Happy Labh Panchami 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Whatsapp and Facebook Status

Labh Panchami is a popular festival in India that is associated with benefits and good luck. It is also known as Saubhagya Panchami and Gyan Panchami. It is also called the last day of Diwali and usually, all the festivities culminate on this day. This year Labh Panchami will be celebrated on Saturday, 29 October 2022.

Devotees believe that if a puja is organised on this day, then it will bring benefit and good luck in the life of businessmen and the family of the worshipper. Pratah Kala Labh Panchami Puja Muhurat - 08:13 AM to 10:13 AM Duration - 02 Hours 01 Min Panchami Tithi Begins - 08:13 AM on Oct 29, 2022 Panchami Tithi Ends - 05:49 AM on Oct 30, 2022.



As per the Hindu calendar, this festival is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month and is mostly celebrated in Gujarat. The Panchami usually falls one week after Kali Chaudas and five days after Diwali or Deepawali. In some areas, it is also known as Saubhagya-Labh Panchami, Gyan Panchami and Labh Pancham.

It is also considered an auspicious day to initiate any new venture and business. Saraswati Puja is also performed by many who failed to do so on the day of Diwali. Therefore, greet your loved ones, family, friends and colleagues with beautiful, heartwarming images, messages, texts, Whatsapp and Facebook status on the occasion of Labh Panchami!

Labh Panchami 2022: Messages, Texts, Greetings and Wishes

May you and your family receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Happy Labh Panchami wishes.

Wishing you success, happiness and joy on the wonderful occasion of Labh Panchami.

May you achieve success in all endeavours and take life to new heights. Happy Labh Panchami to you!

On this auspicious day, may Goddess Lakshmi gives you the willpower to achieve your dreams. Happy Labh Panchami!

Wishing you success and happiness in your new journey. Shubh Labh Panchami to you!

May you and your family achieve everything you want on this pious day. Wishing you all Shubh Labh Pancham.

With the blessings of Goddess Lakhmi, let's begin our new ventures with great positivity. Wishing everyone Shubh Labh Panchami!

It is time for new beginnings and achievements, so let's work hard and fulfil our dreams. Happy Labh Panchami to everyone!

Let there be a shower of success, love and prosperity on this auspicious day. Happy Labh Panchami to you!

May success, happiness and joy never leave you. We wish you a day full of good fortune. Shubh Panchami to you.