Lalita Saptami 2022: Date, Iconography, Puja Rituals, History, And Significance

Lalita headed the set of Gopikas whose main focus in life was Krishna and Radha. 14 years older than Radha, Lalita was her divine chaperone who always used to support Radha during her playful tiffs with Krishna. She was the one who got them together, by some means or the other whenever they indicated a desire to meet each other.

She was in the constant company of Radha and used to rebuke her for forgiving Krishna's pranks so easily. Rest of the Ashtasakhis treated her as their chief and looked up to her for advice. They were in awe of the unflinching support Lalita extended to the divine couple. Read on to know more.

Lalita Vrat was introduced to the devout by Lord Krishna himself. This vrat is observed just a day prior to Radhashtami and 14 days after the conclusion of Janmashtami. There is a temple in Braj at Mathura which conducts regular worship of Lalita Devi. Usually, Lalita Devi is worshipped alongside Radha and Krishna. Lalita Saptami is grandly celebrated at Braj Bhoomi and Vrindavan religiously in great faith.

Lalita Saptami 2022: Date

Lalita Saptami is the day of the annual worship of Lalita Devi and it falls on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha, in the Bhadrapada month as per Hindu Panchang and as per the Gregorian calendar on 03 September 2022.

Lalita Saptami 2022: Iconography

The Natya Shastra describes 8 types of romantic heroines or the nayikas who are Vasakasajja, Virahotkanthita, Svadhinabhartruka, Kalahantarita, Khandita, Vipralabdha, Proshitabhartruka and Abhisarika respectively. Out of these Lalita fits the description of a Khandita nayika, which is the distraught type of a romantic heroine. Her complexion had a pale-yellow tinge to it and she decked herself in attires that closely resembled peacock feathers.

Lalita Saptami 2022: Puja Rituals And Worship Method

After completing the early morning cleansing rituals,

one should meditate on Lord Ganesha.

Then Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lalitha Devi, Goddess Parvati, Goddess Sashti, Lord Kartik, Lord Shiva and Shaligram should be worshipped with due ritualistic observances. Also known as Shalagram Shila, the shaligram is a particular variety of stone collected from the riverbeds of the Kali Gandaki River. It symbolises Lord Vishnu.

Offerings given to the deity include coconut, rice, turmeric, sandalwood paste, Gulal, flowers and milk although some offer just flowers. Some devotees, place a copper vessel in the puja room on this day.

A red thread or mauli should be placed in the area, while the deity is being worshipped. This can be worn on the right hand once the puja concludes.

Fasting should begin at the sunrise and end at sunrise time of the next day. Devotees should curb their cravings by having only one meal for the entire day. Working women, students and the sick are exempted from performing fast. Only prayers will suffice.

On the next day, prayers are offered and parana ritual begins. The naivedya of fruits offered to deities is given away as prasad.

If this procedure is difficult, then one can opt for a day long fast which they can observe by rising and bathing in the early hours and then worshipping Lalita along with Radha Krishna by offering them flowers, dhoop, deep, bhog and chants.

Lalita Saptami 2022: History

Krishna and Radharani are usually seen flanked by their chief sakhis Vishakha and Lalita. Her devotion to the divine couple was profound and ran deeper than words. The others in the list of Ashtasakhis were Vishakha, Tungavidya, Chitralekha, Indulekha, Champakalata, Sudevi and Rangadevi who were deeply immersed in their spiritual love towards the Lord.

Born in the village of Karehla, Lalita was brought by her father, to Uccagaon, a village in Barsana town, which is also the birthplace of Radha Rani. A rock can still be spotted, with imprints of Lalita's feet on them, and the utensils that she used to feed Lord Krishna. When Sun is shining bright, we can get a better view of these imprints as they glitter and shine due to the sunlight.

Lalita Devi is an old faithful and loyal friend of Radharani. She had a strict matronly demeanour, mature outlook and assertive conduct, which was because she was the seniormost in the list of Gopis that were constantly engaged in worship and contemplation of Lord Krishna and Radha.

Lalita used to throw brain teasers at Lord Krishna, quizzed him occasionally and challenged him to answer immediately. Occasional debates, and question and answers sessions characterised the time she spent with the duo. Her mature yet playful traits endeared her to everyone in the group and episodes involving her engage the reader in a fanciful reverie.

Whenever she found Radha and Krishna tired and sweating, due to the incessant ongoing Rasa leela, she used to immediately assume multiple forms to just wipe the sweat droplets immediately. She was so dedicated to the service of her beloved Radha-Krishna.

Lalita Saptami 2022: Significance

It is believed that married couples who observe this vrat will be blessed with healthy children. Parents observe this for health, intelligence and long life of their children. There is a well-known Kund belonging to Lalita that is located in Vrindavan which people worship for acquiring liberation from the mortal existence. Worshipping her is known to eliminate the hurdles that one is bound to encounter in their path of Bhakti and spiritual practice.

The Lalita vrat was Krishna's answer to the progeny-related problems that plagued his devotees. Those wishing for wellbeing and prosperity of their children, observe this vrat.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.