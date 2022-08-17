Janmashtami 2022: 11 Inspirational Quotes By Lord Krishna

The Bhagavad Gita effectively synthesizes the Hindu traditional ideas about Dharma, Bhakti and Moksha. This scripture opens your eyes to a new way of living and helps you to master the art of living. The tenets mentioned here, are now being taught at universities of the west where the text is being seen as the ultimate manual for self-management. Go ahead and take a glimpse into all the slokas.

The sacred text is a long conversation between Lord Krishna and the distraught Arjuna that begins with a whimper and ends in the triumph of Arjuna in the battle. When the Pandava scion, Arjuna loses his morale to battle with his own kith and kin and discusses it with Lord Krishna who had assumed the role of his charioteer for the warfare, Krishna preaches to him about the importance and need of duty, action, and renunciation.

The verses in Gita have centred around three major themes, knowledge, action, and love.

It advocates three types of yoga- Karma Yoga, Bhakti Yoga and Jnana Yoga. Arjuna, at the end of the advice by Krishna, concludes that all acts should be performed in God's remembrances. Krishna Janmashtami is around the corner and it will be celebrated on 18 August 2022 on Thursday this year. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2022, let us read about the inspirational quotes by Lord Krishna that will motivate you for life.

1. परित्राणाय साधूनां विनाशाय च दुष्कृताम् |

धर्म-संस्थापनार्थाय संभवामि युगे युगे

Paritranaaya sadhoonaam vinaashaayacha dushkritaam

Dharmasamsthaapanaarthaya sambhavami yuge yuge

Meaning: To protect the righteous, to annihilate the wicked, and to reestablish the principles of dharma I appear on this earth, epoch after epoch.

2. अनन्याश्चिन्तयन्तो मां ये जना: पर्युपासते |

तेषां नित्याभियुक्तानां योगक्षेमं वहाम्यहम्

Ananyaaschintayamto maam ye janah paryupasate

Teshaam nityaabhiyuktaanaam yogakshemam vahamyaham

Meaning: There are those who always think of Me and engaged exclusively in devotion.. To them, whose minds are always absorbed in Me, I provide what they lack and protect their possessions.

3. य एनं वेत्ति हन्तारं यश्चैनं मन्यते हतम्।

उभौ तौ न विजानीतो नायं हन्ति न हन्यते॥ २

Ya enam vetthi hantaram yashchainam manyate hatam

Ubhou thou a vijaaneetho naayam hanti cha hanyathe

Meaning: He who thinks that the living entity is the slayer or that he is slain, does not realise. One who is in the know knows that the self slays not and it is not slain.

4. न जायते म्रियते वा कदाचिन्

नायं भूत्वा भविता वा न भूयः।

अजो नित्यः शाश्वतोऽयं पुराणो

न हन्यते हन्यमाने शरीरे॥ २

Na jaayathe mriyate vaa kadaachina

Naayam bhootvaa bhavitaa vaa na bhooyaha

Ajo nityaha shaashvatoyam purano

Na hanyate hanyamaane shareere

Meaning: He is not born, nor does He ever die; after having been, He again ceases not to be; Unborn, Eternal, Changeless and Ancient, He is not killed when the body is killed. The soul is without birth, eternal, immortal, and ageless. It is not destroyed when the body is destroyed.

5. नैनं छिन्दन्ति शस्त्राणि नैनं दहति पावकः।

न चैनं क्लेदयन्त्यापो न शोषयति मारुतः॥ २-२३

Nainam chintandi shaastraani nainam dahati paavakaha

Na chainam kledaymtyaapo na shoshayati maarutaha

Meaning: Weapons cannot shred the soul, nor can fire burn it. Water cannot moisten it, nor can the wind dry it.

6. जातस्य हि ध्रुवो मृत्युर्ध्रुवं जन्म मृतस्य च।

तस्मादपरिहार्येऽर्थे न त्वं शोचितुमर्हसि॥ २-२७

Jaatasya hi dhruvo mrutyuhu dhruvam janma mrutasya cha

Tasmaadaparihaaryerthe na tvam shochitumarhasi

Meaning: Death is certain for those who have been born, and rebirth is inevitable for the one who has died. Therefore, you should not lament over the inevitable.

7. सुखदुःखे समे कृत्वा लाभालाभौ जयाजयौ।

ततो युद्धाय युज्यस्व नैवं पापमवाप्स्यसि॥ २-३८

Sukhe dukhe same krutvaa laabhaalaabhou jayaajayou

Tato yuddhaaya yujyasva naivam paapamavaapsyasi

Meaning: Fight to preserve the sense of duty, treat happiness and sorrow, loss and gain, victory and defeat in the same manner. By dispensing your responsibilities in this manner, you will never incur sin.

8. कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन।

मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥ २-४७

योगस्थः कुरु कर्माणि सङ्गं त्यक्त्वा धनञ्जय।

सिद्ध्यसिद्ध्योः समो भूत्वा समत्वं योग उच्यते॥ २-४८

Karmanyevaadhikaarasthe maaphaleshu kadaachana

Maakarmaphalaheturbhoormaa te samgostvakarmani

Yogasthah kurukarmaani samgam tyakthva dhananjaya

Sidhya sidhyo samo bhootva samatvam yoga uchyate

Meaning: You have a right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the rewards for your actions. Never consider yourself to be the cause of the rewards for your activities, nor be inert.

9. नास्ति बुद्धिरयुक्तस्य न चायुक्तस्य भावना।

न चाभावयतः शान्तिरशान्तस्य कुतः सुखम्॥ २-६६

Naastibudhdhirayuktasya na chaayuktasya bhaavanaa

Na chabhaavayatah shaamtirashaamtasya kutah sukham

Meaning: But an indisciplined person, who does not exercise control over his mind and senses can neither have a steady intellect nor focussed contemplation on God. One who never merges his mind into God, cant experience peace. and how can one who lacks peace be happy?

10. विहाय कामान्यः सर्वान्पुमांश्चरति निःस्पृहः।

निर्ममो निरहङ्कारः स शान्तिमधिगच्छति॥ २-७१

Vihaaya kaamaanyah sarvaanpumaamscharathi nispruhaha

Nirmamo nirahankaraha sa shaamtimadhigachchati

Meaning: That person, who is bereft of all material desires, sense of greed, sense of ownership, and ego attains perfect peace.

11. नियतं कुरु कर्म त्वं कर्म ज्यायो ह्यकर्मणः।

शरीरयात्रापि च ते न प्रसिद्ध्येदकर्मणः॥ ३-८

Niyatam kuru karmatvam karma hyaayo hyakarmanaha

Shareerasyaatraapi cha ten a prasidhyedakarmanaha

Meaning: You should thus perform your prescribed Vedic duties since the action is better than inaction. By stopping activity, even your own body can't be maintained/preserved.

12. श्रेयान्स्वधर्मो विगुणः परधर्मात्स्वनुष्ठितात्।

स्वधर्मे निधनं श्रेयः परधर्मो भयावहः॥ ३-३५

Shreyan svadharmo vigunaha paradharmaastvanushtitaath

Svadharme nidhanam shreyaha paradharmo bhayaavahaha

Meaning: It is far better to perform one's natural prescribed duty, though tinged with faults than to perform another's prescribed duty, though perfectly. In fact, it is preferable to die while discharging your duty, than to follow the path of another, as it is fraught with danger.

