Mangala Gauri Aarti And Mantras: Aarti Slokas, Pratishtha Of The Idol, Dhyana Mantra, Vishesha Arghya, And Vaa

Mangala Gauri vrat, a religious observance that is chiefly followed by women, either married or unmarried is known for blessing the devotees with a husband like Lord Shiva, as well as marital and material happiness. Observed for 5-7 years constantly, it leads to luck, and prosperity of all kinds.

This vrat, performed by Goddess Parvati herself, blessed her with Bholenath, as her better half. Unmarried women, who fast on all Tuesdays of the Sawan month, succeed in appeasing Goddess Parvati and seek her blessings for the removal of hindrances that cause unnecessary delay in marriage.

Performing this vrat guarantees marital bliss, long life for the husband, a male progeny, or other creature comforts. As per ancient scriptures, Mangala Gauri vrat alleviates any Mars-related dosha from the horoscope. Scriptures also suggest that post marriage celebrations, women should observe Jaya Parvati vrat for three days, for achieving marital bliss. We have curated a list of Mangala Gauri Vrat aarti, slokas and mantras to keep you motivated in life. Read to know more.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022: Aarti, Slokas

1. Jay Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jay Shyaama Gauri

Nis Din Tumko Dhyaavat, Hari Brahma Shivri

Translation: Glory to you, O Ambe Gauri, glory to you, O Mother, O Parvati, Gauri. It is you on whom Hari Brahma and Shiva meditate every day!

2. Maang Sindoor Biraajat, Teeko Mragmadko

Ujjval Se Dou Naina, Chandravadan Neeko

Translation: Your forehead bears a glowing symbol of vermillion and musk. Your two eyes twinkle and your face is as bewitching as the moon.

3. Kanak Samaan Kalevar, Raktaambar Raaje

Rakt Pushp Gal Mala, Kanthan par Saaje

Translation: Your body is golden hued and decked up in red attire. Your throat is surrounded by a garland of red blossoms that adorn you like a beautiful necklace.

4. Kehari Vaahan Raajat, Khadg Khappar Dhaari

Sur Nar Munijan Sevat, Tinke Dukhhaari

Translation: Your vehicle, the lion, is, O Mother matches your splendour.; you hold a sword and a skull in your hands, and you attend to the prayers of the gods, men, hermits and your devotees whose grief you wipe away,

5. Kaanan Kundal Shobhit, Naasaagre Moti

Kotik Chandr Divaakar, Raajat Sam Jyoti

Translation: Your ears are embellished with a ring, and a pearl placed at the tip of your nose. Your radiances equals the radiance of millions of suns and moons put together.

6. Shumbh-Nishumbh Vidaare, Mahishasur Ghaati

Dhumravilochan Naina, Nisdin Madmaati

Translation: You tore apart Shunbha and Nishumbha.. O slayer of the demon Mahisha (your eyes reflect rage every day and night.

7. Chand-Mund Sanhaare, Shonit Beej Hare

Madhu-Kaitabh Dou Maare, Sur Bhayheen Kare

Translation: You killed Chand and Mund, you slayed Rakhabeeja. You killed both Madhu and Kaitabh and thereby freed the gods from fear.

8. Brahmaani, Rudraani, Tum Kamala Raani

Aagam-Nigam Bakhaani, Tum Shiv Patraani

Translation: You are the most cherished consort of Brahma, Rudra and Vishnu. The Vedas and the Shastras extol you as the queen consort of Shiva,

9. Chaunsath Yogini Gaavat, Nratya Karat Bhairoo

Baajat Taal Mradanga, Aru Baajat Damroo

Translation: Sixty-four Yoginis sing your praises in chorus and eulogize you, while Bhairava (Shiva) dances in tune to the (mridanga) and (damaru).

10. Tum Ho Jag Ki Maata, Tum Hi Ho Bharta

Bhaktan Ki Dukh Harta, Sukh Sampati Karta

Translation: You are the mother to the universe, the one who sustains it and relieves your devotees' pain and grants happiness and prosperity.

11. Bhuja Chaar Ati Shobhit, Var Mudra Dhaari

Manvaanchhit Phal Paavat, Sevat Nar Naari

Translation: The four arms and the hand showing Abhayamudra reveals your kindness. Those who worship you will get their wishes fulfilled.

12. Kanchan Thaal Viraajat, Agar Kapoor Baati

Maalketu Men Raajat, Koti Ratan Jyoti

Translation: The karpoorarthi, has been performed using in a golden plate with lit aloe and camphor and the radiance of your forehead reflects the glow of a million gems.

13. Shri Ambe Ji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gaave

Kahat Shivanand Swami, Sukh Sampati Paave

Translation: Shivananda swami promises that whoever sings this Aarti, would get happiness and wealth. Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Mangala Gauri Mantra 2022: How to Chant A Mantra

ह्रीं मंगले गौरि नमोऽस्तु ते॥

English Translation: Hreem Mangale Gauri Namostute

Get up in the wee hours in morning, take a holy bath, wear red coloured robes and chant this above mantra facing the south direction. A lamp with a ghee wick, should be lit. Red flowers and red coloured sweets are offered as prasad which are then distributed amongst children. Mantra should be practiced for 21 continuous days starting on an Ashtami tithi and chanted on a sandalwood rosary.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022: Mantras And Aarti To Chant

a. Mantra For Establishing the idol of Goddess Gauri

मम पुत्र पुत्र सौभाग्य वृद्धर्थे, श्री मंगला गौरी प्रीत्यर्थम, पंचवर्ष पर्यंथम मंगला गौरी व्रतमहं करिश्ये

English Translation: Mama Putra Poutra Sowbhagya Vruddhyarthe, Shri Mangala Gauri Preetyartham, Panchavarsha Paryantham Mangala Gowri Vrathamaham Karishye

b. Dhyana Mantra

कुमकुमागरु लिप्तङ्गं सर्वाभरणं भूषितम्

नीलकण्ठप्रियं गौरीं वन्देहं मंगलाह्वायाम्

English Translation: Kumkumaagaru lipthangaam Sarvaabharana Bhushithaam

Neelakanthapriyaam Gaureem Vandeham Mangalaahvaayaam

c. Vishesha Arghya Mantra

i) पूजा संपूरनाथथं थु गन्ध पुष्पाक्षथै सह

विशेशर्घ्यं मया दत्तो मम सौभया हेठवे

श्री मंगला गौर्यै नमः

English Translation: Poojaa sampoornathartham thu gandha pushpakshathai saha

Vishesharghyam mayaa datto mama soubhaya hethave

Sri Mangala gauryai namaha

Vayana Daana Mantra

ii) अन्न कञ्चुकी सम्यक् सहस्रफल दक्षिणाम्

वायनं गौरी विप्रया दादामि प्रीथये थवा

सौभाग्यारोग्यं कामानं सर्व सम्पत्तिसंरुद्दाये

गौरी गिरेश थुष्ट्यर्थं वायनं ते दादाम्यहम्

English Translation: Anna Kanchuki Samyuktam Sahasraphala dakshinaam

Vayanam Gauri Vipraya Dadaami preethaye thava

Soubhagyaarogya Kamaanaam sarva sampathsamruddaye

Gauree Gireesha thushtyartham Vayanam thei dadaamyaham

