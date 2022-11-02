Happy Kartik Purnima 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Whatsapp Status

Kartik Purnima is the deemed to be the most auspicious occasion as several important divine events coincide on this day in India. It is going to be celebrated on Tuesday, 08 November this year.

Hence, it is considered to be apt for performing religious ceremonies that in reciprocation, shower blessings and joy on the devotees. The Kartik snan performed on this day ensures the merits of performing 100 Ashvamedha yagas. Kartik snan coupled with Vishnu puja brings immense fortune to your doorstep.

This day is significant for celebrations of the birthdays of Vrinda or Tulsi Plant, Lord Kartikeya or Subramanya, and the emergence of Lord Vishnu's Matsyaavatar. Karthik month fasting is done on one of the last five days of this festival and it is referred to as Habisha. We have gathered a few quotes, and messages on Kartik Purnima for you to add to your list of quotes. They are as follows.

1. May the Kartik snan performed today, multiply your fortunes a thousandfold. Wish you a merry and cheerful Karthik Purnima.

2. kartik snan brings the merit of a thousand holy dips at once. Let this snan cleanse you in all the ways and leave you at peace and content! Happy Kartik Purnima.

3. May your inner conflicts and battles resolve in the same way as Lord Vishnu captured and vanquished the Tripurasurs on the day of Kartik Purnima 2022.

4. Fasting and rituals on Kartik Purnima pave the royal way to Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha. I wish your path towards them be easier and stressless this Karthik Purnima.

5. I wish the spirit of the (Dev Diwali) Diwali of gods descend into you, to elevate your soul and personality towards the higher dimensions. Wish you brightness and cheer on Kartik Purnima 2022.

6. Kartik Purnima is an auspicious moment that gave birth to the holy Tulsi. Similarly, let it sprout up noble thoughts in you to inch towards greater heights on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima.

7. May the Kartik festival start a new epoch in your life that spells victory over your struggles, and liberation from your weaknesses and give you a life that you aspire for. Wishing you success on Kartik Purnima.

8. May your day begin a new chapter in the same way Lord Vishnu chose the Matsyavataar on this day for bettering the world of his devotees. Wish you a blessed Kartik Purnima 2022.

9. Let Lord Kartikeya send his blessings as his birthday gift to mankind, especially you on this day of Kartik Purnima 2022.

10. Your dreams deserve to bloom and take a wonderful curve towards success just like the fully bloomed moon on the day of Kartik Purnima. Happy Kartik Purnima!

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons