Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Messages, Quotes, Wishes And Greetings To Share With Your Friends And Family

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the God of tenderness, love and compassion. Janmashtami 2022 falls on 18 August.

Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to the Hindu calendar, he was born at midnight on the eighth day or the Ashtami in the holy month of Shravana. Lord Krishna is called by many names such as Maakhan Chor, Kisna, Govinda, Gopal, Kanha and Kanhaiya, among others.

On Janmashtami, devotees observe a fast for Lord Krishna, they consume a meal consisting of fruits and water called 'phallahar' and at midnight they perform the 'Krishna abhishekam' with milk, ghee and water, after which they offer food (bhog) to God.

The day is celebrated in different places where people organise dance-drama program known as Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila, and sing devotional songs. Big celebrations take place particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Krishna Janmashtami: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals And Significance

On Janmashtami, here are some messages that you can share among your friends and family.

Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants everyone with his playful mischiefs. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna guide you to the right path in life as he did for Arjuna in Mahabharata. Have a happy and prosperous Janmashtami!

Let there be plenty of love, joy and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtami and give you all the love, peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtami to all.

May Lord Krishna's bansuri bring the melody of love into your life. Here's hoping that Radha's love teaches you not only to love but to love eternally. Have a blessed and happy Janmashtami!

Our prayers he hears,

His love takes away our fears,

I know he is listening when I pray for you,

He will bring happiness and prosperity for you too,

Wish you a blessed Janmashtami!

"Hell has three entries - greed, anger, lust"

Always keep this Sri Krishna's message in mind.

Happy Janmashtami!

Let natkhat Nandlal's love and blessings light up your life. Have a happy and blessed Janmashtami!

Let us all celebrate the birth of the twinkle-eyed Lord Krishna whose playful mischief leaves everyone entranced. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

Everything happening around us

is Lord Krishna's wish

May the Lord bring peace, happiness and prosperity

to your life and home!

Hare Krishna!

