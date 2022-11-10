Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, Legend, Vrat Katha And Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi is a day that is dedicated to the worship of Ganesha. He is worshipped by a different name and peeta on sankashta Chaturthi which arrives every month. This November's Sankashti, on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, Lord Ganesha will bear the name " Ganadhipa."

On the Sakashti Chaturthi day, the 'Sankashta Ganapathi Pooja' is conducted. Each Vratha is performed for a reason that is explained in the Vrata Katha. There are about 13 vrata kathas, one for each month.

As per the South Indian or Amavasyant calender, the Chaturthi comes in the month of Karthik. Amavasyant includes Marathi, Gujrathi, Telugu, and Kannada panchangams. As per the Purnimantha calender, which is the North Indian Panchang, the sankashti falls in Margashirsha Month. In Tamil and Malayali and Bengali calendars, it falls in thula-vrishchika masam, Alpasi masam-karthigai masam, and Karthik - Agrahan month. respectively.

Lord Ganesha vrats are of two kinds, the Vinayaka Chaturthi and Sankashti Chaturthi. While Vinayaka Chaturthi vrat is observed on Shukla paksha, the Sankashti is celebrated on Krishna Paksha. Sankashti is more popular out of the two because it leads to total deliverance from the problems at hand.

Sankashti of the Kartik month or the Margashirsha month or the Gregorian month of November is called Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi wherein Mahaganapati form Lord Ganesha and Shiva peetha are worshipped.

Ganadhipa Ganesha Sankashti 2022: Date And Muhurat

Ganadhipa Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi is on 12 November 2022.

The Chaturthi Tithi will last from 8:17 pm on 11 November 2022 to 10:25 pm on 12 November 2022.

The Moon will rise in the sky at 8:21 pm on 12 November.

Ganadhipa Ganesha Sankashti 2022: Vidhis /Rituals

Complete your morning holy bathing rituals and wear fresh clothes.

Begin your fast either partially or fully between sunrise and sunset.

Break the Vrat once you sight the moon in the evening.

Worship Lord Ganesha with puja and mantras and visit temples later during the day.

Late in the evening, take a holy bath before you just begin the puja.

Light a diya before the idol of Lord Ganesha.

Invoke Lord for the blessing to carry on the puja uninterrupted and start the ritualistic procedure.

Cover the idol with a new set of clothes. Place the Janeyu and durva grass on the idol.

Offer red flowers, turmeric, Kumkum, Chandan, incense sticks and dhoop.

Prepare Ganesha's favourite food, the Modak, and offer these sweets to him.

Offer bananas, coconut, paan, supari & coins.

Conclude by singing the Aarti & then breaking the fast

Ganadhipa Ganesha Sankashti 2022: Legends

Ganadhipa Ganesha Sankashti an important day when Lord Shiva gave a final judgment on his son Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha was superior to the rest of the gods excluding Vishnu, Lakshmi, Brahma, Shiva, and Parvati and hence he deserves the first puja before anyone else. Lord Ganesha is invoked for prosperity and luck, and he is worshipped before beginning any new venture or travelling anywhere.

As per traditions, Lord Ganesha was the creation of Goddess Parvati. Parvati created a figurine of Ganesha from the sandalwood paste she used for her bath, and blew life into him. She instructed him to stand near the entrance of the bathroom letting no one in, even if requested. After a while, Lord Shiva returned home and was stopped on his tracks by Lord Ganesha. A terrible skirmish happened and lord Shiva, insanely enraged, threw his trishul at Lord Ganesha which slit his neck and severed his body from his neck. Hearing the commotion, Goddess Parvati rushed to the spot, highly disturbed. Parvati turned into Bhadrakali with uncontrollable rage, and vowed to destroy and recreate a better world. Upon pacifying by the devas, she requested Lord Shiva to attach her sons head back to his body. Lord Shiva fixed the head of a baby elephant onto the body of the boy and revived him. Lord Shiva called him Ganesha, the commander of the Gana groups. This is how Lord Ganesha acquired elephant head.

Ganadhipa Ganesha Sankashti 2022: Vrat Katha

Once, Pandava King Yudhishthira pleaded Lord Krishna to let him know about the significance of the sankasthi vrat to which Lord Krishna narrated a tale from Ramayana. King Dasharath had killed the only son of a visually disabled and poor couple due to which he had to bear a curse from the boys parents that he too should go through the painful separation from his son. Years later, Dasharatha had to sacrifice his life for the sake of keeping up a promise he had made to his wife Kaikeyi. The poor old king had promised to send Lord Rama to a forest on exile and make Kaikeyis son the emperor, but found the unbearable. He had to relinquish his life, as a result of his indiscrete act.

One day, Ravana, plotted elaborately to abduct Rama's wife Sita, and was successful. Rama and Lakshmana, unable to find her at the Ashram, moved southwards and reached Sugreevas abode. There they met Sampati, the elder brother of Jatayu, who told Rama that Sita was in Lanka. He also confirmed that Hanuman will be the only person to reach Lanka successfully and that he should be sent. When Hanuman was confused about how to do it, Sampati advised him to do the Sankashti Vrat. Hanuman followed the vrat as per instructions and crossed the ocean in one giant leap which eventually led to the downfall of Ravana.

Ganadhipa Ganesha Sankashti 2022: Benefits

Performing Vrat on Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi and the worship brings numerous benefits. Let us take a look at the benefits of worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day.

It invites happiness and prosperity to your doorstep..

It eradicates all problems in life.

Obstacles and hindrances can be nullified by the Puja of the Lord.

You will be blessed with health and wisdom.

It cleanses you from all your sins and prepares you towards moksha.

Ganadhipa Ganesha Sankashti 2022: Significance

Krishna Chaturthi was an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha whose tapasya gladdened the Lord and inspired him to appear before her at the time of Moon rise to fulfil her desire. She wished to be with Lord Ganesha for infinity. She also prayed to him that the devotees should get their dreams realized by performing this vrat of Lord Ganesha. The tradition of Sankashti vrat stemmed from this noble intention of one human that relieved several other beings from their turmoil.

Tuesdays are dedicated to Lord Ganesha and the Chaturthi Tithi is regarded as suitable for Lord Ganesha's worship. 'Sankshti' means very big trouble and 'Harana' means "the one who dispels it". This is the prime reason why Lord Ganesha is vastly worshipped as he works as a divine shield against all our perils, restores peace and ushers in prosperity. Ganadhipa Chaturthi is when Chaturthi occurs in the Margashirsha/Karthika month in the Krishna Paksha it is then known as Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi.

Lord Ganesha is also referred to as Prathama Pujya as he receives the first puja in any auspicious ceremony. He is also the Vighna Harta - a remover of obstacles.

