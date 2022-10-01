Durga means the inaccessible one. As per the Shakta tradition, she is the ultimate causative power that is meant to create, preserve, and destroy the universe.

Goddess Durga was created to slay the demon Mahishasura by the collective will and power of the Devas including the holy trinity who was unable to subjugate him. Born as a fully developed womanly power, Goddess Durga immediately took on the Asura by challenging him in a duel. Durga is ferocity incarnate to her enemies and tender-hearted towards her devotees. Riding a lion for a vehicle, possessing ten arms, with a weapon in each hand, she set out to conquer the demon and killed him on the day of Vijayadashami after continuous warfare. Durga puja is the most significant festival in Northeastern India. We have enlisted a few interesting quotes for you to add to your collection.

Let the force of Maa Durga guide to eternal happiness and peace and add serenity to your life. Happy Durga Puja 2022!

May the power of Goddess Durga infuse you with rays of positivity and help you to defeat your weaknesses this year 2022.

This Durga Puja, may you find all the peace and happiness to empower yourself and win all challenges. Happy Durga Puja 2022!

Learn from Goddess Durga, the art of living and shield yourself from any harm. Happy Durga Puja 2022 to you!

Wishing that Goddess Durga lends you her armour to fight for what is right and guide you always in life. Happy Durga Puja 2022.

Be a person who is the epitome of virtue that comes to help unfailingly in times of trouble. Happy Durga Puja 2022

Here's wishing that Goddess Durga's blessings blesses you with eternal happiness and peace. Happy Durga Puja 2022.

Make your home a temple with the blessings of Maa Durga. Wishing you all a very Happy Durga Puja 2022!

May this cheerful occasion of Durga Puja brings unmatched joy, happiness and fills you with hope. Happy Durga Puja 2022!

Warm greetings on Durga Puja 2022! May you always march towards prosperity and success.

With Goddess Durga's blessings, may you and your family always stays protected, happy and healthy. Happy Durga Puja 2022!

May high spirits and bright colours bring positivity and choicest of blessings from Maa Durga this year. Happy Durga Puja 2022!

Wishing that the Goddess of strength, hope and power fill your life with happiness, heath and prosperity. Happy Durga Puja 2022!

Luck, peace and serenity will rule your life with the blessings of Maa Durga. Happy Durga Puja 2022 to you and your family.