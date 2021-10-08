Durga Puja 2022: Greetings, Messages, Wishes, Images To Share With Family And Friends

This is one of the few festivals that celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasur in a battle. This festival also symbolises the power of women. As per the Hindu calendar, this festival is celebrated for 10 days in the Ashwin month. The puja begins with Mahalaya, the day which signifies the end of Pitru Paksha Shradh and the beginning of the Durga Puja for Bengalis. This year Durga Puja will be celebrated from 01 October To 05 October 2022.

Not just Goddess Durga, but Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Kartik are also worshipped and considered to be Her children. The main five days of the festival are known as Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami.

This festival is a big affair in West Bengal, Orissa, Tripura, Assam and also in Bangladesh. People usually celebrate this day by wearing new clothes, going for pandal hopping, organising or taking part in cultural events and having elaborate feasts.

This year the celebration will be low-key, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean that we cannot greet our loved ones by sending Durga puja messages, greetings, wishes, and images. We have curated beautiful messages for you which will certainly help you to celebrate the spirit of Durga Puja with your friends, family, partner and colleagues.

