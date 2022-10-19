Diwali 2022: Deepawali In South India; Know Special Days, Rituals, Traditions and Celebrations

In southern parts of India, except for Kerala, celebrate Deepavali as the day when Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana returned to Ayodhya from their 14 years exile. It is also the day when Lord Krishna annihilated the Demon Narakasura to rid the world of his tyranny.

Deepavali actually begins when people rise in the early hours of the morning, take a warm sesame oil bath, wear new clothes, light diyas and burst crackers, and finally exchange sweet delicacies amongst each other. Although Deepavali is celebrated a day ahead of Diwali in North India, this year it is celebrated on the same date. Mythological legends have their own story to tell. Goddess Mahalakshmi once hid behind a sesame tree and hence sesame oil is used for baths. It symbolises the elimination of the six arishadvargas -Kama, moha, krodha, lobha, mada, and matsarya in a human being due to divine interference. Even otherwise, a Sesame oil bath is a cooling agent that works therapeutically on the body. Let us explore each state in the south of India and the way they celebrate Diwali.

Diwali 2022: Celebrations In Karnataka

The victory of light over darkness is celebrated joyously all over the region. Each province in the state has a way of celebrating the grandeur of Deepavali. Especially for the people of Mysore, it is a slice of heaven come true, as the whole city gets illuminated and celebrated at a different level. As per the people of Karnataka, it is a festival of wealth and prosperity. The legend in Karnataka goes thus. An emperor named Bali who had grown to be an almighty threat to the universe had to be subdued by Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu arrived on earth in the Vamana avatar and asked the king for the stretch of land that as much as his three footsteps could cover. Agreeing to this, Bali granted this readily. Vamana with one foot, covered the heavens, with the other, the world below, and asked him where he can place his third footstep. Bali by now aware of who the Vamana was offered his own head as the resting place for the Lord. This victory of the Vamana Avatar is observed on the Amavasya in Kartik month. Diwali in Karnataka, is marked by innumerable deepas in every courtyard with the sound of serial crackers bursting at sky-high decibels. Sweet delicacies and new clothes are the other part of the grandeur. Early morning and late night are supposed to be the celebrating hours as during the rest of the day, it is daylight that illuminates the festival spirit of people. So people rise early and go late to sleep on this day.

Diwali 2022: Celebrations In Tamil Nadu

Diwali in Tamil Nadu is celebrated in Alpasi month, Naraka Chaturdashi tithi, on the day before Amavasya. The preparations begin with oven cleaning, lemon smearing, applying four or five Kumkum dots, and a utensil full of water to be used for the next day's oil bath. Big beautiful rangolis with Kavi (red oxide) are drawn. Betel leaves, betel nuts, plantain fruits, flowers, sandal paste, Kumkum, gingelly oil, turmeric powder, and scented powder are placed in the puja room. Crackers and new dresses are also stacked on a platter after applying a little Kumkum or sandal paste. Diwali begins the next day with everyone taking an oil bath. Elders, before bath, apply gingelly oil on the youngster's heads. Some partake in a little Deepavali lehyam after the oil bath before breakfast. After wearing new clothes. Sweets are exchanged and items like Ukkarai, Velli appam, idly, chutney, and sambhar are prepared. For lunch, dishes like Jangri, Pathir peni, are prepared. Crackers burst after the bathing ritual completes. Kuthu Vilakku (oil lamp) is lit in the puja mandir. Mats are placed in the eastward direction. After the final offering to gods, a plantain fruit, betel leaves and betel nuts are given to each member. Those with the pitru tarpanam obligations, will take a second bath, perform the tarpanam and not eat rice at night.

Diwali 2022: Kerala And Madhya Pradesh

Kerala's population is not businessmen or merchant dominated. Hence the celebrations are a little low-key. The Keralites celebrate Diwali only where there are Tamilians and other north Indian communities. People in these communities arrange feasts and dress grandly for the event, visiting temples and fairs. Friends and relatives.

