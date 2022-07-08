Guru Purnima 2022: Donate These Items According To Your Zodiac Sign On This Day

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

On Guru Purnima, donating jaggery, red vermillion and red clothes to the poor you will be able to surmount your financial crisis.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Light an earthen ghee nanda deep (light an unbroken flame of ghee lamp lit using ghee) your puja mandir till the arrival of the guru Poornima muhurta. Taureans are advised to donate sugar candy on this day.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Feeding green fodder to cows is extremely auspicious on this day. Donate whole moong to the needy to keep your married life happy.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Cancerian women must take good care of their mothers and gift a saree or shawl to them on this day. Donating rice to the poor and needy is believed to relieve you of stress.

Advertisement Advertisement

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

On this auspicious occasion, seeking the blessings of the elders and giving them gifts will be propitious. Donating wheat to the needy will enhance one's prestige in society.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Get the blessings of a priest in a temple and offer them Dakshina as per your capacity. Green fodder must be fed to the cow on this day.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Donate whatever you can to the needy and the downtrodden. Offer kheer to young girls on this day to enjoy success and prosperity.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Donate study materials and books to poor students. Feed gram and jaggery to the monkeys.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Blessings of elders is very much crucial for you for this day. Request them to touch five types of fruits which must later be distributed amongst the poor. Donate gram in temples as this will ensure happiness and prosperity in the house.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Donate alms to the needy people. Do seva to elders in the house and learn something from their experience in life. Distribute blankets to the poor and the needy as this will ward off all obstacles to your job or business.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

It is highly auspicious to donate clothes, food to the elderly residents of an old-age home and give a nice gift to a child. Also, you can donate black urad in temples.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Visit your teachers or guide and gift clothes. Learn Guru mantra from them as it ensures great benefits. Donate sweets made of turmeric and gram flour to the poor and needy on this day. It will fulfil all your wishes.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons