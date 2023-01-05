Lohri, Pongal, And Makar Sankranti 2023: Significance And Festive Foods

There are a sum total of about 13 popular festivals for celebrating the harvest season in India namely Makar Sankranti, Baisakhi, Ladakh Harvest Festival, Lohri, Bhogali Bihu, Basant Panchami, Wangala, Ka Pomblang Nongkrem, Pongal, Nuakhai, Gudi Padwa, Nabanna, and Onam. Of these, Makar Sankranti, Thai Pongal, Uttarayana, Lohri, and Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu, Holi in, Vaisakhi and Onam are the most significant.

It signifies the end of the harvest season and start of a prosperous period for the farmers. It is called Lohri in northern India, Maghi in Punjab, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal, Shishur Saenkraat in Kashmir, Bhogali Bihu or Magh Bihu in Assam and Pongal in Tamil Nadu. Lohri marks the harvest of rabi crops and the end of the winter season. This is the juncture where Hindus worship the Sun and the Fire and offer their gratitude for a good harvest. The harvest festival is called by different names in different states.

Lohri and Pongal fall on the same day 13 January with Makar Sankranti. Lohri, Pongal and Makar Sankranti, are harvest festivals of the country that are celebrated with maximum pomp. While Lohri is celebrated in Punjab and Haryana, Pongal is observed in the South of Tamil Nadu. Makar Sankranti is celebrated in states like Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Bengal, Assam and Karnataka. Know about the history and significance of these harvest festivals, along with the popular festive menu choices.

1. Lohri

Lohri folk songs are centred on a theme that is a predominant part of the folklore and the cultural background of the people of Punjab. They mention the legendary hero Dulla Bhatti, and sing his praises for his valiant rebellion against the Mughal empire. Lohri is the time, the Punjabis feel, is ideal for revisiting his times and memories. He is remembered during this time and finds mention in songs sung on Lohri.

Significance Of This Festival And Festive Foods

Lohri arrives a day before Makar Sankranti as a starting point for the harvest festival. People sing songs, light bonfires, eat peanuts and Rewari. Lohri is when the winter season concludes and the summer season makes an onset..Around a bonfire, people settle down in groups, chewing Moongfali and rewari , the most popular foods chosen for this time on the night of Lohri. Other popular foods are Makki ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag, Gobhi Pakore Dahi Bhalle, , Gur Gajak ,Halwa, and Pinni.

2. Pongal

This festival has a mythical background that dates back to about 2000 years. Lord Shiva once asked his bull to visit earth and instruct all human beings to have oil massage and bath every day and eat once a month. The bull seems to have done otherwise and hence got banished from Kailasa and started living with the farmers helping them in farming activities and helped in getting a good harvest year after year.

Significance Of This Festival And Festive Foods

Pongal ushers in the harvest time of rice, turmeric and sugarcane. The festival stretches for four days and each day has a special name- Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal. People decorate their cows by painting horns, bathing them as per the rituals, and taking them out on processions. The items on the festive menu for this day are Curd Rice, Til Laddoo, Lemon Rice, Ellu Sadam, Ven Pongal, obbattu, Sweet Pongal, Pullihora and Medu Vada.

3. Makar Sankranti

Goddess Mahishasurmardini had descended with the purpose of destroying Mahishasur in the ashram of Rishi Kardama and Devahuti. Makar Sankranti was the day Lord Sun visits God Shani who is his son. God Shani takes care of his father responsibly on that day and hence this day is meant for prioritising responsibilities. Bhishma Pitamah attained the heavenly abode on the same day of Makar Sankranti in Uttarayana.

Significance Of This Festival And Festive Foods

Makar Sankranti is celebrated a day after Lohri. It indicates the first day of Sun's transit to the Makara Rashi or Capricorn and ends the winter solstice. Many devotees take holy dips at Ganga in Varanasi, Haridwar, Allahabad or Yamuna and offer arghya and prayers to the Sun God after which certain mandatory customs are followed including flying kites, lighting bonfires, and enjoying yellow khichdi on this festival. Coconut Gujiya, Dahi Choor Gur, Khichdi, Til Poli, Payasam, Murukku, Peanut Chikki, and Masala Vada are popular recipes on the menu for Makar Sankranti.

