Kalki Jayanti 2022: Date, Puja Rituals, Legends, History And Significance Of Kali Yuga

"Yadaa yadaa hi dharmasya glaanirbhavati bhaarata, abhyutthaanam adharmasya tadaatmaanam srujaamyaham"

This is a famous verse from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and it means "Whenever, O descendant of Bharata, there is a decline of Dharma, and rise of Adharma, then I body Myself forth. For the protection of the good, for the destruction of the wicked, and for the establishment of Dharma I come into being in every age."

This verse has also been considered the divine intention behind the tenth incarnation of Kalki. Here Lord Krishna or Vishnu promises to Arjuna that he will incarnate whenever there is a rise in adharma and deterioration of dharma. Kalki is believed to strike terror in the hearts of the corrupt kings and end their era with his sword. He will inspire the human race to get back to the age of innocence and faith. This Kalki incarnation will be the flawless and fiercest avatar that is ever seen and experienced as, according to the scriptures, even Lord Ram and Lord Krishna put together can't equal Kalki in Ferocity. Kalki avatar has been observed for the past 3 centuries in India.

The customary celebration of Kalki Jayanti, initiated by the Raja Mavji of Rajasthan, was an inspiration for the rest of the Indians to celebrate Kalki Jayanti. The details about the tenth avatar of Vishnu, according to Guru Gobind Singh have been mentioned in the Dasam Granth, where twenty-four incarnations have been explained by Govind Singh. Devotees of Lord Vishnu consider that the event will take place on the sixth day in the Hindu calendar in Shravan month and hence Kalki Jayanti is celebrated on the Shashti of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. Let us know about this day in detail.

Kalki Jayanti 2022: Date

As per the Hindu calendar, Kalki Jayanti is celebrated in Shravan month on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha. This time, it is observed on 03 August 2022.

Kalki Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals

People observe fast and follow certain puja rituals on the auspicious day of Kalki Jayanti.

It is important to wake up in the early hours, take holy bath in the Brahmi muhurta. The next step is to clean the Idol of Lord Vishnu with Ganga Jal and Panchamrit. The chowki is placed above which the Idol of Lord Vishnu is kept after which puja is offered to it. Flowers, sweets Diya and incense are offered during the worship.

While worshipping, devotees should recite the mantra "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" 108 times or read Vishnu sahasranama. Beej mantra is also chanted. As a last step, food is donated to the needy and the Brahmins.

Now, as the worship rituals draw to a close, prasad and sweets are distributed to everyone present for the event. People also follow Nirjala fast on this auspicious day.

Kalki Jayanti 2022: Predictions For Kali Yuga

Predictions for the Kaliyuga can be found, in considerable detail in Bhavishya Purana which also provides insights on the concluding portion of Kaliyuga. The 12th canto of Srimad Bhagavatam provides the information on Kalki Avatar in elaborate details. The Kaliyuga is when the human life is overtaken by materialism and the religiosity takes a back seat. As per the Bhagavatam, at the current yuga, which is Kaliyuga, the total longevity of human being will be 16 years. It is only the first ten years of Kaliyuga that conforms somewhat to all the religious instructions, after which the dharma begins to deteriorate. Religiosity will be replaced by loss of faith in God. Wealth and its accumulation will be of paramount importance to them.

Value system in human beings will deteriorate rapidly and it will be replaced by baser instincts that will primarily drive the lives of people. When humane values completely lose their value, in the eyes of people, and they cease to exist in people's lives, Kalki avatar will be born, as per scriptures. So, Kalki will descend on this earth to uphold the religion and ensure people's compliance to its commandments. It is said that dharma is represented as a cow having all four legs in Krita yuga. In Treta yuga, the dharma stood on only three legs. In Dwapara yuga, it had just two legs. In Kali yuga, it has only one leg, upon, which it is balanced to survive.

Kalki Jayanti 2022: Stories And Legends

As per the legends, the Kalki avatar is slated to occur 427,000 years from now as the Kali Yuga nears an end. According to Vishnu Purana, Lord Kalki will be incarnated as the tenth avatar in Sambhal village near Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. His brothers Sumant, Pragya, and Kavi are also incarnations of the deities who will lend a helping hand to Kalki in setting the world right. His father Vishnuyasha will be a great devotee of Lord Vishnu with vast knowledge of Vedas and Puranas. His mother's name will be Sumati. His children will be named as Jai, Vijai, Meghmal, and Balahak respectively. Parashuram will be his sadguru that he gets initiated under.

As per Parashurama's instruction, Lord Kalki will perform strict austerities for Lord Shiva and attain divine powers. Yagnavalkya will be his priest and Padma and Rama are his two wives. Kalki is believed to take birth in a lower clan, possesses a fair complexion, carries a sword, wears yellow robes and rides on a white stallion. He is also believed to hold a smart parrot who has the knowledge of past, present and future. Kalki encompasses all the eight supreme attributes of Lord Vishnu and his intention is to liberate the world from the clutches of the 'maya' and 'adharma'.

Kalki Jayanti 2022: History And Significance Of Kali Yuga

As per scriptures, the extent of Kali Yuga is estimated at 4 lakh 32 thousand years out of which we have completed the first stage. Kali Yuga is supposed to have started from 3102 BC, when the five planets; Mars, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn, came together at 0 degree on the zodiac. Around 5300 years have passed since the advent of Kaliyuga and approximately about 420,000 years are left for its completion. Then the cycle of yugas will resume with Satya yuga.

Lord Vishnu has appeared on this earth, on 9 different occasions in 9 different avatars for the purpose of re-establishing dharma on the planet. His Avatar symbols show a consistent gradation from the animal to the complete human form, starting with the era of Matsya, the fish avatar to the era of Krishna, the perfection in human form.

