How Did Lord Rama Die In Ramayana? Know About The Underlying Mystery

Lord Rama, who is known to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, has inspired Maharishi Valmiki to record his epic saga in verses, that has been worshipped since time immemorial up to present times.

The tale of Lord Rama is known as Ramayana, which continues to be a handbook of values and virtues that he preached by examples. He is believed to be the emperor of the Indian subcontinent for hundreds of years after his return to Ayodhya from his days of exile.

Rama had appointed his brothers and their sons to rule over various parts of India during his reign. His reign was an example of a perfect administration where there was only harmony everywhere, with no traces of crime of any kind, and a sattvic atmosphere that prevailed throughout. It was the rarest moment of Rama Rajya ever witnessed in the history of epochs and was known for dharma, prosperity and peace. The question that now haunts anyone is why he left for his abode of Vaikuntha abruptly and so soon.

Although the original text of Ramayana does not leave any clues to his demise, the other ancient texts shed light on this important matter. Valmiki's Ramayana does not mention anything about Rama's life after he returned to Ayodhya.

The Meeting Of Kala Deva And Lord Rama

As per Padma Purana, one day, when Lord Rama was in the royal court, an aged sadhu came in and asked Lord Rama if he could have a word with him. Lord Rama led him into a room where he could hold private conversations. Lakshmana was at the door, waiting for his brother's instructions. Rama asked him not to allow anyone as long as the sadhu was there with him. If anyone entered, then it would mean the end of life for Lakshmana. ( Lakshmana was a brother who equalled his virtuous brother Lord Rama in almost all aspects. He was a man of his word and quickly let them inside and stood on guard right there.)

Kala Deva Reveals His True Form To Rama

Lord Rama enquired the Sadhu about the purpose of his visit. In response to this, the sadhu just flashed a mysterious smile the reason behind it, which Lord Rama immediately grasped. The sadhu now revealed himself in his original form. He was Kala deva himself disguised in a sadhu's form. He was sent from Vaikuntha to remind Lord Rama that his days were numbered on earth and it was time for him to return to his abode as the purpose of his incarnation was by now fulfilled.

Durvasa's Sudden Entry

It was right at this time, that sage Durvasa appeared from nowhere and demanded Lakshmana for a darshan of Lord Rama at that instant. Lakshmana, though surprised by his sudden visit, gently denied his request.

Sage Durvasa threatened to curse Lord Rama as he found him rude for not letting him enter his premises. Durvasa was known to have a nasty temper which he could not control himself. He was known to get annoyed at the slightest pretext and penalise people with his curses.

Lakshmana's Dilemma

Lakshmana repeatedly requested Sage Durvasa to let Lord Rama finish his meeting so that Sage Durvasa could see him. Sage Durvasa now flew into a rage and made Lakshmana all the more anxious, he was now more concerned about saving his brother from the curse of the Rishi.

Lakshmana took a moment to go through a spectrum of emotions, and ideas to save the situation. He was more inclined to save his brother from the curse for which he was prepared to sacrifice himself. Finally, he gave in to Rishi's demands and walked into the room.

The Dilemma Of Lord Rama

Rama is shocked about Lakshmana's uncalled-for entry into the room and immediately realised that it was all done to save him out of the impending peril namely Durvasa.

It was late and the verdict had to be given and the promise had to be carried out., Kala deva suggested that Lakshmana be exiled from the kingdom as it was equivalent to a death sentence. So Lord Rama ordered Lakshmana to vacate the kingdom.

Lakshmana's Jal Samadhi

Lakshmana was not capable of living without his brother. He was a part and parcel of Lord Rama's existence and one could not live without the other. So he realised that the purpose of his incarnation was also completed and he decided to take the Jal samadhi. Kala deva told him that Sita left much earlier than Lakshmana so that she could await Lord Rama's arrival in Vaikunta. Lakshmana had to be the next one in line as he had to ready himself for his services to be rendered to Lord Rama in Vaikuntha.

Jal Samadhi is the act of immersing oneself deep inside water and leaving the mortal coll. Lord Rama, was left alone, soon after Lakshman's departure and found no reason to stay on earth as he had established Rama Rajya for his subjects and had dispensed justice for everyone in his kingdom. He had completed his duties as a brother, a father, and a husband and also as an avatar of god that came to earth to destroy the notorious demon Lankan King Ravana that was a nightmare for the good people. He realised that it was now time for him to bid farewell to the world since he had ensured that everything would run smoothly even after he departed.

Lord Rama's Jal Samadhi

Lord Rama made an announcement to his citizens and called all of them, including his brothers, and their sons, and handed over his kingdom to them. When he was about to leave the palace, most of the Ajodhya citizens gathered around him and pleaded with him to take them with him. Lord Rama decided to grant them all moksha, the final liberation and walked along with them straight to the Sarayu River, plunged into its deepest section and disappeared. So did his subjects. This spelt the end of a yuga which is etched in the historical memory of people up to the present times.

Lord Rama and Lakshmana and seta returned to their abode in unique ways of their own, probably predestined and predetermined by themselves.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons