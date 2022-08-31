Four Temples in India Auspicious For People Who Desire Love Marriage

Marriage is a very important institution in India and there is a belief that they are made in heaven. But some can find that path extremely difficult and at times, it can be. No matter what the reason is we always hope and desire to unite with the one we love and spend our lives with. due to reasons best known to them.

Well, we have curated a list of four temples that are popular in India for people opting for love marriages. Scroll down to read about them.

Sri Mangaleeshwarar Temple - Idaiyatrumangalam

Mangalambikai Sametha Sri Mangaleeshwarar Temple tops the list when it comes to setting up and blessing love marriages. . The name, "Mangalyam", itself means the mangal sutra or thaali and aptly suits the purposes for which this temple is visited and worshipped.

Legend:

Located in the vicinity of Lalgudi village, which is around 22 kilometres away from the Trichy bus stand, this temple is widely sought by unmarried women born under the Uttara star to eradicate undue delay in their marriages. Very specifically, you can find a sannidhi or sanctum for a Rishi by the name 'Maangalya Maharishi' who was also born under the Uttara star. Guru to all devas, he is the one to decide on the timing of a marriage. He blesses the couple with Akshat and offers his prayers to Lord every day for empowering him to do more for the devotees.

Puja Procedure:

Women intending to receive their blessings should light a ghee lamp for Mangalya Maharshi in the temple. Once the marriage is arranged, the very first copy of the marriage invitation has to be placed at the feet of the Mangalya Maharishi to welcome him to the marriage event to extend his blessings on the couple. So the couple in love must consider this temple for acquiring divine blessings for their marriage.

Sri Vedapureeshwarar Temple - Thiruvedhikudi

Mangaiyarkarasi Sametha Sri Vedapureeshwarar Temple is located in Thiruvedhikudi near Tiruvaiyaru. The chief deity of this place is Vedapureeshwarar or Vazhaimadunathar (Vazhai - Banana. (Lord appearing from plantain field). In other words, it is Lord Shiva. The Linga here is in self-manifested form on which the sun rays fall on certain days during March and April of every year.

Legend:

Certain Chola King was very worried about his daughter's marriage, which was fraught with delays and obstacles. Unable to bear this, the king took refuge in Goddess Mangaiyarkarasi and got several pujas done in his daughter's name. Within a few days, her marriage was fixed with an eligible groom. Elated about this occurrence, the King changed his daughter's name to Mangaiyarkarasi to express his gratitude to the Goddess.

Puja Procedure:

The governing goddess of this temple is Mangaiyarkarasi (Mangayar - Women, Arasi - Queen) which means princess among women. Women aspiring for marriage with suitable grooms. Offer sarees, and thali and apply sandalwood paste on the goddess. Sometimes, women, due to Mars dosha in their horoscopes, suffer delays in getting married. Such people visit here to get abhishekam for Lord Subramanya done to mitigate the effects of the dosham. Sambandar and Thirunavukarasar, in their Shaivite hymns, profusely sing the praises of this sthalam or temple and consider this as the last resort for dosha removal. Prayers and abhishekam done here will create an avenue to reach one's right life partner. Once the wishes are fulfilled, the couple must see that they visit here to pay their respect and get special pujas as a token of their gratitude.

Sri Sishta Guru Natheshwarar Temple - Tiruthalur

This temple too bestows couples with marriage boons. Sivaloka Nayagi sametha Sishta Gurunathar temple is located in Tiruthalur in the Cuddalore district. Lord Shiva who is in the form of a Linga here, is called by several names such as Sishta Guru Natheshwarar / Thava Neri Aaludayar. The Goddess is Poongkodhai / Sivaloka Nayaki. Poornima pujas are performed on Mondays by those facing problems with respect to marriage. They are required to do archana to the Lord with Bilva's leaves.

Legend:

As per the legend, saint Sundarar, while he was travelling to Tiruthalur from Thiruvennainallur, could not find a way to cross the Pennai river which stopped him from reaching the destination. By reciting the Thevara padal (or Thevar hymns), he was able to invoke Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati who came disguised as an elderly couple in a small boat and helped him cross the river. Once he reached the shore Lord Shiva presented himself to Sundarar in his original form. Unable to contain his feelings, Sundarar pleaded to Lord Shiva to bestow knowledge to him. So Shiva imparted the lessons which is why this place came to be known as Sishta Guru Nathar / Thava Neri Aaludayar.

On his journey from the Kailash Mountain to Southern India, Sage Agasthya installed Shiva lingams to mark his route. He installed the Linga facing the west and the Goddess idol facing the North, which was quite uncommon for the placement of the idol.

Puja Procedure:

This temple has a sanctum for Guru Dakshinamurthi wherein special pujas to him and Lord Shiva are conducted on a daily basis for removing marriage-related doshas. The devotees have to light the ghee deepams and carry out Archana with Bilva leaves and flowers for seven weeks by doing this, all the marriage-related doshas would be cleared and a quick marriage is ensured.

Sri Kalyanasundareshwarar Temple - Thirumanancheri

Kokilambika Sametha Sri Kalyanasundareshwarar temple located at the place called Thirumananchery in Nagapattinam District, is known to remove marriage-related doshas effectively. Thirumanam in the Tamil language means 'marriage' and Cheri means 'village'.

Legend:

This is the place, as per the local people, where Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati. As per the legends, or Sthala Purana, Goddess Parvati incurred a curse and was born as a human being on earth in the Ashram of Sage Bharata Muni as his daughter. Later, Bharata Muni requested Lord Shiva to marry his daughter and this request was accepted by Lord Shiva who married her in this temple. He is seen in a standing pose, hand in hand with Goddess Parvati in the attire of a bridegroom. Goddess Parvati is seen with a bent head, indicating her shyness.

Puja Procedure:

Offer special puja to the divine couple here, and you are sure to get good proposals. For the puja, all you need is 2 garlands, 2 coconuts, turmeric, Kumkum, banana, lemon, camphor, ghee, betel leaf and betel nuts. Inside the Deepa mandapa, upon entering the premises of the temple, one should light the ghee Deepa while the priest carries on an elaborate puja for the Gods. Lemon and garland are distributed as prasad at the end. Extract the juice of lemon without using salt or sugar and drinking it.

Garland should be placed in the puja room. Once the marriage is fixed, a temple should be revisited and the garland from your puja room should be offered to the temple tank. This completes the process. These temples sing a happy end to your marriage-related woes and open up new possibilities so that you can turn your dreams into reality.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.