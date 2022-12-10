Dhanu Sankranti 2022: Know About The Muhurta And Significance Of This Day

Dhanu Sankranti is a very auspicious day and it is also known as the Dhanu Sankraman. This day is particularly important for people belonging to the Hindu community. The day is believed to occur on the day when the Sun enters the Dhanu or Sagittarius sign.

This year the date falls on 16 December 2022. In order to observe the day, people usually perform puja on this day. Those who don't know much about this day and want to know what it is and how it is celebrated can scroll down the article to read more.

Kansa Vadh 2020: Date, Ritual And Significance Of This Day

Date And Muhurta Of Dhanu Sankranti

Dhanu Sankranti on Friday, 16 December 2022. Dhanu Sankranti Punya Kala is 10:11 AM to 03:42 PM. The duration is 05 Hours 31 Mins. Dhanu Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 10:11 AM to 11:54 AM. The duration is 01 Hour 43 Mins. Dhanu Sankranti Moment - 10:11 AM

Significance Of Dhanu Sankranti