Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Flowers Used To Please Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesha, during the festivities, stays in our homes for a stretch of ten days. All these days, being very important for the reasons of worship, require a unique variety of flowers that can give the idol and the puja mandir a resplendent look. Flowers that are actually preferred by Lord Ganesha for his puja run into quite a huge list.

Each of these flowers carries its own significance if worshipped as per the stipulated rules and methods. Here is a list of flowers that are eternal favourites of the Lord and also some of those which lend a beauteous touch and a grand look to your well-decorated Puja Mandir. Lord Ganesha can easily be appeased by worshipping him with red flowers that come directly under the governance of Mars and Moon.

We have curated a list of flowers that are favourites of Lord Ganesha. Scroll down to know about them.

Milk-Weed

Arka, Ekka, Mandara or Milkweed- This is a sure-fire remedy for those who are afflicted with sickness and ailments. The Arka leaves and flowers are also used to worship Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva.

Punnaga

Punnaga, Punnai, or Surahonne - This flower has a vast spiritual significance that finds its mention in the Lalitha Sahasranama. Lord Ganesha is worshipped with this flower to cure all afflictions, mental, spiritual and physical.

Vakula

Vakula, Bakula, or Mahizham- these flowers emit a very pleasing fragrance and Vakula garlands are offered to Lord Ganesha to bring on peace to the worshipper.

Hibiscus

Japaa, Daasavaala or Hibiscus- Lord Ganesha's favourite flower, the Hibiscus, known as Japaakusuma in Sanskrit, ensures the prosperity of all kinds apart from destroying opposition of all kinds to the devotee.

Kadambam

Kadamba is found in small yellow clusters; Kadamba flowers are essential ingredients for the puja of Goddess Parvati. Kadamba is offered to Lord Ganesha, who bestows skill and talent on the devotee.

Pomegranate

Dhadimi or Madhulai (pomegranate flowers) - Ganesha accepts the leaves and fruits of Pomegranate and blesses one with affluence and wellbeing.

JadheMalli

Jathi Malli flowers, known as Winter Jasmine, have a heavy scent. Those struggling with marital discord and frequent tiffs should offer this flower for peace to descend into the relationship.

Parijatham

Parijatha or Pavizhamalli otherwise known by names such as the queen of the night and coral jasmine - are essentially nocturnal flowers and shed their petals by the day. They grow on small trees and have a very attractive scent. The flower has a red stalk and jasmine-like petals. If this is offered with devoted prayers, to Lord Ganesha, the children of the worshipper are bound to prosper.

Mullai

Kundha or nityamalli or Mullai are perennial flowers that resolve long standing litigations and separation from family members effectively if offered in faith to Lord Ganesha.

Oleander

Karaveera or Arali or Oleander comes in three lovely hues, red, pink and white. One is sure to win over enemies,succeed in exams, profit in business ventures if Arali flower is offered in devotion to Lord Ganesha.

Javanthi

Saughandika (Javandhi)-It is also a perennial variety that is highly fragrant. Offered to Lord Ganesha, in total trust and faith, this effectively removes evil eyes, black magic and other negative effects on human lives...

Water Lilly

Kalhaara or Red water Lilly is used for all pujas and is highly auspicious flower that helps secure a comfortable life and all creature comfort.

Screw Pine

Taale, Ketaki, Thazhai or screw pine grow along river banks and not used for the puja of Lord Shiva. -These flowers are grown along river banks and are not used in Shiva pooja. They have large leaves with feathery straps and good for the puja of Lord Ganesha.

Champak

Extensively used in temples for Devis, it is yellow hued and fragrant. Lord Krishna is believed to have had a preference to this flower. When this flower is offered to Lord Ganesha it confers the devotee the blessings for marrying the person of their choice.

Datura

Datura or Ummatthi are actually weeds that grow in open grounds. This flower, if offered, confers freedom from bad reputation, slander and curses.

Chethi

Techi or Chethi Flower, also known as Flame of the woods or jungle flame. It banishes poverty, grief, sorrow and negativity out of your life if used in worship -

Shankha pushpam

Sanku Pushpam, shankha pushpa, Aparajitha or Conch Flower is white coloured and it is good for early marriage, if offered in Puja to the Lord.

Marigold

Marigold Flowers, Chendu hoo, or Chendumalli are offered by worshippers to Lord Ganesha to cure themselves of chronic diseases and enjoy good health. It is also used to decorate temples during festive occasions.

Durva Grass

Durva Grass is the most important ingredient that takes a prominent place in the worship of Lord Ganesha. No ritual is complete without offering this. One is blessed with all the good things, materially and spiritually by offering the blade of grass or Durva to Lord Ganesha..

Flower Decoration For The Puja Mandir

There are several other flower varieties that are used to decorate the Ganesha arrangement in your puja mandir. This actually gives a touch of completion to the entire setup. Flowers are most basic necessities for any festive occasion. You can create a frame using orchids and roses and blend in some white hued buds, enveloped with leaves. For an aesthetic backdrop, drapes in white or cream along with some trinkets can be used to bring a lively ambience to the festive scene.

Marigold is largely preferred as garlands in Hindu rituals as they symbolise Sun and add a dash of positivity and brightness to the atmosphere. It is also a flower that is closely associated with Lord Ganesha. White roses are a pleasing combination of purity, innocence, and loyalty and are heart-warming choices for the decoration of flowers. To add a bright aura, you can add in some fancy lights. Use a combination of flowers like Marigold, Jasmine, Orchids, Rose, and more to create a flowery rangoli. Also, you can add some flowers to the frame as well.

Orchids signify beauty and charm, roses symbolise courage and purity, and carnations stand for sweetness and fortune. So, club all of them together with some leaves to create a mesmerizing design that brings together myriad connotations. You can also use these flowers as frames on your puja mandir. Pink carnations signify deep gratitude, and pink Lilies stand for admiration and femininity and add a natural touch to your puja mandir.

