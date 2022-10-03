Durga Navami 2022: Date, Time, Significance, And Celebrations In Different States

Maha Navami or Durga Navami means the "ninth day." Maha Navami/Durga Navami was the day Goddess Durga was challenged in a duel by Mahishasura, the buffalo demon, which proved to be the conclusive day for the battle and for the demon.

Maha Navami worship is all-inclusive and bestows the punya or merits of worshipping Goddess for all nine days. This is the day Goddess Durga is known to visit the earth along with her children. This festival is celebrated all over India, according to the customs and rituals specific to the respective region.

Durga puja is mostly lavishly celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The Navami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja, which are both performed simultaneously to the Mahishasuramardini form of Goddess Durga. Shakta cult followers have a great significance for the worship of the Goddess during Mahanavami.

The Vaishnavites perform extensive pujas to Lord Vishnu as well as Goddess Durga on this day. In Tirumala, Brahmotsav for Lord Balaji is celebrated on a grand scale on this day. Goddess Matangi is worshipped on this day by the Dashamahavidhya followers and Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped by Navdurga cult followers. Those worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri, especially on Mahanavami, receive siddhis of various kinds. Lord Shiva, himself had performed this puja on the ninth day to achieve the Animadyashta siddhis.

Kanya Bhoj and Kanya puja is performed on a young little girl before the Parana begins in order to ensure the wellbeing of the worshipper and her family. In case this is not possible due to unforeseen circumstances, you can recite Durga Saptashati and obtain a beneficial outcome.

Mahanavami 2022: Date, Time & Muhurat

The last day of Navratri 2022 in the Shukla paksha of Ashwin month as per the Hindu Panchang is celebrated as Mahanavami. Gregorian calendar has the month of September or October chalked out for the celebrations. Important Muhurat timings of Durga Puja are as follows.

Mahanavami on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Navami Tithi Begins on 03 October 2022 at 04:37 pm

Navami Tithi Ends on 04 October 2022 at 02:20 pm

Maha Navami 2022: History

A nine-day tussle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura took a violent turn on the Navami day during which, goddess decided to get into the destroyer mode, assume her destructive form, and wield her gargantuan powers on the buffalo demon. After a day of raging warfare, finally on the tenth day, she brought an end to his menace by crushing him. Mahanavami is especially held sacred and celebrated as a symbol of triumph of good over evil.

Maha Navami 2022: Important Festivals During Durga Puja

Saraswati Puja on Monday, 03 October 2022

Durga dons the form of Maha Saraswati on this day and blesses the worshippers as the goddess of wisdom.

Ayudha Puja October 4, 2022

Arrangements for Ayudh puja begin on the previous day. On this day, all kinds of instruments, musical and vehicular, are worshipped along with the goddess in the southern states of India.

Dusshera - October 05, 2022

Dussehra is the most auspicious day for new business ventures and is also considered as the time when school resumes after a long holiday after the midterm examinations in South India.

Kanya Puja on Navami Day

In North and Eastern India, Kanya puja is conducted, wherein nine unmarried young girls are worshipped as nine avatars of Durga. A mixture of Kumkum and sandalwood is applied to their feet after cleaning them well. The new garments are given to them to wear and then worshipped with mantras and puja ingredients. Special food is prepared for them and lastly, gifts are lavishly distributed amongst them as a token of gratitude and reverence.

Shodashopachara Puja

Third day of Durga puja is celebrated as the Maha Navami in East India. Goddess Durga is offered Shodashopachara puja in the morning, as she ended the demon Mahishasura's reign on this same day, in the morning hours.

Navami Homa Rituals

The Navami Homa ritual is an added ritual at the concluding phase of the Navami puja. The Navami rituals are followed as usual.

Maha Navami 2022: Significance

From the astrological point of view, those who are facing strong opposition from enemies, and feeling low due to adversities, legal battles, and evil eye, should worship Goddess Durga on this day. Due to the presence of the divine power on this day, the effects of doshas of Mars, Saturn, Rahu, and Moon are neutralized. With the destruction of the demon Mahishasura, peace, prosperity and tranquility returned to the Earth.

In the North and East Indian states, the spirit of celebration hits the peak especially during the Navami time of Navratri. Purchasing new items or starting a business venture is deemed to be auspicious for the worshipper.

Maha Navami is of great importance to those who are plagued by evil spirits and malefic effects of planets. Goddess Durga is a symbol of protection that protects you effortlessly from evil eye and energies. Durga worship welcomes to your life, more prosperity and happiness.

Here's is the most powerful Durga Stotra for Maha Navami:

ayi giri nandini, nandita medini, visva vinodini, nandinute ||

giri vara vindhya shirodhini vasini vishnuvilaasini jisnunute ||

bhagavati he shitikaNthakutumbini bhoorikutumbini bhoorikrute ||

Chant this stotra written by Adi Shankaracharya to get the blessings of the Goddess and also to welcome prosperity and wellbeing to your home. Also do not forget to chant the 700 verses from Durga Saptashati and performing Ahuti on the day of Maha Navami as it creates a powerful aura that cocoons you inside it and prevents the effect of any evil energy from touching your life at any point in time.

Maha Navami 2022: In Different States

In many places in Southern India, children start going to school on this day. In the Northern and Eastern parts of India, Kanya Pujan is done.

In the Eastern India, Durga Puja's third day is celebrated as Maha Navami. Devotees, after completing the morning rituals, do the Shodashopachara puja. On this day Goddess Durga is worshipped in her Mahishasuramardini, avatar, which means "the Goddess who slayed Mahishasura."

On the other hand, in South India, Ayudha Puja is observed and dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Anything that grants wisdom and knowledge is worshipped. Some of the worshipped things include musical instruments, books, weapons, tools and vehicles etc.

