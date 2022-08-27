Marbat Festival: The Procession Of The kali, Peeli and Badgya Marbats

Marbat (statue) festival, India's only tradition with a historical touch, is going to be celebrated in Nagpur on Saturday, August 27, 2022 for the first-time post corona scare.

Nagpur, August 26 (H.S.). As per the Shalivahan Shaka Panchag, the festival of Marbat is celebrated in Nagpur, Maharashtra on the second day of Shravan Amavasya. On the second day of the Pola festival, the spirit of Kali and peeli Marbats come alive, amidst the frenzied shouting of feverish slogans. The effigies of Kali, Yellow Marbat and Badgya are led out in procession and finally burnt. Not celebrated for the past two years, due to Corona situation, Marbat, this time. Is going to be celebrated with all pomp and enthusiasm.

Marbat Festival: Peeli And Kali Marbat Tradition

Anil Wasnik, the senior journalist, with a 40-year vast research experience on Vidarbha, opines that it is Maharashtra and Karnataka, where the bulls, get their due honour and respect as farmers friends during the Pola festival. The entire concept of creation is humanised, and this includes all the rivers and mountains and birds present in the earthly ecosystem. Pola festival, acknowledges the helpful presence of bulls in our lives and celebrates the spirit of gratitude that we owe towards them.

As per Wasnik, on the second day of this two-day festival in Nagpur, black Marbat and Yellow Marbats are drawn out in chariots in two procession separately which merge in the middle of the way to decide the way forward. This Milan (coming together ) of Kali and Peeli Marbat is of utmost significance for this religious occasion. On this occasion shouting of slogans including "Ida, pain, khasi khokla gheoon ja gaye marbat!" add their own charm to the event. It may be their way of venting out their pent up aggression and fury against the evils in the system and the burning issues in the society.

Marbat and Badgya, basically considered symbolic of evil are taken out on processon during the event of Tanha Pola. Yellow and black coloured marbats are created, of which, the yellow marbat is taken out by Teli samaj Mandal in Tarhane of Jagnath Budhwari. Shende and family, and the entire lineage of Sadashiv Vastad Tadikar chiefly have been making these idols for many decades.

Yellow Marbat, meant for the eradication of communicable diseases, was started as a tradition in 1885, when the city was infested by epidemics and other diseases. This was intended to be an answer to the epidemic challenge. As per local belief, making a Marbat, would free them of those ills. Kali Marbat also began around the year 1881.

After the royal queen Bakabai of Bhosle Royal Family, revolted against the family and joined the British forces after which the Bhosle family seems to have fallen on hard times. As a mark of protest against this, the effigy of kali Marbat created in the manner of pootana, the sister of Kamsa, was burnt ourside the village hoping that the evils and malevolent forces would vanish on their own. Marbat is taken out and burnt, when the procession ends.

Similarly in Juni Mangalwari, every year, a yellow Marbat, or Tarun Peeli Marbat, which is supposedly the daughter of the Yellow Marbat of Jagnath Budhwari, is made by the Sri Saibaba Seva Mandal Public Peeli Marbat Utsav Samiti. This Peeli Marbat was first created by a person named Kashiram Mohankar. His entire lineage is continuing in the same profession uptill now.

Marbat Festival: The Badgya tradition

Badgya tradition is of a recent origin, probably started just a few decades back in time. Badgya tradition was started by children who made it using paper, tree twigs and their household waste etc. Taking cue from this, adults too found an outlet for their rage by taking out the Bagdya procession to finally burn it in the outskirts of the village. Many such Mandals still actively engaged in creating Badgyas every year, add their own thoughtful contribution to the eradication of evil and boosting the morale of people struck by epidemics.

