Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

It is believed that Lohri is taken from the term Loh which means strength and warmth of the fire. It is a popular festival which is dedicated to the God of Fire, celebrated in North India, especially in Punjab and Haryana. It also marks the onset of harvest season for Rabi crops. It also marks the end of the winter season and the beginning of warmer days. This festival usually falls in the month of Paush or Magh and is just one day prior to Makar Sankranti this year it will fall on 13 January 2023.

People wear colourful clothes and then dance the Bhangra and gidda in tune with the beat of the dhol. You may not be able to gather or meet your loved ones in person, but surely you can share these heartwarming messages, images and greetings with your loved ones and capture the spirit of this beautiful festival.

Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings

May the warmth of the bonfire stay with you forever and fill your life with positivity and happiness. Sending warm wishes to you and your family on the occasion of Lohri!

May the fire of Lohri burn all your sadness and fill your life with happiness and joy. Wishing you a very happy Lohri!

This Lohri may all your dreams come true and you achieve everything you want. Wishing you a cheerful Lohri!

The divine light of happiness will fill your life with glory and good luck. Stay blessed and keep shining like a star always. Happy Lohri!

Let's do bhangra and gidda to lighten up and bring smiles to the faces of your loved ones on the day of Lohri. Happy Lohri 2023!

May the Lohri bring you days of happiness, weeks of laughter, months of good luck and years of prosperity. Wishing you a cheerful Lohri!

May God blesses you with an abundance of joy, success and pleasant surprises. Happy Lohri!

May this Lohri you get an opportunity to explore every joy of life and turn all your dreams into reality. Hope that all your efforts result in great achievements. Happy Lohri!

May you receive all the happiness the whole universe has to offer. Happy Lohri 2023!

Hope this festive season brings joy to you and your loved ones; and may all your wishes come true this year. Happy Lohri!

Enjoy this festival with the sweetness of rewri, moongfali, and popcorn and spread happiness. Happy Lohri 2023!

Let the Lohri bonfire light up all the darkness and sadness and give warmth to this beautiful festival and make this a memorable night to remember. Happy Lohri!

May this Lohri be delightful and beautiful as you are! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri 2023!

