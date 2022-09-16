Durga Puja 2022: Goddess Durgas Favourite Flowers, Sweets, Fruits, And Colours

Navratri is not regarded as a passing festival that brings on some smiles that soon go out of memory and are ignored in the daily grind. It is a nine-day long festival that symbolises the victory of good over bad. Goddess Durga fought with the most valiant demons and won the battles on these nine specific days hence these nine days or Navratris, are magical days that let your hopes and dreams be realised due to the divine blessings of the Goddess.

Goddess Durga fought with the demonic forces and defeated them during the course of the nine days, which came to be celebrated as Navratri. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to the nine different avatars of Maa Durga. The nine-day festivities of Navaratri not only uplift your consciousness to a new level but can also bring unforgettable memories and tidings for a lifetime. Each day of Navaratri is associated with not only nine different colours, but also with a different variety of flowers, food and fruits that are specific to each day.

1. Navratri Day 1

This day is represented by Goddess Shailputri, an avatar of Goddess Durga who glows in grey splendour. Devotees are advised to wear shades of grey in their attire and while worshipping the goddess. Kuttu ki poori (Buckwheat flour) would be preferable as bhog on this day. Exquisite flowers like white Kaner and Hibiscus should be offered to Shailputri while homemade ghee prepared from cow's milk is offered to the goddess also as a part of Bhog on this day.

2. Navratri Day 2

Goddess Brahmacharini governs the second day of Navratri, with her calm energy that liberates you from the mortal cycle. She upholds the colour orange this time, which represents name, fame and money. It would be a wonderful idea to prepare Motichoor laddu that matches the colour and the mood for the day. It is believed that it augurs well for you to offer Banyan tree and chrysanthemum flowers to Goddess Brahmacharini.

3. Navratri Day 3

Day 3 of Navaratri is meant for Goddess Chandraghanta who is generally worshpped for peace and prosperity. White is the shade that would bring out the glory of this day in its entirety. Makhane ki kheer (fox nuts) is the dainty delicacy that you can plan to prepare for today. Shankhpushpi flower should be offered to Goddess Durga on the third day of Navratri. Maa Chandraghanta is worshiped on the third day of Navratri. On this day, milk or milk products can also be offered to Goddess Chandraghanta. Offering jaggery and red apple to Goddesss destroys evil forces.

4. Navratri Day 4

Fourth day is time for the raging red colour to add a hint of passion and power to all that you do on this day. Red is the colour of the Goddess Kushmanda for the fourth day. You can prepare beetroot and carrot juice to quench your thirst and silence your unrest. Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped on this day, and one gets freedom from complex diseases by honouring them with their favourite prasad. Therefore, you should offer Malpua,a sweet to the Goddess on this day.

5. Navratri Day 5

Day 5 is the day of Goddess Skand Mata, who is the mother of Kartikeya, and the fifth avatar of Goddess Durga. Her son Kartikeya was chosen as commander in chief for the army of devas, against an army of ferocious demons. The colour for this day is sky blue and hence dried blueberry and prunes are the choices for Bhog, which is sure to please the goddess. Yellow flowers and fruits to the goddess on the fifth day should be offered and also donated. Offering six cardamoms to the Goddess improves the intellect.

6. Navratri Day 6

Goddess Katyayani is the 6th avatar of Goddess Durga who is worshipped on the 6th day of the Navaratri. She engages in the destruction of evil and lets the good triumph over it. Pink shades on your attire brings on hope and ushers in new beginnings. Rose petal kulfi would be the most lip-smacking choice for prasad for this day. Offer flowers from the Plum tree to the goddess. Worship of Goddess Katyayani achieves the four-fold objectives of life, that is, Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha. An offering of sweet betel leaves appeases Maa Katyayani.

7. Navratri Day 7

The Kaalratri, the fiercest form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the 7th day of Navratri. She empowers her devotees with calm and a strength of will. Royal blue is her colour for this day, and hence Nariyal ki barfi would be an apt prasad that can be prepared for today. Offering blue colored Krishna lotus on this day is considered very auspicious.It is believed that by offering this flower the wishes are fulfilled. Freedom from ghosts and spirits is assured and sorrows are all removed due to the worship of Kaalratri. Offering jaggery and dry fruits laddu will placate the Goddess.

8. Navratri Day 8

Maa Mahagauri, worshipped on the eighth day, shows a particular affinity to the yellow shade that denotes happiness and positivity in life. Durgashtami is another name this day is known by. You can cook kesar kheer to appease her today. Mahagauri prefers Mogra flowers and hence these flowers should be offered. Coconut Laddus prepared at home can be a very choice of bhog for Goddess Mahagauri on this day.

9. Navratri Day 9

Siddhidatri who is worshipped both on 9th and the final day of Navaratri is capable of granting 26 specific wishes to the devotees on this day. Colour of this day is green which symbolises prosperity. Consider preparing a sweet delicacy made of bottle gourd to celebrate the essence of this day. It is believed that on this day a hibiscus flower should be offered to Maa Siddhadatri. Siddhidatri is the goddess who rules the world. So sesame laddus are the best choices to offer her as Bhog.

10. Vijaya Dasami (Day 10)

Today, Goddess Durga assumes the form of Devi Vijaya. Jasmine and rose could be used to conduct the puja whereas sweet Pongal and other kind of sweets can be offered as Bhog or prasad on this day.

