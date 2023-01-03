Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 Wishes, Facebook And Whatsapp Messages In English To Send To Loved Ones

Makar Sankranti is one of the most important festivals celebrated among Hindus throughout the world. The festival that is held on January 14 every year marks the beginning of the harvest season of rabi crops and the end of winter. People across India celebrate Makar Sankranti with different names and slightly different rituals.

Such as in northern parts of India it is known as Lohri and is held on January 13, whereas in southern parts of the country it is known as Pongal and is usually held for four days in the same period. The Assamese celebrate this festival as Magh Bihu whereas the people living in the central parts of India know this festival as Sukarat or Sankrant.

People all over the country prepare traditional food items from newly harvested grains and offer them to their deities. The food is then distributed among the poor and underprivileged people in society.

The Makar Sankranti celebration includes kite flying, lighting a bonfire and dancing around it. Elders bless their younger ones with happiness, success and prosperity. In some rural parts of India, children receive grains and sesame seeds from their grandparents and parents as a token of love. People wish their loved ones and pray for their success.

If you are looking for some best wishes, messages, greetings to convey to your loved ones then scroll down this article:

1. "I wish that the rising Sun on this Makar Sankranti brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family."

2. "As the colourful kites fly high in the sky, I wish you success in the same way in your life."

3. "May the Makar Sankranti fire burn all the moments of sadness in your life and bring joy and laughter. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your loved ones."

4. "I wish that you climb the ladder of success, the way kite soars high in the sky. Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti."

5. "May this Makar Sankranti bring new beginnings and success in your life. Wish you a Happy Makar Sankranti."

6. "As the Sun starts its journey towards the North, I hope you give your best towards achieving your goals. Wish you a Happy Makar Sankranti."

7. "May this Makar Sankranti, the Sun bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness."

8. "I may be far away but I am sending my warm wishes to you. Let Makar Sankranti begin a new chapter in your life."

9. "I wish this Makar Sankranti connects you to the brightest moments of your life and helps you in achieving your desired goals."

Happy Makar Sankranti!