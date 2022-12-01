Happy Gita Jayanti 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Posters, Messages, Whatsapp Status

Indian epic and sacred scripture, Bhagavad Gita, with its 700 slokas has encapsulated the ultimate truths pertaining to the world. It caters to both the worldly and the otherworldly groups of people, by combining worldly wisdom, and the spiritual philosophy that holds living beings together in place.

It was preached to Arjuna, the Pandava prince, in the Mahabharata war, by Lord Krishna. Arjuna is able to win the war against his kith and kin by following the instructions of Lord Krishna.

These verses come in a group of 18 cantors and are so poignant and profound that they put you into deep thoughts every time you read them. However, every time, it unravels a plethora of meanings which you had not grasped about it earlier.

Gita Jayanti is celebrated on 03 December every year. Here are wishes, quotes, FB, and Whatsapp messages curated for you to share with your loved ones on Gita Jayanti 2022.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2022 Quotes, Wishes, Posters, Messages, And Whatsapp Status

1. Winters and Summers are impermanent; as they come, they go away... Similarly, pain and pleasure are fleeting emotions. May you get Lord Krishna's blessings to help you sail through the fleeting emotions, on Gita Jayanti 2022.

2. Our biggest fear is the fear of Death but we never realize that our bodies perish but souls never die. Let God give you the strength to realise life as it is and achieve your life purpose in a full-fledged way.

3. We change our bodies just the way we change our clothes every day. So it is important to realise that human life has a limited shelf life and focus on liberation. Wishing you the strength to achieve this on Gita Jayanti 2022.

4. We are souls and this is the first step towards realization. Let god give you this awareness for your spiritual progress on the day of Gita Jayanti.

5. A steady-minded individual experiences all sorts of thoughts, needs, expectations, desires, but never gets disturbed by them. He is never led towards fulfilling his worldly desires. Wish you the steadiness and focus that you need to realise your true self on this Gita Jayanti 2022.

6. Life is short. It is of no use to walk on the path that was carved for somebody else. Follow your dreams and intuition. Do not be biased by others' opinions. Let God open your eyes to this truth and help you win over yourself. Happy Gita Day.

7. Vices rest on the edifice of lust, anger, and greed which are the root causes of all problems in human life. All the best for your efforts to win over your weaknesses. Happy Gita Jayanti 2022 to you!

8. Do your duty. Leave the outcome to God and just enjoy the journey towards him. All the best for your efforts on this Gita day!

9. Everything happens for a reason. Three is a reason behind every good or bad occurrence in life. Happy Gita day!

10. Do not be shaken by challenging circumstances. Stay mindful of the present and focus on the present rather than on the past or future. Wishing you success on Gita Jayanti.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.