Madhyapradesh, being the largest state once upon a time, has a glorious past and the people are simple and uninhibited and funloving. Various tribes have occupied the interior parts of the state. Decoration and lighting are seen across the entire stretch of Madhya Pradesh on this day, with markets gleaming with serial lights. Prior to Diwali night, all the shops remain open as it is the Dhanteras day that is meant for the purchase of gold and silver. Balushahis, Khasta or doughnuts without holes are traditional offerings for Diwali in Madhya Pradesh. The houses on Diwali are literally lit by the fire and fervour of twinkling lights, candles and bulbs, and the undying Diwali spirit of the inhabitants. Night looks practically illuminated with kaleidoscopic effects against the jet dark of the sky. Hindu business communities, begin the new year with Diwali. Folk dances, performed by tribes such as Baiga and Gond bring out the thorough rustic flavour of Madhya Pradesh in a vivid manner.

Diwali 2022: Celebrations In Maharashtra

The typical Diwali celebration starts with 'Vasu-baras' which is a celebration to honour the cows. Dhanatrayodashi/ Dhanteras in Maharashtra is known for the Yama deep dan ritual which involves making of Wheat diyas that are offered to Lord Yama in the evening. Chhoti Diwali/Naraka-Chaturdashi is the day on which the death of Narakasura is celebrated. Getting up early in the morning, they apply scented oil, utane ( not the regular ubtan) and take a bath.. This special bath is referred to as 'abhyang-snan'.

On Diwali evening, they conduct Lakshmi and Ganesh Pujan, and also worship, Cash box with cash, jewellery and the broom. Delicacies including Chida, Chakli, Shankar-pale, Anarse, Kadaboli, Karanji, Shev, Chirote etc are prepared. Throughout Diwali, Marathi people hang 'Akash-kandil' outside their houses. Drawing rangolis completes the picture. The third day of Diwali is also celebrated as 'Diwalicha Padva' which is the celebration of martial harmony. Wife does Aukshan of her husband, and the husband reciprocates with a gift. The last day of Diwali festival is called Bhau Bij in which sisters do 'Aukshan' of their brothers and pray for their long life. Brothers, bless them and shower them with gifts. In Maharashtra, Tulsi-Vivah marks the end of Diwali. People organize the marriage of sacred Tulsi (a basil plant) with a Saligram in their house. Marriages are fixed once the Tulsi vivah is celebrated. The celebration of Diwali ends with Dev Diwali. Bhau bija and new year day are simultaneously celebrated as a part of Diwali. Huge effigies of Narakasura are made and burnt. There is literally an explosion of crackers heard everywhere and the lights provide a delightful company to these noises.

Diwali 2022: Celebrations In Goa And Andhra Pradesh

For Goans Naraka Chaturdashi is synonymous with Diwali. They make a paper effigy of Narakasur that is made of shredded wastes and burn and cremate along with hurling of insults and screams. The menfolk get massages from their wives and mothers with the same kind of oil and Utnem. As a next step they visit temple and feast themselves lavishly with Foav sweets.

Andhra Pradesh has a very traditional way of organizing the festival. It is a festival that revolves around Lakshmi, the colours, and the noise. Andhra Pradesh has allotted the morning hours for bursting crackers unlike North India. They visit temples offer pujas and then fill in the night sky with their sparklers. Fireworks, kaleidoscopic lamps and the beaming glow of their smiles. On the day of Diwali, buffaloes are bathed and paper figures decorated. The preparations begin a month before the Diwali. Expensive silk saris, jewelery and ornaments, household goods are sold in huge quantities. Poor or rich, it is their time of the year, their shopping spree and their festive jubilance. Sweets are also prepared at home and bought from shops, the entire festival, before it concludes, successfully passes on the message of universal brotherhood, the undying geniality of human spirit, and the traditions that you should forever be a part of.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only the purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons