Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022: Mangal Dosh Removal Remedies, Mantra, And Benefits

Goddess Mangala Gauri is another avatar of Goddess Shakti and is the best answer for all marriage-related issues that one can come across in their life. Rituals and vrats of Mangala Gauri go a long way in establishing peace in your marital life. Devotees believe that Goddess Gauri has a vermillion glow and a captivating aura that surpasses the limits of human understanding. Mangala Gauri is closely interconnected with Mars as its presiding deity, and they offer uninterrupted good luck if the proper remedies are carried out.

Shaktipeeth was created from the bust of Goddess Sati. Mangala Gauri vrat katha is recited every Tuesday of the month. Vrat katha extols the magnificent powers of Goddess Parvati who, when pleased, will bestow good life partners for unmarried girls. The fact that Goddess Parvati performed very austere penance to get Lord Shiva as her better half, instils hope in many girls of marriageable age, to get a husband like Shiva. If the vrat observance is extended to 16 or 20 Tuesdays, it will guarantee the desired outcome. To know more about this, browse the rest of the article.

Mangla Gauri Vrat : Dates

This year, the Shravan month has begun on 14 July 2022. The first Mangala Gauri vrat will start on 19 July 2022. The second day of the fast will arrive on 26 July 2022. The third day of the fast is on 02 August 2022. The fourth day of the fast will be observed on 09 August 2022.

Mangla Gauri Vrat: Mangal Dosh Removal Remedies

If Mars is in 1,4,7,8 and 12th house of zodiac signs , it creates mangala dosha. On Tuesday, along with Mangala Gauri, vermillion from the feet of hanuman must be applied on the forehead.

On the Mangala Gauri fast day, pure vegetarian food should be consumed only once a day.

Offering sweets to brothers on Tuesday also makes it auspicious.

Take two handfuls of lentils in a red cloth and hand it over to a beggar on a Tuesday.

Unmarried girls should chant the Sundar Kanda of Tulsi Ramayana, and the ninth verse of the 18th chapter of Srimad Bhagavatham and worship Mangala Gauri for Mangala Dosha.

An empty earthen vessel should be set to sail in flowing water towards the direction of an unmarried person.

If Mangal is located in the 8th house in a girl's horoscope sprinkle cold water on the pan and make roti.

If Mars is defective in a horoscope, at the time of marriage, the earth should not be dug in the house and furnace or tandoor should not be installed in it

Throughout the month of Shravan, or on the day of the fast, chant the Mangala Gauri mantra as many times as possible- Om Gaurishankaryai namaha.

Tie fennel in a red cloth and place it in some area of your bedroom. This will reduce the mangal effect.

Early marriage can be guaranteed if the above instructions are followed.

Gauri Shankar mantra should be chanted 108 times every day on Tulsi mala or Rudraksha mala to get married early and be blessed with wedded bliss.

Worshipping Devi Mangala Gauri removes all kinds of negative and evil powers from the life of the native. It also blesses the women folk with strength, health, wealth and prosperity.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022: Mantra To Chant

While fasting, keep in mind the following mantra, which should be recited as sankalpa before beginning the fast. "'मम पुत्रापौत्रासौभाग्यवृद्धये श्रीमंगलागौरीप्रीत्यर्थं पंचवर्षपर्यन्तं मंगलागौरीव्रतमहं करिष्ये".

(Mum Putra-Gauri Saubhagya-Vridhye Srimangalagauripreetyartham for the fifth year, Mangalagaurivrataham karishye'.)

Meaning: I shall perform upto five years, the vratam of Goddess Mangala Gauri, for the appeasement of Sri Mangala Gauri, to ensure good fortune for my children and grandchildren.

Mangla Gauri Vrat: Benefits

Gauri puja is an auspicious procedure that ensures prosperity, wealth, happiness, fortune, and conjugal love. It is a must to perform Mangala Gauri vrat, if you have certain unfulfilled desires with respect to marriage. If due to mangal yoga in your horoscope, your marriage is facing hindrances, make it a point to perform Mangal Gauri vrat on all Tuesdays of the Shravan month. Since Goddess Gauri is worshipped on Tuesday, She has come to be known as Mangala Gauri.

Chant, meditate and focus on Goddess Mangala Gauri's form to avoid the Mangala dosha and accrue wonderful results. Goddess Mangala Gauri's vrat is known to have resolved marital disputes in thousands of cases. Besides, the goddess will bless you with the right partner and prosperity through the marriage. It can also resolve differences as well as wipe out the influence of the Mars from one's destiny.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.