Pattinathar, Appar, Sambhandhar, Arunagiri nadhar and many others have gone effusively lyrical over its benefits and uniqueness.

Margabandeeshwarar Temple: Benefits

A holy dip in the Simha theertham removes all the negative effects of inauspicious omens.

Childless couples are advised to take dips in all three teerthams, and stay overnight in the same wet clothes, to receive blessings of the lord in a dream visitation the same night.

This is a favourite pilgrimage destination for businessmen who pray for the protection of their business interests, This is inspired by the legend that says that Lord Shiva, had saved the crumbling business of the pepper merchant, Dhanabalan.

This is also where Upanayanams are conducted, as the forerunner of this practice was Lord Shiva who had conducted the Upanayanam and Dikshai to Lord Brahma here. This is an ideal place to begin any academic venture and the last Sunday of the Karthika month, on which Lord Shiva initiated Brahma into the upanayanam is treated as extremely auspicious.

Obstacles to marriage are removed by worshipping God here and also marriages are celebrated here.

The rays of the Sun falls on the presiding deity during the Panguni month (March/April). The roof above the sanctum sanctorum is decorated with Rudraksha. The temple is a very good example of Dravidian temple architecture.

Margabandeeshwarar Temple: Festivals And Timings

The 10-day annual festival, Theerthavari in Panguni (March/April), Shivrathri (February/March) and Navarathri (September/October) are major festivals celebrated in the temple. One can visit the temple from 6:00 am to 11:00 am and 4:00 pm to 8 :00 pm. Daily.

Margabandeeshwarar Temple: How To Reach

The temple is located at Virinchipuram, which can be reached through the Chennai-Bangalore highway, after the Vellore bypass, and then proceeding ahead for 10 more kilometres till you reach Sedhuvalai. From here, one needs to turn right, and they will find the Virinchipuram.

The temple is located at a distance of 1 kilometre from the Sedhuvalai junction. It takes 142 kilometres from Chennai (Adayar) to the Vellore bypass. From Vellore Bypass to Sedhuvalai junction takes 12 kilometres, and from Sedhuvalai, the temple can be spotted 1 kilometre away.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

Image sources: https://temple.dinamalar.com/en/new_en.php?id=828