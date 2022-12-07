Dos and Don’ts During Dhanurmasam

Certain months of Hindu traditions are earmarked for the celebrations of festivals. These festivals lead us towards a scientifically justifiable healthy and happy life. Anyhow, we need to modify our customs to suit our weather, apart from our needs, mindsets and situations.

Dhanurmasam is a month that represents devotion or Bhakti. It is mainly for spiritual seekers and not for the worldly wise. Dhanurmasam is going to arrive on 16 December and end on 14 January of this year. There is no better time to do the japa and tapas of Lord Vishnu other than Dhanurmasam.

Let's know what is to be done and what is not to be done during this occasion of Dhanurmasam. Read on!

Reciting Tiruppavai, written by Goda Devi, offering flowers to Lord Vishnu and devoting oneself to religious activities related to Lord Vishnu are the three activities that mandatorily need to be observed by Vishnu devotees.

Unmarried girls would place dolls in front of the house on the Rangolis.

Tiruppaavai, when split into two, means thus. Tiru means Sacred and Pavai means Vrat. Goddess Goda Devi has composed the Tiruppaavai in an old Tamil poetry writing style known as Paavai. The story of Goda Devi/Andal is the " Dhanurmasam Vrat Katha" that needs to be read regularly.

The house has to be cleaned before sunrise. Cowdung mixed water must be sprinkled outside the house and Rangoli drawn neatly on the ground.

A ball of cow dung should be worshipped and kept in the centre of the Rangoli and decorated with flowers. Before being kept in the centre they are worshipped. This is considered an incarnation of Goddess Gauri.

Lord Vishnu is known by the name of Madhusudhana during Dhanurmasam. Even in Tirupati, Tiruppavai is read instead of Suprabhatam as it is deemed to be more important on that day.

Worship activities are carried out before the sun rises during the first fortnight while during the second-fortnight worship is conducted after sunrise.

Katyayini Vrat and Dhanurmasa Vrat are the major Vrats that are observed by ladies during Dhanurmasam.

Dhanurmas Vrat is prescribed for unmarried women. It was by performing the dhanurmasa vrat that the Goda Devi was able to marry Lord Sri Vishnu. Hence ladies usually observe Dhanurmasa Vrat to get a good husband.

Katyayini Vrat was duly performed by Goddess Parvathi who got Lord Shiva as her suitor and husband. Parvathi was the reborn Sati, who had sacrificed her life at the Daksha yagnya to avenge the humiliating treatment meted out by Daksha to her husband Lord Shiva. It is observed to date by ladies who aspire for a good proposal.

Everyday temples of Lord Vishnu have to be visited. Tiruppavai, Vishnu Sahasranamam and Lalita Sahasranamam are recited every day. Scriptures are read every day.

In some south Indian regions, a festival of Music is organized during Dhanurmasam.

Devotees listen to spiritual discourses. They undertake some vows that help in this life and afterlife for the devotee.

Nama Japa of 108 or 1008 times is observed. New skills and vidyas should be learnt at this time.

The Mokshada Ekadashi that comes in this month, has to be observed as it is the last Ekadashi of the year. It is more powerful than all other Ekadashi and provides salvation if observed duly.

Don'ts For Dhanurmasam

Vaikunta Ekadashi which occurs in this month holds great significance. This is the last Ekadashi of the year and hence all auspicious occasions like marriage, naming, and housewarming should strictly be avoided during this month.

Some hurdles can be expected in marital life if one gets married on Dhanurmasam. Housewarming ceremonies during this time may lead to troubled times ahead. The naming ceremony may not ensure a safe and secure future for the child. Hence all auspicious ceremonies are better avoided during Dhanurmasam.

