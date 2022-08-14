How To Drape Saree For Varamahalakshmi Kalasha

Draping a saree around an idol requires skills and therefore, nowadays, people look for professional help. But, the process is extremely simple and with little guidance and effort, one can easily drape a saree on the Kalash of Goddess Lakshmi a day prior to the Varamahalakshmi day.

Although draping the saree, at the outset, seems complicated, it could be learnt through trial and error and repeated attempts until you grasp the know-how. Also, it is believed that draping a saree on the kalash, as an activity, has its own calming effect on us.

All one needs to do is prepare the kalash first and then prepare the pleats inside the saree. Then one can go ahead and secure the fold of the saree around the kalash. Lastly, remove the pins used to drape the pleats and pallu. Let us go through the details to know more about it.

Saree Draping On Kalash: History And Significance

On Varamahalakshmi day, Goddess Varamahalakshmi is draped with a saree. The saree drape along with the kalash represents the married status and fortune. Goddess Lakshmi is symbolically worshipped using so many items that represent her. Bangles, Kumkum and Mangal sutra indicate that a woman is married. Since Goddess Lakshmi is married to Lord Vishnu, she should be draped in green or red, but not in black. She is a harbinger of wealth and fortune to Indian households.

The Draping Procedure

Things You would Need

Silk saree

Safety pins

Plastic Clothespin

Thread

Garland / Golden cloth

Jewellery

The Process

Choose any silk saree as per your preference as it lends a look of grandeur and majesty to the deity. Silk varieties like Kanchivaram or Mysore silk sarees are befitting and beautiful especially those red Kanchivaram sarees with checks and stripes that look unique and charming. Konrad silk or Patola silk saree could be good alternatives to the traditional silk. Take care to choose a thin bordered saree as it lets you weave rich and thickset pleats so that they cascade gracefully together on the kalash. Now focus on making pleats.

Pleat the saree according to the length, from the inside. Enough space from both the ends of the saree should be reserved for creating the pallu. Fold the saree over and over again, to create pleats. All the pleats should be of the same size. The entire saree is to be pleated except for the pallu portion. The kalash should be completely enveloped by the pleats. Keep on folding till the entire saree except for the pallu is pleated.

Stick clothespins and safety pins, in the right places to ensure that the pleats are all of the same sizes. Straighten the pleats section by section. The border of the pleated saree should be somewhat straight. If not, fix clothespins or safety pins on the top and bottom portions of the saree. Safety pins should pierce the saree vertically along pleats, in order to avoid unnecessary shifting.

Pallu portion is that vertical end of the saree that is left unpleated. It is the natural end of the saree, which you need to fold over and over again, this time, horizontally, at both ends of the saree. Pin the pallu folds with a clothespin or a safety pin but see that the folds are of the same size and width.

When you have finished pleating the pallu and the rest of the saree, fold the saree, taking care not to fold it in half. One side of the saree should be longer than the other side and it should drape the kalash and remain hidden from view. Fasten the fold with a thread and tie it tightly so that it does not let the saree slip or slide. Knot the string twice so that it does not give way later.

Attach the saree to the Kalash before you drape the saree on it. Using the thread already tied to the saree, wrap the thread around the stick and neck of the kalash. Tie the thread tightly after which the longer side of the saree is seen at the bottom of the kalash. After the pleats are fastened, remove the pins and arrange the pleats around the kalash. The shorter side of the saree would superimpose on the top of the longer end. Pin the pleats at the back side of the kalash to keep it hidden from view.

One of the pallus has to be draped over the stick of the kalash so that the stick remains completely hidden. Lastly, tie a thread at the base of the kalasam to make it look like a waist for the kalash.

Deck the Goddess Lakshmi's idol with flowers and jewellery. Adorn the neck of the idol with a golden cloth or a flower garland. Tie a golden-hued band around the base to just hide the thread. Arrange golden necklaces and bangles on the deity to bring the entire process to a conclusion.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons